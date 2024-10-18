ARTICLE
18 October 2024

Amendment In The Scope Of Infrastructure Providers – Category – I Registration

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 600 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Explore Firm Details
The Department of Telecommunications ("DoT"), vide notification dated July 2, 2024, released an amendment dated June 27, 2024...
India Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Tony Verghese
Photo of Radhika Gupta
Photo of Neethika Manoj
Authors

The Department of Telecommunications ("DoT"), vide notification dated July 2, 2024, released an amendment dated June 27, 2024, amending the scope of Infrastructure Providers – Category – I ("IP-I") registration. DoT amended the scope of IP-I registration to include poles among the assets permitted to be established and maintained for leasing, renting, and selling to telecom service licensees. IP-I registration holders cannot enter into exclusive contracts for establishing infrastructure or right of way with any public entity or person. The amendment also introduced the definitions of 'Person' and 'Public Entity' in Annexure-I of the registration.

Amendment in the scope of Infrastructure Providers – Category – I registration

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tony Verghese
Tony Verghese
Photo of Radhika Gupta
Radhika Gupta
Photo of Neethika Manoj
Neethika Manoj
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More