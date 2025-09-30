Antidumping Investigation On Colored Float Glass From China

Today, September 26th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published theNotice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on the colored float glass from China, in the Official Gazette of the Federation. In this post, we share with you the main details of this procedure concerning product scope, tariff classification, period of investigation, and more.
Petitioner
The company, Vidrio Plano de México, S.A. de C.V., is the domestic producer in Mexico that requested the antidumping investigation
Investigated Product
The product under investigation is colored float glass with thickness greater than or equal to 2 millimeters (mm), but less than or equal to 19 mm. Commercially, this product is also known as color float glass or tinted float glass.
Mexican Tariff Item
Color float glass enters under tariff item7005.21.03of the Mexican Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).
Normal Value Determination
The Ministry determined the normal value for this investigation using price references of domestic sales in China.
Period of Investigation (Dumping)
January 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024.
Period of Analysis (Injury)
January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2024.
Deadline to Participate
The deadline to submit the questionnaire isNovember 5th, 2025,although an extension may be requested.
List of Producers and Exporters
The Ministry of Economy identified these Chinese producers and exporters of colored float glass:
China Glass Holdings Limited
Floor 2, Block 1, No. 66 Sibo Road,Songjiang District,ZipCode201601, Shanghai, China
CSG Holding Co. Ltd.
CSG Building, No.1,Gongye 6th Road, Shekou,ZipCode518067, Shenzhen, China
Freddy Industries Corporation Limited
No. 137, Ningxia Road,ZipCode266071, Qingdao, China
Glory Glass Group Co. Ltd.
Room 1213-1214, Building B, No. 6 Cuiling Road, Yinshengtai,ZipCode266000, Qingdao, China
Jinjing Group Co. Ltd.
No. 204, Jinjing Avenue, High & New Technology Zone, Zibo City,ZipCode255086, Shandong, China
Kibing Group Ltd.
36th floor, Tower 1 Building, No. 2 Longzhu 4th Road, Taoyuan Street, Nanshan District, Fangda City, Shenzhen City,ZipCode518052, Guangdong, China
Rider Glass Company Limited
25th floor, No. 6 Shandong Road,Huarun Mansion A,ZipCode266071, Qingdao, China
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited
21st floor, Rykadan Capital Tower No. 135 Hoi Bun Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon,ZipCode999077, Hong Kong, China
