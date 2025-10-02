Today, September 30th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on Steel Wire Rope from Malaysia and Vietnam, in the Official Gazette of the Federation. In this post, we share with you the main details of this procedure concerning product scope, tariff classification, period of investigation, and more.

Petitioner

The company, Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V., is the domestic producer in Mexico that requested the antidumping investigation

Investigated Product

Steel wire rope is a set of strands twisted longitudinally in a helical shape around a core. Steel wire is the basic component of steel wire rope. The diameter of the ropes under investigation ranges from 3.18 to 79.38 millimeters, or 1/8 to 3 1/8 inches. Commercially, it is known as steel wire rope, elephant wire rope, cross laid wire rope, parallel laid wire rope, compacted/swaged wire rope, non-rotating wire rope, among others.

Mexican Tariff Item

Paper tape enters under tariff items 7312.10.01, 7312.10.05, 7312.10.07, and 7312.10.99 of the Mexican Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).

Normal Value Determination

The Ministry used prices references of the domestic sales in Malaysia and Vietnam to calculate the normal value.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

January 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2024.

Deadline to Participate

The deadline to submit the questionnaire is November 7th, 2025, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

The Ministry of Economy identified the following producers and exporters of steel wire rope in this antidumping investigation:

Malaysia Binsoon Enterprise, Sdn. Bhd. No. 67 & 67A Jalan Sena 1 Street Taman Rinting Zip Code 81750, Masai, Malaysia Sun Hardware – Malaysia No.39-1 Jln 9/62A Street Bndr Menjalara Zip Code 52200, Kepong, Malaysia Sun Heavylift Sdn. Bhd. No. 12 Jalan Penaga 11 Street Kawasan Perindustrian Kota Puteri Zip Code 81750, Masai, Malaysia Vesta-Inovas Display Sdn. Bhd. No. 25-1B Jln Pandan 3/9 Street Pandan Jaya, Zip Code 55100, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Exporters without known address Capvina Wire Rope Company Danh Dang Company Limited Duc Nang Trading Co., Ltd. Goforth Corporation Sdn Bhd Hanoi General Material Joint Stock Company Rita Viet Nam Industrial Joint Stock Company Pansar Berhad Kos Limited Top Slings Trading Sdn. Bhd Wah Yong (M) Sdn Bhd Trang Tu Phuong Trading & Service Company Limited Usha Martin Limited

