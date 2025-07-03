Banking And Finance Credentials - Project Finance

Arthur Cox has one of the most high profile project and infrastructure practices in the Irish market, with the largest and most experienced dedicated team in Ireland. We are set apart from competitors by our expertise, with specialists who offer an unrivalled depth and breadth of industry and sector knowledge together with experience across the sector (including in project, infrastructure, construction and development finance).

Uniquely amongst Irish law firms, we have had a central role in almost all of the most significant energy sector transactions, projects and development on the island of Ireland. We have a strong track record in project finance and have leading expertise in all major project delivery structures (PPP, conventionally procured projects etc.) and industry sectors (including Energy and Renewables, Telecoms, Data Centres, Healthcare, Transport, Education, Justice, Waste and Water). Our team have devised, structured and implemented a range of project finance structures including cross-collateralised portfolio-backed loans, ECA and multilateral backed transactions, DCM transactions and transactions sponsored by institutional investors and private equity.

"Arthur Cox is practical, solution-driven and able to call on knowledge from other contexts." Chambers Europe, 2024

RECENT EXPERIENCE

Advising Power Capital Renewable Energy, the largest independent solar power producer in Ireland, on its €125 million project financing of a portfolio of 4 solar farms.

Advising Corio Generations on an ongoing basis on its offshore wind development at Sceirde Rocks, the first major offshore windfarm on Ireland's west coast.

Advising the European Investment Bank on the financing of the 700MW HVDC Celtic interconnector between Ireland and France.

Advising the sponsor on the Irish regulatory and legal aspects of the development, construction and financing of the 500MW HVDC Greenlink interconnector linking Ireland with Wales.

Advising John Laing Group on its €1 billion acquisition of infrastructure assets in Ireland from AMP capital.

Advising Starwood Capital Group on the €850 million financing provided to Echelon for the development of data centres in Ireland.

Advising KKR and John Laing on the ongoing refinancing of Valley Healthcare, Ireland's largest developer and operator of primary care centres.

Advising Energia on the refinancing of its corporate revolving credit facilities.

Advising Celtic Roads Group on all aspects of the financing, operation and maintenance of three PPP major road projects: the M1, the M7/M8 and the N25.

Advising ESB and Bord Na Móna in relation to all aspects of the development and financing of the 83MW phase 2 of the Oweninny Wind Farm, Ireland's largest wind development project.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.