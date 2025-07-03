Banking And Finance Credentials - Aviation And Asset Finance

Arthur Cox is a full-service law firm with the capability to provide a 360 Irish law service to all participants in the aviation industry on all aspects of their business. Our core Aviation group works closely with colleagues across firm to deliver a product that adds value to all elements of our clients' operations.

AVIATION LEASING

Our Aviation and Asset Finance team advises on a broad range of matters pertaining to the aviation sector. We have extensive experience setting up leasing platforms in Ireland, acting as Irish legal and tax advisors to Irish lessors and lessees. We advise on domestic and cross border leasing transactions, aviation insurance, contractual and corporate issues, and joint ventures.

ASSET FINANCE

Arthur Cox has acted for lenders, borrowers, lessors, and other participants in all manner of aircraft, helicopter, aircraft engine and other parts financings. These include club, bilateral and syndicated financings both on a domestic and cross-border basis involving individuals, corporates, regulated funds, and partnerships. We also have significant experience in structured finance products relevant to our aviation sector clients. We are well versed in transactions involving the taking of aircraft collateral across various jurisdictions, registrations, including in the Cape Town International Registry, purchasing, and transferring aircraft and related collateral. We advise on the full range of aviation, maritime, equipment and rolling stock financings.

"The team are proactive, very well connected, always provide good insight and have always been able to deliver, regardless how demanding or obscure our request is." The Legal 500, 2024

RECENT EXPERIENCE

Advising Avilease on the acquisition of Standard Chartered's global aviation leasing business and its $1.1 billion unsecured facility with a syndicate of lenders arranged by Citibank.

Advising Apollo Global Management on the provision of a $700 million debtor-in-possession facility to SAS – Scandinavian Airlines as part of the airline's Chapter 11 restructuring.

Advising Aviator Capital (US) on its Irish aviation platform and its ongoing Irish aircraft leasing transactions including portfolio acquisitions from Aercap and SMBC.

Advising the largest group of creditors to Nordic Aviation Capital group on US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process and the provision of a debtor-in-possession facility.

Advising Arena Aviation Capital on the establishment of its $1.5 billion aircraft leasing joint venture with Kennedy Lewis.

Advising PK Airfinance on its facilities to Nordic Aviation Capital.

Advising Ryanair plc on its €750 million unsecured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of 13 banks.

Advising Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) on various sale and lease novation and sale and leaseback transactions and related financings.

Advising the steering committee of secured creditors in the Chapter 11 of Waypoint Group in the helicopter leasing sector.

Advising Deutsche Lufthansa on its €3 billion state-guaranteed loan from state bank KFW and a syndicate of other private banks.

