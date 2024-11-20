The Portuguese Golden Visa: A High Net-Worth Essential

The Portuguese Golden Visa remains golden for a reason – despite its various changes since its introduction in 2012. Thousands of families have benefited from the programme, identifying the second residency option as a high-net worth essential.
The residency-by-investment programme allows non-EU/EEA citizens to obtain a Portuguese residence permit in exchange for an investment in Portugal – namely:
- Fund investment: Investing a minimum of €500,000 in a Portuguese non-real estate collective investment fund, OR
- Commercial company: one of the following
two options are available:
- Newly incorporated: a capital transfer of at least €500,000, with headquarters in Portugal, combined with the creation of five permanent jobs,
- Existing company; capital transfer of at least €500,000, with headquarters in Portugal, combined with the creation of five permanent jobs, or maintenance of 10 jobs, OR
- Job creation: creation of 10 jobs, OR
- Research Activities: a capital transfer of €500,000 to a private or public scientific research institution (or €400,000 in a low-density areas), OR
- Artistic productions: a capital transfer of €250,000 for investment in artistic productions reflecting national cultural heritage (or €200,000 in a low-density area).
Benefits of the Portuguese Golden Visa Programme
- EU citizenship
- Family reunification
- Visa-free travel in Schengen area
- Tax benefits
- Lower investment and more flexibility than other EU residency programs
- Minimum requirement of 7 days average stay in Portugal per year
- Individuals who choose to become tax resident in Portugal can benefit from the Non-Habitual Residents Programme (it is possible for non-EU individuals to apply to the two schemes simultaneously)
Why Choose Portugal?
Portugal is a popular destination for investors due to its high quality of life, stable economy, and favourable tax regime. The country offers a beautiful climate, excellent healthcare, and a strong educational system.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.