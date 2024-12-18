ARTICLE
18 December 2024

State Aid - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, December 2024

The Commission approved a €2.6 billion Estonian scheme to support the construction and operation of offshore wind farms in areas determined by the Estonian Maritime Spatial Plan.
Ireland Energy and Natural Resources
Arthur Cox
RENEWABLE ENERGY

The Commission approved a €2.6 billion Estonian scheme to support the construction and operation of offshore wind farms in areas determined by the Estonian Maritime Spatial Plan. The aid will take the form of a variable payment under two-way CfDs for a period of 20 years. Further information is available here.

ENERGY-INTENISVE COMPANIES

The Commission approved a €578 million Romanian scheme to lower an electricity levy rate for energy-intensive companies. The levy is intended to promote electricity from renewable energy sources. Beneficiaries will receive a levy reduction of between 75% and 85%. Under the scheme, beneficiaries will have to either: (i) implement certain energy audit recommendations, (ii) cover at least 30% of electricity consumption with carbon-free sources, or (iii) invest at least 50% of the aid in projects leading to substantial reductions of the installation's greenhouse gas emissions. Further information can be found here.

