Opportunity To Submit Comments On The Operation Of The USMCA

Recently, two relevant notices to the future of the Agreement between the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada (USMCA/T-MEC) were published:

Key Points of the Notices

Mexico:

Mexico will open public consultations to receive opinions on the operation of the USMCA for a period of 60 calendar days, with the possibility of extending up to 90 days in total.

Comments should be submitted to the Ministry of Economy. They can be sent digitally via email to consultas.tmec@economia.gob.mx and through the portal or http://www.buzontmec.economia.gob.mx; or they can be submitted at the offices of the Ministry of Economy.

United States:

United States: The comment and proposal submission period will last 90 days, allowing both written submissions and participation in public hearings.

The USTR will hold a public hearing on November 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C., open to companies, associations, and individuals wishing to submit written and oral comments.

The purpose of both consultations is to gather information and perspectives that will serve as the basis for the 2026 Joint Review, in which the Parties must decide whether to extend the Agreement for another 16-year period.

Central issues include: rules of origin, tariffs, labor and environmental conditions, market access, digital trade and investment, competitiveness, and strengthening regional integration.

Conclusion

The opening of consultations in Mexico marks the formal start of the USMCA review process and provides the private sector with a strategic opportunity to influence the future of the Agreement. Given the 60-day deadline, the submission of well-founded comments is crucial to ensure that national interests —particularly in key productive sectors— are heard and taken into account in the 2026 Joint Review. However, Mexico must also begin seriously reviewing its non-tariff trade barriers to help ease future tensions.

