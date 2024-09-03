IPR Weekly Highlights (45)

TRADEMARK BOMBAY HC GRANTS INTERIM RELIEF TO BURGER KING The Bombay HC granted Burger King an ad-interim order on Monday, prohibiting a Pune food joint from using the trademark 'Burger King' until further notice. The court will review Burger King's appeal on 06th September 2024. Earlier, a Pune court had allowed the Pune eatery to use the trademark 'Burger King' and dismissed Burger King's request for a permanent injunction and damages of 20 lakhs rupees.

Burger King's counsel, Hiren Kamod, noted that an interim injunction had been in place since January 2012, but the Pune food joint resumed using the trademark following the District Court's decision. The HC will examine the trial court's final judgment and decide on Burger King's request for a stay on the Pune court's order after further review. (1) https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/business/india-business/trademark-dispute-bombay-hc-grants-relief-to-burger-king-restricts-pune-eatery-from-using-the-brand-name/articleshow/112814910.cms

TRADEMARK DELHI HC DECLARED BOROLINE AS 'WELL KNOWN TM' The Delhi HC has recognized "Boroline" as a well-known trademark under the Trade Marks Act, noting its status as a household name and one of the oldest trademarks, having been in use since before India's independence. The court ordered the Registrar of Trademarks to add "Boroline" to the list of well-known trademarks once G. D. Pharmaceuticals completes the necessary formalities.

The court issued a permanent injunction against Cento Products, prohibiting them from manufacturing, selling, or advertising products under the name "Borobeauty," which was deemed deceptively similar to "Boroline." Additionally, the Court instructed Cento Products to change their trade dress and trademark to ensure they are distinct from Boroline's, and to avoid the use of a dark green color and the prefix "Boro."

The court also directed Cento Products to pay Rs. 2 lakhs in costs to Boroline due to the prolonged nature of the lawsuit. (1) G.D. Pharmaceuticals Private Limited v. M/S Cento Products (India) Cs(Comm) 53/2019 & I.A. 2215/2021

COPYRIGHT OPENAI DEFENDS AI TRAINING PRACTICES OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed AI startup, has responded to allegations that it improperly trained its artificial intelligence language models to use the copyrighted works of authors such as Michael Chabon, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and comedian Sarah Silverman.

Copyright owners, including writers, news outlets, and music publishers, have filed several high-stakes lawsuits against tech companies over the alleged exploitation of their work, without permission in order to train text-based generative AI systems. The above group of authors also filed separate lawsuits against Meta Platforms META.O and Microsoft-backed MSFT.O OpenAI over their systems last year.

OpenAI argues that it employs fair use of copyrighted material to create new, original content with its chatbot ChatGPT. Meta and OpenAI have both convinced judges to dismiss some of the claims, though courts have not yet addressed the core question of whether the use of material scraped from the internet to train AI infringes copyrights on a massive scale. (1) RE: Openai Chatgpt Litigation, U.S. District Court For The Northern District Of California, No. 3:23-Cv-03223.

COPYRIGHT DELHI HC ORDERS IN FAVOUR OF LOUIS VUITTON Recently, the Delhi HC ordered Rs. 5 lakhs as costs in favour of the famous French luxury brand Louis Vuitton in its suit against a website for the use of its photographs without authorization. The court's order not only imposes a financial penalty on the website owner but also mandates the removal of all infringing Louis Vuitton content. Interestingly, the court clarified that the website can continue selling pre-owned Louis Vuitton products as long as it explicitly states on its website that these are "authentic pre-owned goods" belonging to Louis Vuitton. It said that the website in question shall not deal in the new products of Louis Vuitton, except, with the latter's written agreement or permission. (1) Louis Vuitton Malletier v. www.haute24.com, 2024 SCC OnLine Del

PATENT DELHI TEREX PRT LTD. V/s. CDE ASIA LTD & ANR Terex India filed an appeal against the order passed by the Deputy Controller of Patent and Designs, challenging the validity of Indian Patent No. 307249 held by CDE Asia Ltd. Terex contested the patent, concerning a system for material classification, on the grounds of prior knowledge and inadequate disclosures. The Calcutta HC found the Deputy Controller's order lacked proper reasoning and failed to consider the Opposition Board's recommendations. Criticizing the order as mechanical and arbitrary, the court remanded the case to a different officer to ensure fairness and fresh consideration of the arguments. (1) Terex India Private Limited Versus CDE Asia Ltd. & Anr. IPDAID 4 of 2024.

MISCELLANEOUS ZEE ENTERTAINMENT & SONY SETTLE FAILED MERGER DISPUTE Indian media giants, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks (operating under Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.) have reached a mutual settlement regarding their merger-related dispute.

Each of them has agreed to withdraw all claims, counterclaims, and legal actions, including arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) and proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The merger, valued at around $10 billion and announced on December 22, 2021, was called off by Sony on January 22, 2024, due to Zee's failure to meet financial requirements and disagreements over the merged entity's leadership. The settlement will see both companies cancel their claims for termination fees and damages, terminate the Composite Schemes of Arrangement filed with the NCLT, and notify relevant regulatory bodies, thus closing any remaining liabilities. (1) https://www.livelaw.in/news-updates/zee-and-sony-reach-amicable-settlement-agree-to-withdraw-all-cases-at-singapore-arbitration-centre-and-nclt-267991?infinitescroll=1

