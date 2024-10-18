Enforcement of select provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023

JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 600 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.
The Government of India, vide notification dated July
4, 2024, enforced Sections 6 to 8, Sections 48 and 59 (b) of the
Telecommunications Act, 2023 ("Telecom
Act") with effect from July 5, 2024. The provisions
enforced at present mainly cover the framework for the optimal
utilisation of spectrum, the prohibition on use of equipment which
block telecommunications and the criteria for appointment of the
chairperson and members of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of
India ("TRAI").