Mexico Trade Alert

On November 19, 2025, the official decree that reforms the Mexican Customs Law was published on the DOF (Mexican official gazette).

Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.

Article Insights

Brenda Cordova’s articles from Braumiller Law Group, PLLC are most popular: within International Law topic(s)

in South America

in South America

with readers working within the Chemicals and Retail & Leisure industries Braumiller Law Group, PLLC are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources, Technology and Strategy topic(s)

On November 19, 2025, the official decree that reforms the Mexican Customs Law was published on the DOF (Mexican official gazette). This new law will become effective on January 1st, 2026. The reform represents a transformation for the current Mexican Customs systems, as well as for the subjects of international trade operations, introducing, modifying and derogating obligations. A summary of some of the main changes that this reform contains are the following:

Creation of agreements between the Customs Authorities and the Digital Transformation and Telecommunications Agency for data analysis.

Recinto Fiscalizado Estrategico (Estratigic Foreign Trade Zone) is now operating under the duty deferral program.

Higher penalties and sanctions for violations.

Foreign trade operators can conduct consultations with the authorities for Tariff classification.

New responsibilities for customs brokers: They now have joint responsibility for the veracity of the information declared before the Customs authorities, such as payment contributions, customs regime, and tariff classification. Their licenses will now be limited to 20 years, subsequently then subject to renewal, and they will need to go through a certification process every 3 years.

Obligation to importers:

Allow the authority to have complete and constant access to their inventory electronic systems.

Add new information to the electronic file for importations: CFDI, invoices, transportation, policies and services costs, value of transaction of the goods.

Controlled arrival of goods at the established time to the general deposit warehouse (Deposito Fiscal)

New grounds for the cancellation of programs and permits.

Introduction of the Customs Council who will pronounce on the policies and criteria of the Customs authorities.

Braumiller Law Group PLLC will continue to monitor progress and provide updates as needed.

Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.