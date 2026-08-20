USPTO Streamlined Claim Set Pilot Program: A Strategic Pathway To Accelerated Patent Examination

Patent pendency remains one of the most significant challenges in U.S. patent prosecution. Average first-action wait times range from approximately 20 to 29 months across Technology Centers, creating real costs for startups seeking investor credibility, life sciences companies racing toward product launches, and technology firms defending competitive market position.

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Introduction:

Patent pendency remains one of the most significant challenges in U.S. patent prosecution. Average first-action wait times range from approximately 20 to 29 months across Technology Centers, creating real costs for startups seeking investor credibility, life sciences companies racing toward product launches, and technology firms defending competitive market position.

In response, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) launched the Streamlined Claim Set Pilot Program on October 27, 2025. This time-limited initiative advances qualifying applications ahead of the standard examination queue for first Office action (OA) consideration. The program is the USPTO’s most cost-accessible acceleration mechanism to date, offered at a fraction of Track One’s cost, and simultaneously functions as a policy study to assess whether streamlined claim architectures reduce pendency and examination burden. This article explains the program’s eligibility requirements, claim set constraints, strategic trade-offs, and practical implications for patent practitioners and applicants.

EFFECTIVE DATE Oct. 27, 2025 EXPIRY / CAPACITY Oct. 27, 2026 PETITION DEADLINE Before First OA CAP PER TC ~200 Applications

A Brief Overview of the Program:

The Streamlined Claim Set Pilot Program functions as a focused acceleration tool for utility patent applications, moving eligible submissions to priority examination status exclusively for initial Office action processing. The program’s reach is intentionally limited, with expedited status concluding after the first Office action, including any written restriction requirements, after which applications revert to conventional examination procedures.

The program creates a comprehensive framework for participation, mandating original utility applications filed under 35 U.S.C. § 111(a) with particular claim set constraints and procedural adherence. Essential operational parameters include:

Eligibility Requirements and Procedural Framework:

Program Element Details Application Type Original utility applications under 35 U.S.C. § 111(a) only. Reissues, continuations, divisionals, continuation-in-parts (CIPs), and § 371 national stage entries are excluded. Priority Claims Permitted Claims to provisional applications under § 119(e) and foreign applications under §§ 119(a) to (d) and (f) are permitted. Benefit claims from prior non-provisional or PCT applications are not permitted. Claim Set Constraint Maximum one independent claim; maximum ten total claims; no multiple dependent claims; all dependent claims must comply with proper dependent form under § 112(d). Petition Form USPTO Form PTO/SB/472 Filing Format DOCX format via USPTO Patent Center only. Acceleration Scope First Office action only (including any written restriction requirement). Standard examination resumes thereafter. Capacity Limit Approximately 200 accepted applications per Technology Center. Inventor Participation Cap A named inventor may not have submitted pilot petitions for more than three prior applications. The maximum across the program is four total petitions per inventor. Nonpublication Requests Any previously submitted nonpublication request must be withdrawn before or with the petition. Withdrawal Mechanism None. Once accepted, participation cannot be withdrawn. If broader claim strategies become necessary, the application must be abandoned.

Eligibility Requirements

The program establishes nine mandatory eligibility criteria. All nine must be satisfied; the USPTO has no authority to waive any requirement. Dismissed petitions receive no fee refund and no opportunity to cure deficiencies. A pre-petition audit is therefore essential before submission.

The application is an original utility filing under 35 U.S.C. § 111(a). Reissues, continuations, divisionals, CIPs, and § 371 national stage applications do not qualify. Any priority claim is limited to a provisional application under § 119(e) or a foreign application under §§ 119(a) to (d) or (f). No benefit claim may arise from a prior non-provisional or PCT application. The petition using Form PTO/SB/472 and the required fee under 37 C.F.R. § 1.17(h) have been filed or are filed concurrently with the application. The application was filed on or after October 27, 2025 in DOCX format through the USPTO Patent Center. No examiner has been assigned to the application and no first Office action has been issued. The petition is filed before any first Office action, including any written restriction requirement. The pending claims contain no more than one independent claim and no more than ten total claims. No multiple dependent claims are present, and all dependent claims comply with proper dependent form under § 112(d). No named inventor has submitted pilot petitions for more than three prior applications under this program.

Critical Filing Date Requirement

Only applications filed on or after October 27, 2025, are eligible for the program. Applications filed before this date do not qualify. This is the most frequently misread requirement and should be confirmed before petition submission.

Claim Set Requirements and Constraints:

The program’s defining feature is its concentrated claim architecture. The pending claim set must contain no more than one independent claim and no more than ten total claims. Multiple dependent claims are expressly prohibited throughout the life of the application under the program.

Proper Dependent Form Under Section 112(d). Each dependent claim must reference a previous claim in the preamble, incorporate every limitation of the referenced claim, add at least one further limitation, and be directed to the same statutory class of invention as the independent claim.

Preliminary Amendments. Applicants may file a preliminary amendment before or concurrently with the petition to bring the claim set into conformity with program requirements. Once enrolled, any amendment that violates the claim constraints or dependency requirements may be refused entry while expedited status remains in effect.

Persistence After First Office Action. The claim-set restrictions do not end with the first Office action. Even after expedited status concludes, examiners may treat as unresponsive any reply that introduces a second independent claim, adds multiple dependent claims, or presents claims not in proper § 112(d) form. Where the examiner determines that the response was a genuine attempt to advance prosecution, a discretionary shortened statutory period of two months may be provided for a compliant response.

No Withdrawal Option. There is no mechanism to exit the program once accepted. An applicant who subsequently determines that broader claim coverage is necessary must abandon the application and refile separately.

Strategic Considerations for Patent Practitioners:

When the Program Is Well-Suited Startups and early-stage companies with a single core invention where obtaining an early patent number supports financing rounds, licensing discussions, or investor due diligence.

with a single core invention where obtaining an early patent number supports financing rounds, licensing discussions, or investor due diligence. Discrete product inventions fully captured in one independent claim where the inventive concept is narrow and well-defined, and broad family building is not anticipated.

fully captured in one independent claim where the inventive concept is narrow and well-defined, and broad family building is not anticipated. Life sciences applicants in TC 1600 facing nearly 29-month first-action pendency who require a cost-effective alternative to Track One for time-sensitive regulatory or commercial milestones.

facing nearly 29-month first-action pendency who require a cost-effective alternative to Track One for time-sensitive regulatory or commercial milestones. -first filers with no intention of filing continuations or national stage entries, where first-action acceleration supports early competitive positioning. When the Program May Not Be Appropriate Broad portfolio strategies requiring multiple independent claims covering apparatus, method, and system embodiments. The single-independent-claim constraint will materially limit the scope of protection obtainable.

requiring multiple independent claims covering apparatus, method, and system embodiments. The single-independent-claim constraint will materially limit the scope of protection obtainable. PCT and national stage filers entering the U.S. via § 371 are categorically excluded and should consider direct § 111(a) filings in parallel if program eligibility is desired.

entering the U.S. via § 371 are categorically excluded and should consider direct § 111(a) filings in parallel if program eligibility is desired. Continuation-heavy prosecution strategies where the initial filing is intended as the anchor for a chain of continuation or divisional applications. The program’s constraints may complicate downstream prosecution.

where the initial filing is intended as the anchor for a chain of continuation or divisional applications. The program’s constraints may complicate downstream prosecution. Applications with complex claim architectures requiring multiple dependent claims or parallel independent claims covering distinct embodiments.

requiring multiple dependent claims or parallel independent claims covering distinct embodiments. Applicants relying on nonpublication whose business strategy requires maintaining application confidentiality until grant. Participation mandates withdrawal of any nonpublication request. Legal Nuances Practitioners Should Address Section 112(b) Indefiniteness. With only one independent claim, any indefiniteness rejection effectively puts the entire application at risk. Additional scrutiny during claim drafting is warranted to minimize this exposure before filing the petition.

With only one independent claim, any indefiniteness rejection effectively puts the entire application at risk. Additional scrutiny during claim drafting is warranted to minimize this exposure before filing the petition. Obviousness-Type Double Patenting (ODP). Applicants with co-pending applications should conduct an ODP analysis before enrolling. A single narrow independent claim may create a weak terminal disclaimer position if broader claims are pursued in parallel applications.

Applicants with co-pending applications should conduct an ODP analysis before enrolling. A single narrow independent claim may create a weak terminal disclaimer position if broader claims are pursued in parallel applications. Duty of Disclosure Under 37 C.F.R. § 1.56. The information disclosure obligation remains fully operative during pilot participation. Because early examination may occur before the applicant has completed a comprehensive prior art search, timely IDS submission is particularly important.

The information disclosure obligation remains fully operative during pilot participation. Because early examination may occur before the applicant has completed a comprehensive prior art search, timely IDS submission is particularly important. Restriction Practice. A written restriction requirement terminates expedited status. The program’s constrained claim structure may incidentally reduce restriction likelihood in certain technology areas, though this cannot be assumed.

A written restriction requirement terminates expedited status. The program’s constrained claim structure may incidentally reduce restriction likelihood in certain technology areas, though this cannot be assumed. Post-RCE and Continuation Eligibility. Requests for Continued Examination (RCEs) and continuation applications filed after first Office action are not eligible to re-enter the pilot. Each petition must relate to an independently qualifying application.

Illustrative Scenarios: Should You Enroll?

Scenario Recommendation Rationale Startup with a single IoT sensor invention, requiring a patent number before a Series A closing in 12 months. Enroll Discrete invention; single independent claim sufficient; early grant supports investor diligence; significantly more cost-effective than Track One. Biotech company filing its first U.S. application on a novel therapeutic compound with no continuation family planned. Consider strongly TC 1600 pendency of approximately 29 months makes acceleration valuable; single compound may be fully captured in one claim; substantial cost savings over Track One. Multinational filing a PCT application designating the U.S. via a Section 371 national stage entry. Not eligible Section 371 national stage applications are categorically excluded. A parallel direct filing under Section 111(a) should be considered if program eligibility is desired. Technology company seeking multiple independent claims covering apparatus, method, and computer-readable medium embodiments. Not suitable Multiple independent claims are required; the single-claim constraint will materially limit protection scope and may compromise the prosecution strategy. Medical device applicant planning to file a continuation series after initial grant to capture broader claim coverage. Evaluate carefully The program may expedite the first grant but constrains the prosecution history and may complicate downstream continuation strategy. An ODP analysis is advised before filing.

Scope Comparison:

The table below compares the Streamlined Claim Set Pilot Program against Track One Prioritized Examination and standard examination across the factors most relevant to prosecution strategy.

Factor Streamlined Pilot Track One Standard Examination Acceleration Scope First OA only End-to-end (12 mo. target) None Independent Claim Limit 1 4 No special limit Total Claim Limit 10 30 No special limit Multiple Dep. Claims Prohibited Permitted Permitted Continuation Eligible No Yes Yes National Stage Eligible No Yes Yes Publication Required Yes (NPR must be withdrawn) Yes Optional Withdrawal Option No Yes Not applicable

Procedural Compliance and Filing Requirements:

Meeting the program’s procedural requirements is as critical as satisfying the substantive eligibility criteria. Practitioners should confirm each of the following before petition submission.

Petition Form PTO/SB/472. The required petition form must be completed with all certifications, including the applicant’s agreement to maintain claim constraints throughout the examination.

The required petition form must be completed with all certifications, including the applicant’s agreement to maintain claim constraints throughout the examination. DOCX Filing Format. The application must have been filed in DOCX format through the USPTO Patent Center. Applications filed in PDF or any other format are ineligible regardless of any other compliance.

The application must have been filed in DOCX format through the USPTO Patent Center. Applications filed in PDF or any other format are ineligible regardless of any other compliance. Examiner Assignment Status. Confirm that no examiner has been assigned. The USPTO retains discretion to dismiss petitions if examiner assignment occurs between petition submission and the time a petition decision is made, with no fee refund.

Confirm that no examiner has been assigned. The USPTO retains discretion to dismiss petitions if examiner assignment occurs between petition submission and the time a petition decision is made, with no fee refund. Withdrawal of Nonpublication Request. If a nonpublication request is on file, it must be expressly withdrawn before or with the petition. Failure to withdraw is an independent ground for dismissal.

If a nonpublication request is on file, it must be expressly withdrawn before or with the petition. Failure to withdraw is an independent ground for dismissal. No Fee Refund and No Deficiency Cure. Dismissed petitions receive no fee refund, and no opportunity is provided to correct deficiencies. A thorough pre-petition audit against all nine eligibility criteria is therefore essential.

Dismissed petitions receive no fee refund, and no opportunity is provided to correct deficiencies. A thorough pre-petition audit against all nine eligibility criteria is therefore essential. Inventor Participation Count. Verify that no named inventor has previously had pilot petitions accepted for more than three prior applications. The four-petition ceiling applies across all applications in the program, not on a per-filing basis.

Broader Policy Context and Future Implications

The Streamlined Claim Set Pilot Program is more than an expedited examination tool. The USPTO is explicitly using the program as a policy study to evaluate whether concentrated claim architectures reduce first-action pendency, lower the number of Office actions required to reach allowance, and improve examination quality metrics. The results of this one-year pilot are expected to inform future rulemaking, legislative proposals on compact prosecution, and broader reform of USPTO examination workflow.

For applicants with global patent strategies, the program’s categorical exclusion of PCT national stage entries creates an important structural distinction. Applicants should consider whether to file a direct U.S. application under § 111(a) in parallel with a PCT filing to preserve eligibility for the program or any successor initiative.12

Conclusion:

The USPTO Streamlined Claim Set Pilot Program offers a meaningful, cost-effective pathway to first-action acceleration for the right applicant with the right invention. Its contribution lies not in comprehensive end-to-end acceleration, which Track One already provides, but in making targeted, affordable acceleration accessible to applicants who are prepared to accept the discipline of a concentrated claim set. As a policy experiment, the program’s outcomes will also shape how the USPTO approaches claim-set design and examination efficiency in future rulemaking.

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Footnotes

1 https://www.uspto.gov/patents/initiatives/streamlined-claim-set-pilot-program

2 https://www.uspto.gov/about-us/news-updates/uspto-launches-new-streamlined-claim-set-pilot-program-further-reduce-patent

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