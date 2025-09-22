ARTICLE
22 September 2025

Opportunity To Submit Comments On The Operation Of The USMCA

VT
Vazquez Tercero & Zepeda

Contributor

Mexico International Law
Adrian Vazquez,Emilio Arteaga Vazquez, and Veronica Vazquez
Recently, two relevant notices to the future of the Agreement between the United States of America, the United Mexican States, and Canada (USMCA/T-MEC) were published:

Key Points of the Notices

Mexico:

United States:

  • United States: The comment and proposal submission period will last 90 days, allowing both written submissions and participation in public hearings.
  • The USTR will hold a public hearing on November 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C., open to companies, associations, and individuals wishing to submit written and oral comments.

The purpose of both consultations is to gather information and perspectives that will serve as the basis for the 2026 Joint Review, in which the Parties must decide whether to extend the Agreement for another 16-year period.

Central issues include: rules of origin, tariffs, labor and environmental conditions, market access, digital trade and investment, competitiveness, and strengthening regional integration.

Conclusion

The opening of consultations in Mexico marks the formal start of the USMCA review process and provides the private sector with a strategic opportunity to influence the future of the Agreement. Given the 60-day deadline, the submission of well-founded comments is crucial to ensure that national interests —particularly in key productive sectors— are heard and taken into account in the 2026 Joint Review. However, Mexico must also begin seriously reviewing its non-tariff trade barriers to help ease future tensions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adrian Vazquez
Adrian Vazquez
Photo of Emilio Arteaga Vazquez
Emilio Arteaga Vazquez
Photo of Veronica Vazquez
Veronica Vazquez
