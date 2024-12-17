Development In The Regulation Of Gambling Advertising In Ireland

In previous briefings we touched on the new restrictions that will be placed on various advertising and marketing activities related to gambling under the Gambling Regulation Act 2024 (the "Act"), many of which were thoroughly debated during the legislative process. The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland ("ASAI") has now confirmed that it is partnering with the new gambling regulator, the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (the "GRAI") in an effort to deal appropriately and effectively with complaints around gambling advertising.

Under this partnership arrangement, the GRAI and ASAI will work together, with the GRAI dealing with complaints in respect of any licensees who breach legislative prohibitions around advertising and the ASAI handling the remainder. It is an important reminder for organisations involved in the gambling industry in Ireland, that the Advertising Standards Code produced by the ASAI is still relevant to the advertising and marketing of gambling products and gambling related services in Ireland, including the running of competitions.

While the substantive provisions of the Act are still awaiting commencement, this is a notable development in respect of the new gambling landscape that will be introduced in Ireland. While collaboration between regulators is always welcomed as it often streamlines how businesses can appropriately address complaints and concerns, when it comes to advertising and marketing it would be a welcome development if the GRAI and ASAI also arranged to collaborate with the Data Protection Commission who currently deal with complaints concerning unsolicited marketing communications.

To find out more on the passing of the Act, see our briefing entitled, The Gambling Regulation Bill has been passed – What happens next?

