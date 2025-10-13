New Online Gambling Licences In Italy About To Be Launched

The new remote gaming concessions in Italy, which will come into force on 13 November 2025, represent a regulatory tightening by the ADM, an organisational and technical challenge for concessionaires, and a comprehensive reorganisation of the market in the name of greater and better operational transparency, with particular attention to responsible gaming.

The upcoming deadlines, that will characterise the launch of the new concessions, are summarised below:

22 October 2025: Submission of preliminary documentation for the new agreement, including:

A definitive guarantee of €3.7 million.

Proof of payment of the first instalment of the concession fee, amounting to €4 million.

A copy of the agreement signed by the new concessionaire.

Failure to submit the above documentation in full and on time by the deadline will result in the concession not being issued or possibly being revoked.

12 November 2025: Expiration of the old concessions currently still in operation.

13 November 2025: Entry into force of the new concessions with important structural and operational changes, including:

The discontinuation of the 350 skins currently associated with the concessions.

The implementation of a banner on the gaming site to inform users of the new conditions for the provision of the service.

