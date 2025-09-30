Antidumping Investigation On Colored Float Glass From China

Today, September 26th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published theNotice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on the colored float glass from China, in the Official Gazette of the Federation. In this post, we share with you the main details of this procedure concerning product scope, tariff classification, period of investigation, and more.

Petitioner

The company, Vidrio Plano de México, S.A. de C.V., is the domestic producer in Mexico that requested the antidumping investigation

Investigated Product

The product under investigation is colored float glass with thickness greater than or equal to 2 millimeters (mm), but less than or equal to 19 mm. Commercially, this product is also known as color float glass or tinted float glass.

Mexican Tariff Item

Color float glass enters under tariff item7005.21.03of the Mexican Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).

Normal Value Determination

The Ministry determined the normal value for this investigation using price references of domestic sales in China.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

January 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2024.

Deadline to Participate

The deadline to submit the questionnaire isNovember 5th, 2025,although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

The Ministry of Economy identified these Chinese producers and exporters of colored float glass:

China Glass Holdings Limited Floor 2, Block 1, No. 66 Sibo Road,Songjiang District,ZipCode201601, Shanghai, China CSG Holding Co. Ltd. CSG Building, No.1,Gongye 6th Road, Shekou,ZipCode518067, Shenzhen, China Freddy Industries Corporation Limited No. 137, Ningxia Road,ZipCode266071, Qingdao, China Glory Glass Group Co. Ltd. Room 1213-1214, Building B, No. 6 Cuiling Road, Yinshengtai,ZipCode266000, Qingdao, China Jinjing Group Co. Ltd. No. 204, Jinjing Avenue, High & New Technology Zone, Zibo City,ZipCode255086, Shandong, China Kibing Group Ltd. 36th floor, Tower 1 Building, No. 2 Longzhu 4th Road, Taoyuan Street, Nanshan District, Fangda City, Shenzhen City,ZipCode518052, Guangdong, China Rider Glass Company Limited 25th floor, No. 6 Shandong Road,Huarun Mansion A,ZipCode266071, Qingdao, China Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited 21st floor, Rykadan Capital Tower No. 135 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon,ZipCode999077, Hong Kong, China

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.