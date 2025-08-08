ARTICLE
8 August 2025

Looking Ahead: Irish Developments - Horizon Scanner: Finance, August 2025

The European Union (Information Accompanying Transfers of Funds) Regulations 2025 (S.I. No. 310/2025) have been published and entered into force on 1 August 2025.
Ireland Finance and Banking
AML/CTF

The European Union (Information Accompanying Transfers of Funds) Regulations 2025 (S.I. No. 310/2025) have been published and entered into force on 1 August 2025. The regulations implement the provisions of Regulation (EU) 2023/1113 (the Transfers of Funds Regulation) into Irish law. Amongst other things, the S.I. designates the Central Bank of Ireland as the competent authority in the State for the purposes of the Transfers of Funds Regulation.

