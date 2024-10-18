Malta Citizenship By Investment – Malta Golden Visa – Fastest Golden Visa (Video)

Malta is a beautiful Mediterranean island nation that offers two primary pathways for foreign investors looking to establish a presence in the country: Malta Citizenship by Investment and the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP). Among these, the MPRP stands out as the most cost-effective residency option compared to other programs in Europe, making it an attractive choice for those seeking value.

Let's begin by taking a closer look at the Malta Citizenship by Investment program.

Malta's Citizenship by Investment program, officially known as the Maltese Exceptional Investor Naturalization (MEIN), is the only EU initiative that offers a fast-track citizenship through investment. Tailored for individuals and their dependents seeking full citizenship in Malta, this program provides the benefits of extensive travel privileges and the right to live and work across the European Union with a Maltese passport.

Please note that the fees mentioned in this article are accurate at the time of writing. We recommend checking for the latest updates to ensure current information.

Malta Citizenship By Investment - Eligibility

To be eligible to apply, the primary requirements is to be able to:

1: Make a Government Contribution to the National Development and Social Fund: For a standard application (applying after 36-months of residency), a contribution of €600,000 is needed for the main applicant, with an additional €50,000 for each dependent. For expedited applications (after 12-month of residency), the contribution increases to €750,000.

This contribution is non-refundable.

2: Purchase or Rent a Property: Applicants must invest in property, either by purchasing real estate with a minimum value of €700,000 or leasing property with a minimum annual rent of €16,000, held for at least five years from the date the citizenship is issued.

Subletting or selling of this property during the five year hold period is not allowed.

3: Make a Compulsory Donation to a Registered Non-governmental Organization or Society in Malta of €10,000.

It is important to note that the applicant MUST reside in Malta for either 12 or 36 months before applying for citizenship, depending on the chosen route.

Who can apply?

All primary applicants must be at least 18 years old, in good health, and possess insurance coverage of at least $50,000. They are also required to undergo and pass due diligence checks. These checks will be conducted by third parties, including one or more internationally recognized specialized due diligence service providers. The due diligence process will be comprehensive, involving four or more levels of scrutiny, and may include security checks carried out by law enforcement, as well as assessments related to money laundering and terrorism financing risks by the relevant authorities empowered to conduct such checks.

Applicants must not have been refused a visa to a country with a Malta visa waiver agreement, pose any national security or reputational risk, or be under criminal investigation. Additionally, they should not hold citizenship, reside, conduct business, or have significant ties with Afghanistan, Belarus, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iran, North Korea, Russia, or Yemen, nor be a citizen of a country on the U.S. travel ban list.

Qualifying dependents are also allowed in the application process. This means:

* A spouse, provided the marriage is monogamous. Life partners, including those in civil unions, domestic partnerships, and common-law marriages, are also eligible, with the term "spouse" being interpreted as gender-neutral in these regulations.

* Dependent children under 18 years of age at the time the citizenship application is submitted. This also includes adopted children.

* Unmarried children over 18 but under 29 years of age (not including 29 years), who are fully or primarily supported.

* Dependent children who have reached the age of 18 at the time of application and are recognized as persons with disabilities.

* Parent dependents over the age of 55 at the time the citizenship application is submitted, who are fully or primarily supported by the main applicant.

What are the Benefits of obtaining Maltese citizenship?

* EU Citizenship: Gain the right to live, work, and study in any EU member state.

* Global Mobility: Visa-free travel to over 170 countries, including the USA.

* Security: Malta offers a safe environment with a low crime rate and a strong healthcare system.

* Investment Opportunities: Malta's booming economy and real estate market provide significant investment opportunities.

* Tax Efficiency: Malta's tax system is residency-based rather than citizenship-based, meaning that you may not be required to pay taxes in Malta even if you become a citizen. The country offers specialized tax schemes for new residents, providing additional opportunities for tax efficiency and favorable tax treatment.

There is no tax on global income or assets, and you benefit from a significantly reduced tax rate of 15 percent (or a minimum of €15,000 or $16,000) on funds brought into Malta.

* Healthcare world's top healthcare systems, as recognized in a recent Statista study. Funded by health insurance and public taxation, Malta's highly-rated healthcare system offers comprehensive services, including hospitalization, pregnancy, childbirth, prescriptions, and specialist treatments.

Malta Citizenship By Investment - What is the process like?

Residency Application:

You must establish residency in Malta for a minimum of 36 months. This period can be reduced to 12 months if a higher investment threshold is met. To begin the process, you along with your dependents, are required to submit your residency application and pass your due diligence check. After the Community Malta Agency and the Maltese police have approved your application, an appointment will be scheduled within six months. Finally, you will receive your PR card, which will serve as proof of your residency in Malta.

Citizenship:

Eligibility Assessment:

* Submit an eligibility form indicating your intention to apply, including all dependents.

* Provide necessary documents like a clean police conduct certificate, medical certificate, and proof of residential property in Malta.

* Pay the non-refundable due diligence fee.

Due Diligence Process:

* The Community Malta Agency will perform a thorough due diligence check, including background and security verifications.

* Independent service providers may be involved to ensure the legitimacy of your funds and overall compliance with the law.

Typically, the processing time for applications ranges from 120 to 150 calendar days.

Malta Citizenship By Investment - Investment Requirement

* Make a direct investment in Malta's economy: €600,000 if residing for 36 months or €750,000 for 12 months.

* Purchase property worth at least €700,000 or lease a property with a minimum annual rent of €16,000 for five years.

* Donate €10,000 to a registered Maltese philanthropic, cultural, or similar organization.

Malta Citizenship By Investment - Approval in Principle:

Once the application is approved, you will receive a "Letter of Approval in Principle."

Submit a certified copy of the property contract or lease agreement within four months.

Oath of Allegiance:

Complete the process by taking an oath of allegiance within six months after receiving approval.

You may be required to provide additional documentation and undergo interviews during the first five years after obtaining citizenship.

Naturalization:

The applicants will receive citizenship and a Maltese passport and are issued a certificate of Naturalization.

The overall Malta citizenship by investment timeline usually takes about 12 to 18 months

Malta Citizenship By Investment - Processing Fees

Aside from the above qualifying investment, the following fees are required by the government:

Residence Application Fees:

* €10,000 which is a non-refundable investment from the Main Applicant

* Government residency application fees – €5,000 for the main applicant and €1,000 per dependent

* €27.50 Residence Card Fees per card

Eligibility Process Fees:

Due Diligence Fees:

* €15,000 for the Main Applicant

* €10,000 for adult dependents over 18 years old

Administrative Fees:

* €1,000 per applicant

Citizenship Program Application Fees:

Administrative Fees:

* €500 per applicant

Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)

In contrast, the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) is one of the most exciting programs out there, offering more reasonable investment amounts and requirements.

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) provides an excellent option for individuals seeking residency without pursuing full citizenship. This program is especially appealing to non-EU nationals who wish to reside in Malta or travel within the Schengen Area without visa requirements. It is one of the most cost-effective residency options available globally.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme - Eligibility Requirements

* The applicant must be minimum 18 years old and a non-EU citizen.

* Property Investment: Applicants must invest in property, either purchasing a property valued at a minimum of €350,000 in Malta or €300,000 in Gozo or South Malta, or renting property with a minimum annual rent of €12,000 in Malta or €10,000 in Gozo/South Malta.

* Government Contribution: The contribution varies depending on the property investment; €28,000 if purchasing and €58,000 if renting, plus €7,500 for every parent or grandparent of the principal applicant or spouse.

* Donation: A donation of €2,000 to a local non-governmental organization is required.

* Financial Stability: Applicants must possess assets worth at least €500,000, including €150,000 in financial assets.

* Health Insurance: The applicant must maintain health insurance covering all risks covered for Maltese nationals.

* Criminality: clean criminal record is required for approval.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme - Investment Options

INVESTMENT OPTIONS Property Purchase Option Property Rental Option Government Admin Fee €40,000 €40,000 Government Contribution €28,000 €58,000 Property Rental n/a €10,000 / year (Gozo/South of Malta)

€12,000 / year (rest of Malta) Property Purchase €300,000 (Gozo/South of Malta)

€350,000 (rest of Malta) n/a Charitable Donation €2,000 €2,000 Total: €70,000 + Property Purchase €100,000 + Property Rental

Malta Permanent Residence Programme - Benefits

* Residency: Permanent residency allows the holder to live indefinitely in Malta.

* Schengen Area Access: Visa-free travel within the Schengen Area for 90 out of 180 days.

* Family Inclusion: The program covers the main applicant, spouse, children, parents, and grandparents.

* Investment Flexibility: The property investment is required only for the first five years.

* Language: English-speaking country

Qualifying Dependents that can be added to the application are:

Eligible dependents include:

* Biological or adopted children under 18 at the time of application;

* Unmarried adult children over 18 who are financially reliant on the principal applicant;

* Parents or grandparents of the principal applicant or their spouse who are financially dependent;

* Adult children with disabilities of the principal applicant or their spouse.

* To include grandchildren as dependents, the principal applicant must be their legal guardian, and documentation proving guardianship is required for the application.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme - Application Process & Timeline

Application submission with all required documents:

* Valid passport for all applicants and birth certificates (when applicable)

* Criminal record for all applicants over 14 years old, issued by the competent authorities in the country of origin or country of residence where the applicant resided for over 6 months during the last 10 years.

* Cover letter

* Health insurance to confirm that the main applicant and his dependents are not suffering from any serious illness or contagious disease and that they are otherwise in good health and will not be, in terms of the medical review carried out by the Agency, an unreasonable burden on the national health system.

* An undertaking to purchase or lease an immovable property in Malta under the legal requirements.

* Personal information for the due diligence processes, carried out by the agent that there is no evidence that the main applicant and his dependents are not fit and proper persons.

* Power of attorney with a verified agent.

* Medical report and questionnaire.

* Proof of source of funds and wealth (for the main applicant only).

* Bank statements (for the main applicant only).

* Evidence of business ownership or employment (for the main applicant only or benefactor).

* An undertaking to remit the total of the contribution payable and donation required to apply for the program.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme - Comparison with other Residencies in Europe

Country Program type Investment Amount Timeline to obtain residency Timelines to citizenship Language Requirement for Citizenship Malta Residency Option Min. €300,000 Min. €50,000/ 5 year Approx. 14-18 months Live at least 5 years ❌ Portugal Golden Visa €500,000 Approx. 2 years 5 years of holding the Golden Visa ⭕ Greece Golden Visa Min. €400,000 Approx. 2 Months 7 years of continuous residence ⭕ Spain Golden Visa €500,000 Approx. 7 Months 10 years of continuous residence ⭕

- Overall, Malta is the easiest pathway to acquire residency among these 4 countries. Also, it doesn't require language for applying for citizenship. However, the Malta residency program does not necessarily lead to citizenship - unlike the other countries in this comparison.

- The residencies for these 4 countries are able to travel to Schengen area.

- Portugal is the only country that is not able to invest in Real Estate to obtain residency.

- For Greece, the applicant can choose the area of the investment to invest. Depending on the area, the minimum will be €400,000 and €800,000.

- Spain has the most strict requirements for citizenship as it requires 10 years of continuous residence.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) stands out as one of the most attractive residency by investment options in Europe. Its cost-effectiveness, especially when compared to other European programs, coupled with the flexibility of investment requirements, makes it a highly appealing choice for non-EU nationals. The MPRP not only grants permanent residency with the freedom to live indefinitely in Malta but also offers visa-free travel within the Schengen Area, making it a strategic option for those seeking enhanced global mobility. Furthermore, the inclusion of family members and the ability to invest in property at lower entry points create a streamlined and less burdensome process, ideal for those prioritizing residency over full citizenship. Malta's English-speaking environment, robust healthcare system, and stable economy further solidify the MPRP as one of the best options for individuals looking to secure European residency through investment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.