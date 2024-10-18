ARTICLE
18 October 2024

Enforcement Of Select Provisions Of The Telecommunications Act, 2023

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 600 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Explore Firm Details
The Government of India, vide notification dated July 4, 2024, enforced Sections 6 to 8, Sections 48 and 59 (b) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023...
India Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Tony Verghese
Photo of Radhika Gupta
Photo of Neethika Manoj
Authors

The Government of India, vide notification dated July 4, 2024, enforced Sections 6 to 8, Sections 48 and 59 (b) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 ("Telecom Act") with effect from July 5, 2024. The provisions enforced at present mainly cover the framework for the optimal utilisation of spectrum, the prohibition on use of equipment which block telecommunications and the criteria for appointment of the chairperson and members of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ("TRAI").

Enforcement of select provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tony Verghese
Tony Verghese
Photo of Radhika Gupta
Radhika Gupta
Photo of Neethika Manoj
Neethika Manoj
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More