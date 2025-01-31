ARTICLE
31 January 2025

What Are The Tax Consequences Of The NHR Regimes?

Taxpayers who are NHR (Non-Habitual Residents) or IFICI (Incentive for Scientific Research and Innovation) eligible, benefit from a package of respective tax advantages, for a period of 10 consecutive calendar years (with the option of utilising the marginal rates, if lower), from the effective date of Portuguese tax residency.
Lionel de Freitas

Summary of Tax Consequences Differentiating between the Previous and New NHR (IFICI/NHR2.0) Regime

1576392a.jpg

I am part of the previous NHR – does this affect me?

As the previous NHR regime will be grandfathered (including those who become tax resident before 31 December 2024), there is no impact for individuals already enjoying NHR status. The regime will continue to exist until the 10-year NHR period is reached, from when each respective individual registered for NHR.

