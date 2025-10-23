Mexico Trade Alert: SAT Published On The DOF A New Amendment To The General Rules Of Foreign Trade

Brenda Cordova’s articles from Braumiller Law Group, PLLC are most popular:

On October 21, 2025, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) published in the Official Gazette (DOF) the Fifth Amendment to the General Rules of Foreign Trade for 2025, including updates to Annexes 1, 2, and 5.

Summary of main amendments:

1. New grounds for suspension of the importer's and exporter's registry (padron de importadores y exportadores) when:

Authorities detect imports or exports of weapons, narcotics, or prohibited goods during inspection or verification.

Importers of hydrocarbons and fuels that lack the required permits, or have traded with entities that lack the required permits.

2. New requirements apply to obtain or extend authorization to clear goods through locations other than the officially authorized.

3. The duty-free allowance for passengers increases to USD 500 for all entry modes (air, sea, or land). In addition, passengers may now also bring 2 tablets and 2 laptops, among other items.

4. Establishes authorization, renewal, and cancellation criteria for ATA carnet guarantors and issuing associations. It also introduces an annual guarantee, reporting, and digital record-keeping obligations.

5. Certain import/export documents may be issued to companies operating under the Hydrocarbons Sector Law.

6. Companies may temporarily import goods intended for use in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and related events subject to prior authorization and the applicable formats. Customs clearance will be allowed through 20 designated customs offices only.

7. Importers and exporters may rectify Customs declarations (pedimentos) any number of times before activating the automated selection mechanism. After activation, rectifications are limited to administrative or minor errors.

While this amendment takes effect on October 22, 2025, the rules and procedures related to ATA Carnet will become effective on November 1, 2025, and the ATA notification requirement will apply starting December 1, 2025.

