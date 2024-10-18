The Government of India, vide notification dated July 4, 2024, enforced Sections 6 to 8, Sections 48 and 59 (b) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 ("Telecom Act") with effect from July 5, 2024. The provisions enforced at present mainly cover the framework for the optimal utilisation of spectrum, the prohibition on use of equipment which block telecommunications and the criteria for appointment of the chairperson and members of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ("TRAI").

Enforcement of select provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.