ARTICLE
10 June 2025

Tax Podcast - EP02: Remission Of Duties And Taxes On Export Products (RoDTEP) Scheme

Nexdigm UAE

Contributor

Nexdigm UAE logo
Professional Services that help companies navigate challenges across all stages of their life-cycle. Through our direct operations in the USA, Poland, UAE, and India, we serve a diverse range of clients, spanning multinationals, listed companies, privately-owned companies, and family-owned businesses from over 50 countries. Nexdigm is an employee-owned, privately held, independent global organization that helps companies across geographies meet the needs of a dynamic business environment. Our focus on problem-solving, supported by our multifunctional expertise enables us to provide customized solutions for our clients.
Explore Firm Details
In the second episode of our Tax Podcast, Maulik focuses on RoDTEP Scheme, ie. Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products, an export scheme that the Government of India announced in 2019...
India Tax
Nexdigm UAE
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In the second episode of our Tax Podcast, Maulik focuses on RoDTEP Scheme, ie. Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products, an export scheme that the Government of India announced in 2019 to boost exports by allowing reimbursement of taxes and duties, which are not exempted or refunded under any other scheme.

Originally published 2 October 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nexdigm UAE
Nexdigm UAE
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More