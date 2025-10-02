ARTICLE
2 October 2025

Antidumping Investigation On Steel Wire Rope From Malaysia And Vietnam

VT
Vazquez Tercero & Zepeda

Contributor

Vazquez Tercero & Zepeda logo
Vázquez Tercero & Zepeda (VTZ) is a leading Mexican law firm specialized in international trade and customs. With over 50 years of experience, our firm offers comprehensive advice on complex legal matters, helping companies navigate domestic and international challenges with tailor-made solutions.
Explore Firm Details
Today, September 30th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on Steel Wire Rope from Malaysia and Vietnam...
Worldwide International Law
Adrian Vazquez,Emilio Arteaga Vazquez, and Verónica Vázquez
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Today, September 30th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on Steel Wire Rope from Malaysia and Vietnam, in the Official Gazette of the Federation. In this post, we share with you the main details of this procedure concerning product scope, tariff classification, period of investigation, and more.

Petitioner

The company, Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V., is the domestic producer in Mexico that requested the antidumping investigation

Investigated Product

Steel wire rope is a set of strands twisted longitudinally in a helical shape around a core. Steel wire is the basic component of steel wire rope. The diameter of the ropes under investigation ranges from 3.18 to 79.38 millimeters, or 1/8 to 3 1/8 inches. Commercially, it is known as steel wire rope, elephant wire rope, cross laid wire rope, parallel laid wire rope, compacted/swaged wire rope, non-rotating wire rope, among others.

Mexican Tariff Item

Paper tape enters under tariff items 7312.10.01, 7312.10.05, 7312.10.07, and 7312.10.99 of the Mexican Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).

Normal Value Determination

The Ministry used prices references of the domestic sales in Malaysia and Vietnam to calculate the normal value.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

January 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2024.

Deadline to Participate

The deadline to submit the questionnaire is November 7th, 2025, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

The Ministry of Economy identified the following producers and exporters of steel wire rope in this antidumping investigation:

Malaysia

Binsoon Enterprise, Sdn. Bhd.

No. 67 & 67A Jalan Sena 1 Street

Taman Rinting

Zip Code 81750, Masai, Malaysia

Sun Hardware – Malaysia

No.39-1 Jln 9/62A Street

Bndr Menjalara

Zip Code 52200, Kepong, Malaysia

Sun Heavylift Sdn. Bhd.

No. 12 Jalan Penaga 11 Street

Kawasan Perindustrian Kota Puteri

Zip Code 81750, Masai, Malaysia

Vesta-Inovas Display Sdn. Bhd.

No. 25-1B Jln Pandan 3/9 Street

Pandan Jaya, Zip Code 55100, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Exporters without known address

Capvina Wire Rope Company

Danh Dang Company Limited

Duc Nang Trading Co., Ltd.

Goforth Corporation Sdn Bhd

Hanoi General Material Joint Stock Company

Rita Viet Nam Industrial Joint Stock Company

Pansar Berhad

Kos Limited

Top Slings Trading Sdn. Bhd

Wah Yong (M) Sdn Bhd

Trang Tu Phuong Trading & Service Company Limited

Usha Martin Limited

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adrian Vazquez
Adrian Vazquez
Photo of Emilio Arteaga Vazquez
Emilio Arteaga Vazquez
Photo of Verónica Vázquez
Verónica Vázquez
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More