RENEWABLE ENERGY

The Commission approved a €2.6 billion Estonian scheme to support the construction and operation of offshore wind farms in areas determined by the Estonian Maritime Spatial Plan. The aid will take the form of a variable payment under two-way CfDs for a period of 20 years. Further information is available here.

ENERGY-INTENISVE COMPANIES

The Commission approved a €578 million Romanian scheme to lower an electricity levy rate for energy-intensive companies. The levy is intended to promote electricity from renewable energy sources. Beneficiaries will receive a levy reduction of between 75% and 85%. Under the scheme, beneficiaries will have to either: (i) implement certain energy audit recommendations, (ii) cover at least 30% of electricity consumption with carbon-free sources, or (iii) invest at least 50% of the aid in projects leading to substantial reductions of the installation's greenhouse gas emissions. Further information can be found here.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.