Malta's Inbound Tourism Booms In June 2025

In June 2025, Malta experienced a significant increase in inbound tourism, welcoming approximately 386,776 visitors. This figure represents a rise of 10.8% compared to the same month in the preceding year, as reported by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The majority of these visitors were in Malta for leisure purposes, comprising 357,834 holidaymakers and 19,437 business travellers. Notably, tourists from the United Kingdom, Italy, and France constituted nearly 44% of the total arrivals. Furthermore, tourist expenditure saw a marked increase of 19.1%, totalling €395.9 million. Among the various destinations, Gozo and Comino attracted 239,332 tourists, which accounts for 61.9% of all visitors, including both day trips and overnight guests.

Record Growth in Malta's Tourism and Business Sectors Drives Economic Momentum

During the first half of 2025 (January to June), the total number of inbound tourists reached 1,805,730, signifying a 13.5% increase compared to the previous year. Alongside this growth, the total number of nights spent by visitors rose by 13.2%, approaching 10.7 million. The overall tourist expenditure during this period amounted to €1.56 billion, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 21.1%. Furthermore, the average spending per visitor increased from €812 to €866. Notably, Gozo and Comino attracted 988,087 visitors, accounting for over half (54.7%) of the total tourist arrivals within this timeframe.

This trend underscores Malta's sustained appeal as a tourist destination, as well as the substantial economic contributions made by visitors through their expenditure.

To Sum Up

The increase in inbound tourism not only highlights Malta's attractiveness as a leisure destination but also reaffirms its position as a dynamic business hub. A substantial proportion of visitors arrive for business purposes, and the country's capacity to host international events further enhances its appeal. Malta's flourishing ecosystem presents significant opportunities for investors, entrepreneurs, and professionals alike. The rising number of tourists drives demand for services across various sectors, including hospitality, retail, finance, and technology, stimulating further growth and innovation. As the realms of tourism and business increasingly converge, Malta emerges as a notable location where leisure and commerce intersect, fostering a conducive environment for new ventures and career opportunities that leverage both the country's rich culture and its favourable business regulations.