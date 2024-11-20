The Portuguese Golden Visa: A High Net-Worth Essential

The Portuguese Golden Visa remains golden for a reason – despite its various changes since its introduction in 2012.

The residency-by-investment programme allows non-EU/EEA citizens to obtain a Portuguese residence permit in exchange for an investment in Portugal – namely:

Fund investment: Investing a minimum of €500,000 in a Portuguese non-real estate collective investment fund, OR

Commercial company: one of the following two options are available: Newly incorporated: a capital transfer of at least €500,000, with headquarters in Portugal, combined with the creation of five permanent jobs, Existing company; capital transfer of at least €500,000, with headquarters in Portugal, combined with the creation of five permanent jobs, or maintenance of 10 jobs, OR

Job creation: creation of 10 jobs, OR

Research Activities: a capital transfer of €500,000 to a private or public scientific research institution (or €400,000 in a low-density areas), OR

Artistic productions: a capital transfer of €250,000 for investment in artistic productions reflecting national cultural heritage (or €200,000 in a low-density area).

Benefits of the Portuguese Golden Visa Programme

EU citizenship

Family reunification

Visa-free travel in Schengen area

Tax benefits

Lower investment and more flexibility than other EU residency programs

Minimum requirement of 7 days average stay in Portugal per year

Individuals who choose to become tax resident in Portugal can benefit from the Non-Habitual Residents Programme (it is possible for non-EU individuals to apply to the two schemes simultaneously)

Why Choose Portugal?

Portugal is a popular destination for investors due to its high quality of life, stable economy, and favourable tax regime. The country offers a beautiful climate, excellent healthcare, and a strong educational system.

