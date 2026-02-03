ARTICLE
3 February 2026

SEBI Relaxes Minimum Information Requirements For Related Party Transactions

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

AZB & Partners logo
AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
Explore Firm Details
SEBI, by way of a Circular dated October 13, 2025, has eased the minimum information that listed entities are required to provide their audit committee and shareholders for approval...
India Corporate/Commercial Law
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AZB & Partners are most popular:
  • within International Law, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

SEBI, by way of a Circular dated October 13, 2025, has eased the minimum information that listed entities are required to provide their audit committee and shareholders for approval of Related Party Transactions ('RPTs'), by introducing materiality-based thresholds:

i. where value of an RPT, individually or together with previous transactions in a financial year (including transactions which are approved by way of ratification), does not exceed one per cent of the listed entity's annual consolidated turnover or INR 100 million (approx. USD 1.10 million) (whichever is lower), the Circular prescribes a truncated list of disclosures to the audit committee and shareholders. These include, inter alia, type of transaction, its material terms, name of the related party, tenure of the RPT, etc.;

ii. RPTs not exceeding INR 10 million (approx. USD 110,000), whether individually or together with previous transactions in a financial year (including transactions which are approved by way of ratification), are exempt from the disclosure requirements; and

iii. all other RPTs falling outside the above thresholds remain subject to the existing disclosure requirements.

This Circular came in effect from October 13, 2025.

Originally published 30 January 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.



[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More