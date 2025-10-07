ARTICLE
7 October 2025

Guzmán Ariza Writes The Article Nearshoring: The Initiatives In The Dominican Republic To Position Itself As A Regional Logistics Hub For LexLatin

This article analyzes how the Dominican Republic is developing a comprehensive strategy to become a regional logistics hub. Several key...
This article analyzes how the Dominican Republic is developing a comprehensive strategy to become a regional logistics hub. Several key initiatives are highlighted:

  • Modernization of port infrastructures, such as the Caucedo Multimodal Port, and Las Américas International Airport.
  • Expansion and promotion of industrial free zones, with tax and customs incentives.
  • Implementation of the National Logistics Strategy through Decree 463-23.
  • Recent legal reforms, including Customs Law 168-21, aimed at facilitating foreign trade operations.
  • Free trade agreements, such as DR-CAFTA, that expand international trade connectivity.

In addition, the article addresses the challenges accompanying this process, such as the need to improve supply chain security, streamline customs processes, strengthen infrastructure, and promote greater workforce training. Finally, it shares recommendations for those interested in investing in the Dominican logistics sector.

This analysis shows how the Dominican Republic is well-positioned to attract foreign investment in logistics, thanks to regulatory reforms, infrastructure improvements, competitive incentives, and public-private partnerships. For companies seeking cost efficiencies and geographic proximity, the country offers a significant window of opportunities.

You can read the full article on LexLatin: Nearshoring: the Initiatives in the Dominican Republic to position itself as a regional logistics hub for LexLatin (Only in Spanish).

Originally published by Agora.

