Transport - Horizon Scanner: Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, July 2024

EU
Trans-European Transport Network
The new TEN-T Regulation has been published in the OJEU and comes into effect and is applicable on 18 July 2024. It provides for Projects of Common Interest in the transport sector and for development and modernisation of transport infrastructure in three phases: along the core network to 2030, the extended network to 2040, and the comprehensive network to 2050. It aims to drive delivery of the network, taking into account sustainability, the available financial resources of Member States, and the investment needs for infrastructure development. Further information is available here.
Greening Freight
The EU is progressing its package of legislation to regulate rail freight, which consists of a proposed Regulation on the use of railway capacity in the single European railway area and a proposed Regulation on the use of railway infrastructure capacity in the single European railway area. The Council has adopted its general approach on the latter proposal. Further information is available here.
IRELAND
Micromobility
The Department of Transport has provided guidance for local authorities on provision of shared mobility services to ensure coherence in the development of services with private operators nationally. Further information is available here.
