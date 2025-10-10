Mexico Plans Tariff Increases On China And Other Non-FTA Countries

On September 4, 2025, President Claudia Sheinbaum declared during a press conference that Mexico is considering imposing tariff increases on commodities from China and other countries without a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Mexico in place.1

This announcement was reinforced on September 8, 2025, when the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) issued Communication No. 42, indicating that beginning in 2026, strategic tariffs may be applied to commodities originating from non-FTA countries. The communication further stated that the measure is intended to foster a fairer and more competitive environment.2

Also on September 8, the SHCP submitted to the Congress of the Union the Economic Package for Fiscal Year 2026, which includes the Federal Revenue Law Initiative (LIF), the Draft Federal Expenditure Budget, and the Miscellaneous Tax Bill. The 2026 LIF initiative makes no specific reference to new tariffs.

Additionally, on September 9, 2025, President Sheinbaum submitted to the Congress an initiative to amend the Law on General Import and Export Taxes (Tariff Law) by raising general import tariffs. It should be noted that the president chose to present the initiative to the Congress, even though the Foreign Trade Law grants her power to amend tariffs unilaterally.

The proposed reform sets differentiated tariffs of 10%, 20%, 30%, 35%, and up to 50% on imports of commodities of key industries, including automotive, textiles and apparel, plastics, steel, home appliances, aluminum, toys, furniture, footwear, leather goods, paper and cardboard, motorcycles, trailers, and glass. These tariffs would affect products from any country without an FTA with Mexico, including China. The reform intends to foster balanced market interaction, prevent economic distortions, support the relocation of strategic industries, and attract new high value-added investment.

The proposed reform to the Tariff Law has not yet been enacted. The initiative stipulates that the new tariffs would take effect 30 days after the reform is published in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Footnotes

1. Press Conference (September 4, 2025).

Office of the President of Mexico. (September 4, 2025,). Stenographic version of the press conference by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. Mexico City, Mexico. Retrieved from https://www.gob.mx/presidencia/es/articulos/version-estenografica-conferencia-de-prensa-de-la-presidenta-claudia-sheinbaum-pardo-del-4-de-septiembre-de-2025

2. SHCP Communication No. 42 (September 8, 2025).

Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público (SHCP). (September 8, 2025). Communication No. 42: Announcement of possible strategic tariffs in 2026 on goods from countries without an FTA with Mexico. Mexico City, Mexico.

Originally published 7 October 2025

