Individual Fee For Kazakhstan Required Under Madrid Protocol

The Madrid Protocol is a convenient and cost effective system that offers owner of the trademark the possibility to have their trademark protected in several countries (up to 130 countries*) by filing only one application and submitting a single set of fees. The System allows central management of trademark registrations with effects in various countries by providing a user friendly, expeditious and cost-effective set of procedures for the central filing of trademark application.

The Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has received the declaration referred to in Article 8(7)(a) of the Madrid Protocol from the Government of Kazakhstan, whereby Kazakhstan wishes to receive an individual fee when it is designated in an international application, in a designation subsequent to an international registration and in respect of the renewal of an international registration in which Kazakhstan has been designated, instead of a share in the revenue produced by the supplementary and complementary fees.

In accordance with Rule 35(2)(b) of the Regulations under the Madrid Protocol, the Director General of WIPO has, after consultation with the Office of Kazakhstan, established the following amounts, in Swiss francs, of the said individual fee:

ITEMS Amounts (in Swiss Francs) Application or Subsequent Designation – for three classes of goods or services – for each additional class Where the mark is a collective mark: – for three classes of goods or services – for each additional class 266 75 493 56 Renewal – for three classes of goods or services – for each additional class Where the mark is a collective mark: – for three classes of goods or services – for each additional class 322 56 322 56

The aforementioned declaration shall have effect on July 07, 2025. The mentioned amounts of the individual fee will be payable where Kazakhstan

is designated in an international application. is subsequently designated in an international application. is designated in an international registration which is renewed on or after July 07, 2025.

The Official notice issued by WIPO can be accessed by clicking

https://www.wipo.int/documents/d/madrid-system/information-notices-en-2025-in_madrid_5_2025_kz_art_8-7-a-_e.pdf?utm_source=WIPO+Newsletters&utm_campaign=c6a8f18e20-MADRID_NEWSLETTER_INFONOTICE_EN_300525&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-e80981fddd-256845957

