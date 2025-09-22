Mexican Government Has Opened A 60-day Public Consultation Window, Ending November 16, 2025. Regarding USMCA

Are you interested in providing to the Mexican government your feedback on the USMCA implementation, impact, concerns and proposed changes or improvements?

On September 17, 2025, the Mexican Minister of Economy issued an official public notice inviting business, trade organizations and other interested parties to submit comments, recommendations, and evaluations regarding the operation of the USMCA, ahead of its six-year joint review scheduled for July 2026.

This review, as required under Article 34.7 of the USMCA, is a key milestone that allows Mexico, Canada and the United States to assess the effectiveness of the treaty and propose changes or improvements.

The Mexican Government has opened a 60-day public consultation window, ending November 16, 2025.

How to participate?

If you wish to submit your comments directly you may do so through:

email: consultas.tmec@economia.gob.mx Hard copy-Attention to:

Oficialia de Partes

Direccion General Comisionada para America del Norte

Unidad de Negociaciones COmerciales Internacionales

Subsecretaria de Comercio Exterior.

Secretaria de Economia

address: Calle Pachuca 189, Colonia Condesa, Codigo Postal 06140, Demarcacion Territorial Cuauhtemoc, Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

