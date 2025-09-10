Speakers Announced For IAA's "Navigating Evolving Rules On Digital Marketing" Event In Milan

In connection with the International Advertising Association's Creativity4Better conference, which is being held in Milan this year, the IAA will also be hosting a legal and public policy seminar, "Social Media, Influencers, Dark Patterns, and Artificial Intelligence – Navigating Evolving Rules on Digital Marketing."

The seminar, which is being organized in cooperation with the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance and Portolano Cavallo, will be held on October 1, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. at Portolano Cavallo's offices in Milan. After the seminar, participants are invited to join for cocktails and networking.

With marketers relying more than ever on digital marketing to reach consumers, and with artificial intelligence paying an ever-increasing role in the development of advertising, the laws in Italy and around the world are still racing to catch up. In this seminar, we will explore some of the hottest topics in digital marketing and will discuss best practices for navigating a rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

We're very pleased that Francesca Pellicano, Official at the Italian Communications Authority, Direction of Media Services and Protection of Fundamental Rights, will be one of our featured speakers for the event.

We'll also have the following speakers:

Donata Cordone , Partner, Portolano Cavallo (Italy).

, Partner, Portolano Cavallo (Italy). Federico Ferrari , Director of Omnichannel Customer Experience, Valentino.

, Director of Omnichannel Customer Experience, Valentino. Peri Fluger , General Counsel, Ruder Finn.

, General Counsel, Ruder Finn. Jeffrey A. Greenbaum , Managing Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit (United States).

, Managing Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit (United States). Geraint Lloyd-Taylor , Partner & Co-Head of Advertising & Marketing, Lewis Silkin (United Kingdom).

, Partner & Co-Head of Advertising & Marketing, Lewis Silkin (United Kingdom). Soren Pietzcker, Partner, Heuking (Germany).

For more information and to register, click here. Space is limited.

