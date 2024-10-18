The Department of Telecommunications ("DoT"), vide notification dated July 2, 2024, released an amendment dated June 27, 2024, amending the scope of Infrastructure Providers – Category – I ("IP-I") registration. DoT amended the scope of IP-I registration to include poles among the assets permitted to be established and maintained for leasing, renting, and selling to telecom service licensees. IP-I registration holders cannot enter into exclusive contracts for establishing infrastructure or right of way with any public entity or person. The amendment also introduced the definitions of 'Person' and 'Public Entity' in Annexure-I of the registration.

Amendment in the scope of Infrastructure Providers – Category – I registration

