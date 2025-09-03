Operating The Market With Edge

Director of CSB Group, sits down for an interview with Rami Gabriel and examines the evolving landscape of iGaming compliance and the strategic imperatives shaping tomorrow's industry leaders.

Established in 1987, CSB Group offers diverse yet specialised business solutions and commercial services to a vast portfolio of corporate and private clients seeking to setup a business or relocate to Malta. With an 100+ team of qualified professionals we strive to be a partner of choice to our clients, providing them with tailor-made solutions, uniquely aimed at helping them succeed.

When he talks about winning 'Consultancy of the Year' in 2022 and 'Corporate Services Provider of the Year' in 2021, 2023 and 2024, there's a quiet confidence in his voice that comes from knowing the work behind the recognition.

"Winning consecutive SiGMA Europe awards is a clear testament to CSB Group's commitment to excellence and client-centric service in the iGaming sector," he says. "This recognition reinforces our position as a trusted partner and motivates us to raise the bar continually." The awards matter, but what matters more is what they represent. For Strickland Jr., they validate a strategic approach built on three foundations: innovation, personalised service, and regulatory expertise. It's not revolutionary thinking, but it's the execution that sets CSB Group apart in an increasingly crowded market.

Innovation Architecture

European iGaming markets are maturing rapidly, and regulatory frameworks are becoming more complex by the month. CSB Group hasn't rushed to chase every new trend. Instead, they've picked their investments carefully, focusing on solutions that actually solve client problems in licensing, compliance, and day-to-day operations. Strickland Jr. anchors CSB's strategy in practicality. "We invest where it counts—solving real licensing headaches, compliance gaps, and operational snags," he says. "And we never drop what built us: service shaped around each client's unique landscape." The awards, he notes, aren't just accolades; they're trust signals that draw new partnerships and cement market credibility. He sees rigidity as a fatal flaw in iGaming's whirlwind climate. Monthly regulatory shifts and market-specific demands demand fluidity, not top-down rigidity. At CSB, specialists from legal, tech, and compliance units collaborate daily, turning cross-department huddles into rapid-response engines for emerging challenges.

Comprehensive Integration

CSB Group's much-discussed "360° approach" goes beyond marketing speak. Strickland Jr. offers a concrete example: an international iGaming operator struggling to secure a B2C licence under Malta's Gaming Act. The client couldn't align their internal compliance procedures with the Malta Gaming Authority's requirements, creating significant delays and mounting costs.

"Through our multidisciplinary team comprising legal, regulatory, tax, and corporate services, we conducted a full compliance audit, restructured their corporate framework, and guided them through the application and post-licensing phases," Strickland Jr. explains. "We also provided ongoing support with HR, and back-office services to ensure smooth local operations. Through our internationally renowned associated brand, Malta Sotheby's International Realty and Regus, we are uniquely positioned to support clients with their relocation needs. Additionally, our recently launched brand, UNICO Yachting, was created with our discerning clientele in mind, offering bespoke yacht acquisition and charter services for those looking to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle to the fullest." The case illustrates how CSB Group creates value beyond individual transactions. By solving immediate problems whilst building long-term operational capability, they position clients for sustained success rather than quick fixes.

Market Evolution

Newer jurisdictions present different challenges. Clients are often working with incomplete information, navigating uncertain regulatory landscapes, and building business structures without clear precedents to follow. "In newer jurisdictions, however, clients are often navigating uncertainty and require a more consultative, adaptive approach," Strickland Jr. observes.

"We're finding that our role shifts from traditional service delivery to that of a strategic advisor, helping clients understand evolving regulatory landscapes, set up resilient business structures, and maintain agility in response to local shifts." This shift from service provider to strategic advisor reflects broader industry trends.

Technological Integration

Strickland Jr. positions artificial intelligence as an enhancer, not a replacement, for CSB's compliance teams. The firm weaves AI-driven tools into audit workflows to address regulatory complexity, focusing on practicality over novelty. He notes: "Intelligent systems sharpen our document checks and risk monitoring. For clients under Malta Gaming Authority scrutiny, this means faster gap identification and ongoing compliance clarity."

For Strickland Jr., client success isn't a department but CSB's core rhythm—the firm structures services around deep operational understanding, preempting needs before they escalate. "We begin by decoding each client's unique business blueprint," he explains. "That foundation lets us build proactive safeguards—whether accelerating licensing or adapting compliance mid-process."

ESG Integration

For CSB Group, ESG principles form a strategic backbone, not a compliance exercise. Strickland Jr. operationalises this through transparent client onboarding, ethical advisory frameworks, and digital-first workflows that cut paper waste and energy consumption. "It starts with governance embedded in daily decisions," he notes, pointing to data protection protocols that exceed regulatory baselines.

Socially, the firm invests in employee development programmes and partners with Maltese NGOs, believing community impact strengthens business resilience. "Profitability and responsibility aren't trade-offs—they're interlocked," Strickland Jr. shares.

This article was originally published on SiGMA Magazine Issue 34 in August 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.