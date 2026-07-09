Delhi High Court Grants ₹3.34 Crore Damages To Johnson & Johnson In Counterfeit Medical Devices Case

The Hon’ble Delhi High Court has granted a permanent injunction in favour of the American pharmaceutical and medical devices giant Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”), restraining a New Delhi-based entity from infringing its trademarks ‘Surgicel’, ‘Ligaclip’ and ‘Ethicon’, and from manufacturing, distributing, or selling counterfeit surgical devices. Recognising the grave public health risks posed by counterfeit medical products, the Court also awarded damages amounting to approximately ₹3.34 crore against the defendants.

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The Hon’ble Delhi High Court has granted a permanent injunction in favour of the American pharmaceutical and medical devices giant Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”), restraining a New Delhi-based entity from infringing its trademarks ‘Surgicel’, ‘Ligaclip’ and ‘Ethicon’, and from manufacturing, distributing, or selling counterfeit surgical devices. Recognising the grave public health risks posed by counterfeit medical products, the Court also awarded damages amounting to approximately ₹3.34 crore against the defendants.

The plaintiff holds valid trademark registrations for SURGICEL and ETHICON across multiple jurisdictions, including India.

Background of the Case

The matter originated in 2019 when a neurosurgeon at the University of Kentucky identified irregularities in a surgical device bearing the plaintiff’s trademark SURGICEL during a brain surgery procedure. Subsequent investigations revealed that the counterfeit products had been supplied by XS Supply, a U.S.-based entity, which had sourced them from Lion Heart Surgical Supply LLC in Florida.

Further inquiry traced the supply chain to Pure Care Traders F.Z.E. in the UAE, which had procured the products from M/s Medserve, the defendant entity based in New Delhi. Investigations established that counterfeit medical devices manufactured by unauthorised third parties in China and Turkey were being repackaged and distributed internationally under the plaintiff’s trademarks.

Controlled test purchases confirmed that counterfeit and expired surgical products were being circulated in the market, posing serious risks to patient safety and public health.

Upon collecting substantial documentary and electronic evidence, the plaintiff instituted the present suit seeking injunctive relief, damages, and ancillary remedies.

The investigation ultimately uncovered a sophisticated counterfeiting network operating across nine countries, highlighting the scale and cross-border nature of the illegal operation.

Court’s Observations

Hon’ble Justice Amit Bansal strongly condemned the defendants’ conduct and observed:

“The defendants, through their conduct, have caused immense harm to the goodwill and reputation of the plaintiff. The defendants’ actions constitute deliberate, conscious, and wilful infringement of the plaintiff’s rights”.

The Court further noted that by selling counterfeit medical products, the defendants had not only caused substantial financial loss to the plaintiff but had also deceived consumers into believing that the products were genuine.

The Court examined extensive evidence, including reports of Local Commissioners, electronic communications, financial records, and seized materials, all of which established the defendants’ involvement in large-scale counterfeiting and unlawful trade practices.

Importantly, the Court characterised the dispute as “not merely a case of trademark infringement, but a grave offence endangering lives.” By doing so, the Court elevated the matter beyond a conventional commercial trademark dispute and situated it firmly within the broader framework of public health protection.

Key Findings of the Court

The Court recorded several significant findings against the defendants:

The defendants were found in possession of counterfeit products, along with documents and electronic records linking them to manufacturers of fake surgical devices.

Electronic communications revealed that the defendants had sourced expired medical products, repackaged them with falsified expiration dates, and sold them as genuine products.

The defendants had falsely represented themselves as authorised distributors of J&J products by forging authorisation documents.

Financial evidence suggested the use of money laundering and hawala transactions to conceal proceeds generated through counterfeit sales.

In an intercepted conversation, one of the defendants allegedly proposed resolving complaints regarding infected counterfeit products through bribery rather than corrective measures.

The defendants failed to appear before the Court and repeatedly disregarded judicial proceedings, demonstrating wilful non-compliance with court orders.

The Court emphasised that organised and deliberate counterfeiting operations necessitate strict judicial intervention. Relying on established legal principles governing intellectual property enforcement, the Court reiterated that systematic counterfeiting activities warrant not only compensatory damages but also exemplary and punitive damages.

The Hon’ble Court’s Verdict

In light of the severity of the infringement and the public health implications involved, the Court ruled in favour of Johnson & Johnson and issued the following directions:

Granted a permanent injunction restraining the defendants from infringing the plaintiff’s trademarks, trade dress, and associated intellectual property rights.

Authorised the seizure and destruction of counterfeit products recovered during the execution of commission proceedings.

Awarded damages amounting to ₹3,34,82,986/-, comprising:

₹2,34,82,986/- as compensatory damages, representing 25% of the total sales revenue generated by the defendants through counterfeit products; and



₹1,00,00,000/- as exemplary damages in favour of the plaintiff.

Directed the defendants to reimburse the litigation costs incurred by the plaintiff.

Why This Judgment Matters

Trademark Enforcement Reframed as a Public Health Issue

The Court’s explicit recognition that counterfeit medical products endanger human life significantly expands the scope of trademark enforcement jurisprudence in India. The judgment reinforces the principle that counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is not merely a commercial wrong, but a direct threat to patient safety. Significant Damages Signal Strong Deterrence

The award of ₹3.34 crore represents a substantial monetary decree by Indian trademark enforcement standards. The judgment reflects a growing judicial trend, particularly within the Delhi High Court, towards granting evidence-based and commercially meaningful damages rather than symbolic relief. Supply Chain Integrity as an IP Enforcement Priority

The defendants’ practice of repackaging expired inventory and fabricating authorisation credentials mirrors tactics commonly observed in global counterfeit medical device networks. The judgment underscores the importance of anti-counterfeiting safeguards such as batch traceability, tamper-proof packaging, distributor monitoring, and channel authentication mechanisms. A Model for Cross-Border IP Enforcement

The case demonstrates how international cooperation, coordinated investigations, and strategic civil enforcement actions can effectively dismantle transnational counterfeit networks. What began as a clinical observation in the United States culminated in a landmark decree from the Delhi High Court.

Implications for Rights Holders

The judgment carries several important lessons for pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare companies operating in India:

Mere registration of trademarks is insufficient; rights holders must actively monitor markets and enforce their intellectual property rights through structured surveillance and investigation mechanisms.

Supply chain management and inventory control are now integral components of intellectual property enforcement strategy.

Prompt and evidence-backed civil enforcement actions can result in substantial injunctive and monetary relief.

Framing counterfeiting cases within the context of public health and patient safety may strengthen claims for exemplary damages and enhanced judicial protection.

Conclusion

The judgment represents a significant milestone in India’s anti-counterfeiting and trademark enforcement jurisprudence. By treating counterfeit medical products as a serious threat to public health rather than a routine commercial infringement, the Delhi High Court has sent a strong deterrent message to counterfeiters operating within the healthcare sector.

The decision reinforces the judiciary’s commitment to protecting patient safety, preserving the integrity of medical supply chains, and upholding intellectual property rights in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

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