ARTICLE
23 December 2025

Mexico Approves Significant Tariff Increases On Imports From Non-FTA Countries

CH
Clark Hill

Contributor

Clark Hill logo

At Clark Hill, our value proposition is simple. We offer our clients an exceptional team, dedicated to the delivery of outstanding service. We recruit and develop talented individuals and empower them to contribute to our rich diversity of legal and industry experience. With locations spanning across the United States, Ireland, and Mexico, we work in agile, collaborative teams, partnering with our clients to help them reach and exceed their business goals.

Clark Hill. Simply Smarter.

Explore Firm Details
On Dec. 10, 2025, the Mexican Senate approved amendments to the Law on General Import and Export Duties ("Ley de los Impuestos Generales de Importación y Exportación")...
Mexico International Law
Mark R. Ludwikowski,R. Kevin Williams,Aristeo Lopez
+3 Authors
Mark R. Ludwikowski’s articles from Clark Hill are most popular:
  • within International Law topic(s)
  • in South America
Clark Hill are most popular:
  • within International Law, Family and Matrimonial and Consumer Protection topic(s)

On Dec. 10, 2025, the Mexican Senate approved amendments to the Law on General Import and Export Duties ("Ley de los Impuestos Generales de Importación y Exportación"), introducing substantial tariff increases on 1,463 tariff lines. These amendments are expected to enter into force on Jan. 1, 2026.

Scope of Application

The revised tariffs will apply exclusively to imports originating from countries with which Mexico does not maintain a free trade agreement (FTA). Affected jurisdictions include China, Korea, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, and Turkey. Imports from Mexico's FTA partners—such as the United States, Canada, Japan, and Singapore—will remain exempt.

Affected Sectors and Tariff Ranges

The measure covers a broad range of sectors, including:

" Textiles and apparel
" Auto parts
" Steel and aluminum
" Plastics
" Toys
" Automobiles and trucks

The increase will include tariffs ranging from 10% to 50%, with automobiles and auto parts subject to the highest rates.

Legislative Intent

According to the Mexican Senate's official statement, the objective is to "implement concrete actions that allow for a balanced market interaction, in order to avoid economic distortions that could affect the relocation of productive sectors considered strategic for Mexico."

Implications

The amendments come in the midst of a very dynamic tariff regime in the United States and on the anniversary of the first six-year joint review of the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA).

Mexican importers sourcing from non-FTA countries should anticipate significant cost increases and consider alternative sourcing strategies to prevent supply chain disruptions. Downstream purchasers, including U.S. importers, should assess their upstream exposure to these changes to Mexico's tariff system.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark R. Ludwikowski
Mark R. Ludwikowski
Photo of R. Kevin Williams
R. Kevin Williams
Photo of Kelsey J. Christensen
Kelsey J. Christensen
Photo of Aristeo Lopez
Aristeo Lopez
Person photo placeholder
Ashley Gifford
Photo of Laura M. Quesada
Laura M. Quesada
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More