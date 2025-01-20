What's Another Year 2025 - Finance

AML / CFT

The new EU Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) will become operational in H2 2025. While most other key aspects of the incoming EU AML / CFT package will come into effect between 2027 and 2029, there is a 10 July 2025 deadline for Member States to transpose amendments to the existing rules for access to the central registers of beneficial ownership of corporates and trusts.

Central Credit Register

From 1 February 2025, in-scope lenders will be required to submit personal information and credit information in respect of guarantees of in-scope credit agreements entered into on, or after, that date.

Sustainable Finance Our ESG Section also highlights key sustainable finance-related developments for 2025, including the operationalisation of the EU Green Bond Standard, a possible omnibus regulation to simplify sustainability reporting, and potential changes to the Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation. Digital Operational Resilience Our Technology and Innovation Section highlights the application of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) from 17 January 2025.

Consumer Credit Directive

Member States have until 20 November 2025 to publish transposing legislation for the revised Consumer Credit Directive (in advance of the 20 November 2026 deadline for the application of those measures).

Consumer Protection Code

The Central Bank's consultation on planned changes to its Consumer Protection Code (CPC) closed for feedback on 7 June 2024. The final draft of the new CPC is expected early in Q1 2025 (together with a feedback statement on the consultation), and the changes should be signed into law shortly afterwards. There will be a 12-month transition period. The new CPC will take the form of 'retail conduct' regulations rather than a code. Those regulations will also consolidate the Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears.

Distance Marketing of Consumer Financial Services

Member States have until 19 December 2025 to publish transposing legislation in respect of the updated rules for the distance marketing of consumer financial services (in advance of the new rules coming into force on 19 June 2026).

EMIR 3.0 (European Market Infrastructure Regulation)

The new active account requirement (AAR) under EMIR 3.0 was contentious during trilogue negotiations and will be a key focus throughout 2025 now that EMIR 3.0 has been published in the Official Journal. In-scope financial counterparties and non-financial counterparties will need to set up an active account by 25 June 2025. ESMA's AAR-related consultation on operational conditions, the representativeness obligation for the most active counterparties, and reporting requirements was launched before EMIR 3.0 was published in the Official Journal and closes on 27 January 2025.

EU Banking Package

Capital Requirements Directive 6 (CRD 6)

While the deadline for CRD 6 to be transposed into Irish law is 10 January 2026 (and transposing regulations are unlikely before Q4 2025), aspects of CRD 6 will be key focus area throughout 2025. A particular focus will be the impending requirement for non-EU banks to establish a branch in a Member State if they want to carry on certain key activities in the EU, most notably lending. While that requirement will not apply until 2027, non-EU banks will be considering their structuring options in detail throughout 2025.

Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR 3)

CRR 3 is directly effective in Ireland from 1 January 2025 (save for the amendments to the calculation of own funds requirements for the market risk regime which have been pushed out to January 2026) with related Irish Regulations published in December 2024.

EU Benchmarks Regulation

Following provisional political agreement between the Council of the EU and the European Parliament in December 2024 on proposed changes to the EU Benchmarks Regulation which would limit in-scope benchmarks to those defined as critical or significant, EU Paris-aligned benchmarks, EU Climate Transition benchmarks, and certain commodity benchmarks, those changes should be published in the Official Journal during H1 2025, followed by considerable preparatory work in advance of the planned 1 January 2026 application date.

EU Market Abuse Regulation

As market participants begin to implement the changes made to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU MAR) by the Listing Act package on 4 December 2024 (relating to PDMR reporting thresholds and exemptions, and the market soundings framework), the next key change will impact insider lists and this will be a key focus in 2025. ESMA has until 5 September 2025 to submit draft implementing technical standards (ITS) to the Commission on the possible use of an 'alleviated format' insider list by wider cohort of issuers.

ESMA's recent consultation on technical advice to the Commission covering, among other matters, the inside information-related changes to EU MAR closes on 13 February 2025 – the Commission is looking for ESMA's input by 30 April 2025 on possible Commission Delegated Acts relating to those changes.

EU Prospectus Regulation

While the application dates for key changes made to the EU Prospectus Regulation (EU PR) by the Listing Act package are spread between December 2024, March 2026 and June 2026, key 2025 deliverables include the planned publication by ESMA (in Q2 2025) of two final reports containing its technical advice to the Commission on:

the content and format of the full prospectus, including a building block of additional information to be included in prospectuses for debt securities offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market that are advertised as taking into account ESG factors or pursuing ESG objectives; and

the criteria for the scrutiny and the procedures for the approval of the prospectus, including proposed amendments to Commission Delegated Regulation 2019/980.

EU Securitisation Regulation

We expect to see a legislative proposal from the Commission in Q2 2025 with amendments to the EU Securitisation Regulation (EU SECR) following its targeted 8-week consultation in Q4 2024.

ESMA plans to engage with the Commission during the first half of 2025 to see if interim adjustments to the regulatory technical standards (RTS) and ITS on disclosures under EU SECR could be made (following publication of the Feedback Statement on its December 2023 consultation).

Other key developments expected in Q1 2025 are:

The Article 44 report from the European Supervisory Authorities that will, among other matters, consider Article 5(1)(e) of EU SECR (which has been the subject of combined submissions from industry bodies such as AFME and the ICMA).

ESMA's planned consultation on guidelines on the due diligence requirements in Article 5 of EU SECR.

European Single Access Point

The European Single Access Point (ESAP), the upcoming 'single point of access' platform for public financial, non-financial and sustainability-related information about EU companies and financial products, will become operational in July 2027.

Member States have until 10 July 2025 to transpose the related changes to the EU Transparency Directive.

In light of the 10 January 2026 deadline for transposing the related changes to the Accounting Directive, Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive, Audit Directive, Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, CRD, Covered Bonds Directive, Financial Conglomerates Directive, Insurance Distribution Directive, Investment Firms Directive, IORP Directive, MiFID II Directive, Shareholder Rights Directive, Solvency II Directive, Takeovers Directive and UCITS Directive, work on those changes will also be a focus area during 2025.

The Department of Finance's consultation on national discretions under the ESAP Regulation closed for feedback on 1 November 2024, and we expect to see the related feedback statement in H1 2025.

Individual Accountability and SEAR

Non-Executive Directors

The Senior Executive Accountability Regime (SEAR), which came into effect on 1 July 2024, will apply to non-executive directors from 1 July 2025.

Fitness and Probity - New Central Bank Unit

The Central Bank's new dedicated Fitness and Probity Unit will become operational in January 2025, at the same time that other key changes to the Central Bank's operating structure come into effect.

Fitness and Probity Certification Reporting Requirements from 2025

As part of the enhancements to the current Fitness and Probity regime introduced under the Individual Accountability Framework, regulated firms are required to proactively certify that individuals carrying out controlled function (CF) and pre-approval controlled function (PCF) roles within the firm meet the Central Bank's Fitness and Probity Standards.

In December 2024, the Central Bank published PCF Annual Confirmation and CF Certification Guidance to assist firms in relation to submitting the Annual PCF Confirmation and the new CF Certification Confirmation through the Central Bank's Portal. The first CF Certification Confirmation submission to the Central Bank will be required in 2025. Both the PCF Annual Confirmation and CF Annual Certification facility opened on the Central Bank's Portal on 1 January 2025 to facilitate the submissions.

Business Standards

Under the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Act 2023, the Central Bank was empowered to prescribe Business Standards for all or specific classes of regulated financial service providers. The Business Standards are in addition to the Common Conduct Standards and Additional Conduct Standards which have applied since 29 December 2023. The draft 'Standards for Business' Regulations formed part of the Central Bank's March 2024 consultation on CPC reforms and were divided into 'Standards for Business' and 'Supporting Standards for Business'. Once finalised, they will replace the current 'General Principles' in Chapter 2 of the CPC. We expect these Regulations to be signed into law early in Q1 2025.

Insurance

While the transposition deadlines for the Directive amending Solvency II and the Insurance Recovery and Resolution Directive (both published in the Official Journal in January 2025) are end-January 2027, preparatory work is likely to begin in 2025.

Limited Partnerships

During 2025, we expect to see the Bill arising from the publication, by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, of the General Scheme of the Registration of Limited Partnerships and Business Names Bill in late July 2024, setting out proposals to reform the Limited Partnerships Act 1907.

Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation

Application to Crypto Asset Services Providers

With the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) applying to crypto asset service providers (CASPs) from 30 December 2024, the transition period for firms that were already providing crypto services on that date ends on 30 December 2025. In tandem with the publication of its information on its authorisation process for CASPs under MiCA, together with FAQ, the Central Bank encouraged potential CASP applicants (including existing authorised virtual asset service providers (VASPs)) to engage with the Central Bank in good time. The application and assessment process for VASPs has, according to the Central Bank, usually taken at least 10 months – as CASP applications will be more complex, a longer timeline is likely.

The Central Bank formally published its MiCAR Authorisation and Supervision Expectations on 16 December 2024.

Overlap between MiCA and PSD2

The European Banking Authority plans to publish a response by April 2025 to the recent letter from the Commission signposting an overlap between e-money tokens (EMTs) as cryptoassets regulated under MiCA and electronic money (or funds) under the Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). The Commission has asked the EBA to consider issuing a "no action letter" on the enforcement of the PSD2 requirements on authorisation as regards services with EMTs provided by CASPs that may be inadvertently covered by PSD2 (pending upcoming changes to PSD2).

Markets in Financial Instruments Directive

Changes to Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II)

Member States must transpose, by 29 September 2025, the recent amendments to MiFID II.

Other changes to MiFID II arising from the EU Listing Act, which focus on investment research, are not due for transposition until June 2026 (and are the subject of an ESMA consultation which closes on 18 March 2025).

Marketing Communications to Retail Clients by Irish firms

Irish-authorised MiFID investment firms, credit institutions and fund management companies that provide MiFID II services to retail clients have a 31 January 2025 deadline to take the actions required by the Central Bank in its recent Dear CEO Letter - Common Supervisory Action on the MiFID II Marketing Communications Requirements.

Non-Banks

The European Commission's targeted consultation on macro-prudential policies for non-bank financial intermediaries closed on 22 November 2024. This area was included in the mission letter with priority items for the incoming EU Commissioner, so we expect to see a feedback statement arising from that targeted consultation during H1 2025.

Payments

Ireland - Access to Cash Bill

The Finance (Provision of Access to Cash Infrastructure) Bill will be reintroduced to Dáil Éireann in Q1 2025 once the new Government is in place.

Ireland - National Payments Strategy

The above Bill is closely linked to the recently-launched National Payments Strategy which contains a number of key steps to be actioned beginning in 2025. Notably, this includes an action for the Department of Finance (with input from the Central Bank) to make recommendations to the Minister for Finance (by the end of June 2025) on whether the CBI should have liquidation powers in relation to payment firms.

EU - Revised EU Payment Services Framework

The revised EU payment services framework is a priority item for the new EU Commissioner (see the mission letter for those priorities). It is hoped that trilogue negotiations between the Council and Parliament will begin in H1 2025. Combatting payment fraud, levelling the playing field between banks and non-banks, improving the open banking framework and improving the availability of cash are key pillars of that June 2023 Commission proposal.

EU – Financial Data Access Framework

Following confirmation from the Council that it had agreed its negotiating position on the proposed framework for financial data access, trilogues are expected to begin in H1 2025 with the aim of finalising the framework for publication in the Official Journal by the end of 2025.

EU – Instant Payments Regulation

2025 will also see a number of key deadlines for payment services providers (PSPs) under the EU Instant Payments Regulation. Euro-area PSPs must provide the payment service of sending instant credit transfers in euro by 9 October 2025 and the payment service of receiving credit transfers by 9 January 2025.

EU – Digital Euro Project

By the end of 2025 the ECB's Governing Council will decide whether to move on to the next phase of preparations in its digital euro project. The decision on whether to issue a digital euro will only be taken by the Governing Council once the EU's legislative framework has been adopted.

Retail Investment Package

Further progress is expected on the proposed retail investment package in Q1 2025 following the recent suggestion from ESMA and EIOPA to the Commission, Council and Parliament that the existing proposals be complemented by additional proposals reflecting the April 2024 conclusions of the European Council on the Capital Markets Union as well as recommendations made by ESMA and EIOPA in papers on capital markets and on retail investor protection and pan-European personal pension products respectively.

Section 110 Companies

The Funds Sector 2030 Final Report, arising from the Funds Sector 2030 consultation, did not recommend any substantive changes to the Irish Section 110 framework. However, we expect to see progress on its Section 110-related recommendations in 2025 including that the Department of Finance and Central Bank carry out more work to see what additional measures could be introduced to mitigate any AML / CFT risk; that legislation be introduced to require the Revenue Commissioners to publish a list of all SPVs that avail of the Section 110 framework; and that consideration be given to requiring all Section 110 SPVs to have a legal entity identifier.

Settlement

Move to T+1 Settlement Cycle

In advance of the planned EU move to T+1 settlement cycle on 11 October 2027, key 2025 workstreams will include finalising the solutions that are needed (deadline is Q3 2025), starting work on the required changes to Article 5(2) of the Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR) and the RTS on Settlement Discipline (the deadline for ESMA's report on proposed changes to those RTS is Q3 2025), and operationalising the governance structure (planned for H1 2025).

CSDR Penalty Mechanism

Following the publication by ESMA of its Final Report with technical advice to the Commission on the penalty mechanism under the CSDR, we expect confirmation from the Commission on any planned Delegated Acts arising from that advice in H1 2025.

Final ESMA reports in respect of technical standards on the information to be provided by European CSDs to their national competent authorities for review and evaluation and the information to be notified to ESMA by third-country CSDs are expected to be submitted to the Commission in mid-January 2025.

