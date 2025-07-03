Banking And Finance Credentials - Fund Finance

Our fund finance practice stands at the forefront of the industry, providing comprehensive services on all aspects of fund finance. We leverage our extensive experience with fund and lender clients to navigate the intricacies of fund finance, ensuring compliance with security requirements, regulatory frameworks, and tax considerations. Our multidisciplinary approach brings together our finance, capital markets, funds, tax, and regulatory teams to provide our clients with bespoke and forward-thinking advice.

Ireland holds a leading position as a European funds domicile and our fund finance practice has built up extensive knowledge and expertise in advising lenders, funds (both Irish and non-Irish domiciled, regulated and unregulated), corporates and corporate service providers (including AIFMs and depositaries) on the full range of fund lending transactions including subscription or capital call facilities, NAV facilities, hybrid facilities, umbrella facilities, GP financings and preferred equity transactions. We also advise our clients on asset level facilities involving fund entities, including real estate and project finance and infrastructure transactions.

We frequently advise on complex cross jurisdictional transactions and work seamlessly with other lawyers across the globe.

RECENT EXPERIENCE

Advising a syndicate of lenders on a $3.3 billion subscription line facility.

Advising a leading manager on a $2.6 billion umbrella facility.

Advising an Irish domiciled fund on a €350 million hybrid facility.

Advising the lenders on the first financing to an Investment Limited Partnership in the Irish market.

Advising a syndicate of lenders led by a private credit fund on a $3 billion loan to a financial services group.

RECENT PUBLICATIONS