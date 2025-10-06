Antidumping Investigation On Steel Screws And Threaded Bolts From China

Today, October 2nd, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on screws and threaded bolts from China, in the Official Gazette of the Federation. In this post, we share with you the main details of this procedure concerning product scope, tariff classification, period of investigation, and more.

Petitioners

The companies, Clavos Nacionales México, S.A. de C.V. and Clavos Nacionales C.N., S.A. de C.V. are the domestic producera in Mexico that requested the antidumping investigation

Investigated Product

Steel screws or threaded bolts with diameter of 3.175 mm, or 1/8 inch to 50.8 mm or 2 inches, and length equal to or greater than 6.35 mm or 1/4 inch.

Mexican Tariff Item

Steel screws or threaded bolt enter under tariff items 7318.15.04 and 7318.15.99 of the Mexican Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).

Normal Value Determination

The Ministry decided to use price references in the Chinese domestic market to calculate the normal value.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

January 1st, 2024, to December 31st, 2024.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

January 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2024.

Deadline to Participate

The deadline to submit the questionnaire is November 11th, 2025, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

