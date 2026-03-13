Individual Sentenced To 3.5 Years' Jail For Assisting Russian Exports

Further to our earlier post regarding his extradition from Italy to Estonia, it is now being reported that Ivan Anchevsky has been sentenced to 3 and a half years jail for prohibited exports of equipment to Russia.

The judgment remains subject to appeal.

The conviction relates to the shipping of equipment from Switzerland to Russia with assistance from Anchevsky and his companies Militec LLC and Militec Europe.

As part of the same trial Anchevsky was acquitted of charges of exporting dual use goods.