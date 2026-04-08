Crossing Borders, Splitting Atoms: Exchange Control Issues In India’s Nuclear Energy Sector

India stands at a pivotal juncture in its nuclear energy journey. With an ambitious target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, the country is actively courting foreign participation across the nuclear value chain from uranium supply and reactor construction to technology licensing and waste management. Yet, beneath this energy ambition lies a formidable thicket of exchange control regulations that govern every cross-border financial transaction in this sector.

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Executive Summary

India stands at a pivotal juncture in its nuclear energy journey. With an ambitious target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, the country is actively courting foreign participation across the nuclear value chain from uranium supply and reactor construction to technology licensing and waste management. Yet, beneath this energy ambition lies a formidable thicket of exchange control regulations that govern every cross-border financial transaction in this sector.

This article examines the foreign exchange and regulatory framework that applies to nuclear energy transactions in India, with particular focus on the interplay between the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and allied sector-specific legislation. It also provides practical guidance for Indian companies engaging with foreign counterparts whether as joint venture partners, technology licensors, equipment suppliers, or project financiers.

India’s Nuclear Energy Landscape: Setting the Stage

The Policy Impetus

The Indian government’s recent policy pivot toward nuclear energy is driven by a convergence of energy security, climate commitments under the Paris Agreement, and a desire to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels. The Union Budget 2025-26 for the first time opened the sector to private participation, a historic departure from the state monopoly that has existed since Independence.

This shift has significant exchange control implications. Previously, foreign exchange flows in the nuclear sector were largely limited to government-to-government arrangements. Now, private Indian companies and their foreign partners must navigate FEMA’s provisions on capital account transactions, current account transactions, external commercial borrowings, and foreign direct investment (FDI).

The Regulatory Triumvirate

Three statutes form the regulatory backbone of nuclear energy in India:

The Atomic Energy Act, 1962: vests all rights over atomic minerals, nuclear materials, and nuclear plants in the central government and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

The Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 (CLND Act): governs liability in the event of a nuclear incident, with significant implications for foreign suppliers.

The Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA): regulates all cross-border financial flows, including payments, investments, borrowings, and remittances connected with nuclear energy projects.

The FEMA Framework: An Overview for Nuclear Transactions

Current Account vs. Capital Account Transactions

FEMA draws a fundamental distinction between current account transactions (which are generally permissible unless prohibited) and capital account transactions (which require RBI or government approval unless specifically permitted under FEMA regulations or FDI policy).

In the nuclear energy context, this distinction matters enormously:

Payments for imported nuclear equipment and fuel: Current account transactions, subject to trade documentation and FEMA’s current account rules.

Technology licensing fees and royalties to foreign entities: Current account transactions with specific limits and RBI reporting requirements.

Equity investment by a foreign company in an Indian nuclear entity: Capital account transaction, requiring FDI policy approval and potentially government sanction under the Atomic Energy Act.

External commercial borrowings (ECB) for nuclear project finance: Capital account transaction governed by the ECB framework under FEMA.

Offshore equity investment by Indian companies in foreign nuclear entities: Capital account transaction under the Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) framework.

FDI in Nuclear Energy: The Evolving Framework

Historically, FDI in the nuclear sector in India was prohibited. The 2025 Budget announcement signaling private sector entry is expected to be followed by a revised FDI policy permitting foreign equity participation, likely under the government approval route given the strategic sensitivity of the sector.

Key exchange control considerations for FDI in nuclear energy include:

The pricing guidelines under FEMA – foreign equity must be valued as per internationally accepted pricing methodology (discounted cash flow or fair market value based on a merchant banker’s certificate).

Downstream investment compliance – if a foreign-invested Indian company (FIIC) makes further investments into other nuclear entities, downstream FDI norms apply.

Sectoral caps – the FDI policy will likely prescribe a maximum permitted foreign equity stake, potentially capping it at 49% for strategic reasons.

Reporting obligations – all FDI inflows must be reported to the RBI within 30 days of receipt (advance reporting form) and share issuance within 60 days (Form FC-GPR).

External Commercial Borrowings for Nuclear Projects

Nuclear power projects are capital-intensive, with a typical large nuclear plant requiring investment of USD 6-10 billion. ECB is a vital financing tool, but the RBI’s ECB framework imposes several constraints relevant to nuclear project finance:

Minimum average maturity period: ECB for project finance in infrastructure sectors generally requires a minimum average maturity of 5-7 years; nuclear plants may attract the longer tenure requirement given their infrastructure classification.

Permitted end-use: ECB proceeds can be used for capital expenditure but not for land acquisition or working capital (unless under specific tracks). Nuclear equipment imports and civil construction costs would generally qualify.

Hedging requirements: ECB borrowers are required to hedge a specified percentage of their ECB exposure, adding cost to already expensive nuclear project finance.

All-in-cost ceiling: the RBI prescribes an all-in-cost ceiling (interest plus fees) for ECB, which may be challenging to meet for very long-tenor nuclear project loans.

The Indian Company-Foreign Company Relationship: Key Exchange Control Dimensions

Technology Transfer and Licensing Agreements

The Royalty Regime

Foreign nuclear technology companies such as reactor designers and fuel technology providers typically seek to monetise their intellectual property through technology licensing and royalty arrangements. Under FEMA’s current account rules, an Indian company can make royalty payments to a foreign licensor subject to the following:

No government approval is required for royalty payments under automatic route.

Royalty payments must be within the prescribed percentage of net sales historically 5% on domestic sales and 8% on exports, though these limits have been removed for most industries. In the nuclear sector, where the government retains a strong oversight role, parties should verify whether any sector-specific restrictions apply.

Royalty payments must be reported to the RBI through authorised dealer (AD) banks. The Indian company’s AD bank will require a copy of the technology licensing agreement and invoices.

Withholding tax implications under the Income Tax Act and applicable Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs) must be factored in, the Indian company is required to deduct tax at source before remitting royalties abroad.

Lump-Sum Technology Fees

Foreign companies may prefer a lump-sum upfront technology transfer fee rather than ongoing royalties. FEMA treats such lump-sum fees as current account transactions subject to the same reporting and banking channel requirements. However, given the quantum of amounts involved in nuclear technology transfers (which can run into hundreds of millions of dollars), AD banks may escalate these transactions for RBI review.

Joint Ventures Between Indian and Foreign Nuclear Companies

Joint ventures (JVs) between Indian companies (including NPCIL and its eventual private sector counterparts) and foreign nuclear companies are likely to be the dominant commercial structure for large nuclear projects. The exchange control considerations for such JVs are multi-layered:

Equity Structure and FDI Compliance

As noted, the FDI policy for nuclear energy is expected to require government approval. All equity subscriptions by the foreign JV partner must flow through banking channels using foreign inward remittance certificates (FIRCs) to establish audit trails.

The JV agreement must clearly specify share valuation methodology compliant with FEMA pricing guidelines. Undervalued or overvalued share issuances can attract FEMA penalties.

If the JV involves an overseas holding structure (e.g., a Mauritius or Singapore-based holding company investing into the Indian JV), round-tripping concerns under FEMA and the Beneficial Ownership provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act must be addressed.

Inter-Company Financial Flows

Within the JV ecosystem, Indian and foreign companies will engage in a range of financial flows:

Management fee payments from the Indian JV to the foreign parent treated as current account transactions, subject to arm’s length pricing and transfer pricing regulations under Indian tax law.

Inter-company loans from foreign parent to Indian JV classified as ECB; must comply with ECB framework including end-use restrictions and hedging requirements.

Guarantee arrangements: if the foreign partner provides a corporate guarantee to Indian lenders in favour of the Indian JV, this constitutes an NRI/FPI/FDI-related transaction that must be reported and is subject to guarantee commission limits.

Equipment Supply and Procurement Contracts

Foreign companies supplying nuclear reactor systems, turbines, instrumentation and control systems, and ancillary equipment to Indian nuclear projects will engage in significant cross-border trade flows. Key FEMA considerations include:

Import payments must be routed through AD banks; advance payments for imports exceeding USD 200,000 require a bank guarantee or documentary credit from the overseas supplier.

Import contracts should clearly specify Incoterms to delineate which party bears freight, insurance, and customs duties each with separate FEMA and tax implications.

Where payment terms extend beyond 180 days (common in large equipment supply contracts for nuclear plants), this constitutes a deemed import credit and must comply with trade credit norms under FEMA.

Deferred payment arrangements beyond 3 years may be re-characterised as ECB, triggering the full ECB compliance framework.

Nuclear-specific export control compliance: foreign suppliers must ensure their governments’ export control licences are in place (e.g., U.S. Department of Energy, Euratom, IAEA safeguards) before FEMA remittance obligations can even be discharged.

The CLND Act Conundrum and Its Exchange Control Fallout

The Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 has been a persistent obstacle to foreign participation in India’s nuclear energy programme. The Act (particularly Section 17(b)) permits the nuclear operator to seek recourse against suppliers in certain circumstances, a provision that foreign suppliers consider inconsistent with the international nuclear liability convention (the Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage, or CSC).

This liability uncertainty has exchange control consequences:

Foreign suppliers may insist on escrow arrangements or bank guarantees as protection against liability claims, cross-border escrow accounts and guarantee issuances have specific FEMA implications and require RBI/AD bank clearance.

Insurance and reinsurance for nuclear liability: premium remittances to overseas insurers or reinsurers for nuclear liability coverage are current account transactions but may require RBI approval given the strategic nature of the risk.

Indemnity arrangements between Indian operators and foreign suppliers, if structured as cross-border financial commitments, must be examined for capital account transaction classification.

Overseas Investment by Indian Nuclear Companies

The ODI Framework

As Indian nuclear companies (including future private sector entrants) grow, they may seek to invest abroad acquiring uranium mines, entering fuel cycle partnerships, or establishing service subsidiaries. The FEMA (Overseas Investment) Rules and Regulations, 2022 govern such outbound investments.

Key points under the ODI framework for Indian nuclear companies:

Indian companies can invest up to 400% of their net worth in overseas entities under the automatic route, subject to the investment being in a bonafide business activity.

Investment in overseas nuclear entities (for uranium or fuel cycle operations) would be a permissible bonafide business activity for an Indian nuclear company.

Any acquisition of overseas nuclear assets given strategic sensitivities may also require FEMA’s prior approval route (beyond the automatic limit) and possibly government approval under the Strategic Investment Policy.

Round-trip investment (investing abroad and then bringing money back into India through the same or related entity) is prohibited under FEMA’s ODI rules.

Annual performance reports must be filed with AD banks for each overseas investment made.

Uranium Acquisition Abroad

India has a policy of securing uranium supply from multiple geographies (Kazakhstan, Russia, France, Canada, Australia, among others). When Indian state entities or private companies participate in uranium acquisition overseas:

Advance payments and milestone payments under uranium supply contracts must be structured as current account transactions (commodity purchase payments) or, if structured as equity in a mining JV, as ODI.

Uranium supply contracts frequently have price escalation clauses indexed to spot market prices, creating foreign exchange exposure that must be hedged within FEMA’s permitted hedging framework.

Profit repatriation from overseas uranium joint ventures flows back to India as ODI returns (dividends or disinvestment proceeds) these are permissible capital account receipts.

Practical Compliance Guide for Indian and Foreign Companies

For Indian Companies Entering the Nuclear Sector

Indian companies considering entry into nuclear energy whether as operators, technology partners, or equipment manufacturers should take the following exchange control compliance steps:

Obtain a FEMA legal opinion upfront on the classification of each type of cross-border transaction contemplated (current vs. capital account), and map these to the applicable automatic/approval routes.

Designate an authorised dealer bank with experience in complex cross-border transactions; nuclear deals will involve large quantum, unusual structure, and export control overlays that require a sophisticated banking partner.

Ensure that all technology licensing, equipment supply, and JV agreements have been reviewed for FEMA compliance, including pricing guidelines, remittance timelines, and reporting obligations.

Build a robust internal compliance calendar for FEMA reporting – FDI reporting (FC-GPR, FC-TRS), ECB reporting (ECB-2 returns), ODI reporting (annual performance reports) as non-compliance attracts compounding penalties under FEMA.

Factor in RBI hedging requirements early in project financial modelling – hedging costs for long-tenor ECB in the nuclear sector can be material and affect project IRR.

For Foreign Companies Transacting with Indian Partners

Foreign companies whether reactor designers, fuel suppliers, technology licensors, or equity investors must keep the following FEMA-specific imperatives in mind:

Ensure that all payments from the Indian counterpart are received through banking channels with appropriate documentation (FIRC for equity, wire transfer confirmation with invoice support for royalties and equipment payments) this is critical for tax credit claims and audit defence.

Structure contractual indemnities, liability caps, and escrow arrangements in consultation with Indian FEMA counsel to ensure these are classified as permissible current account arrangements rather than prohibited capital account transactions.

Be alive to CLND Act liability exposure and its interaction with cross-border indemnity and insurance structures engage both nuclear liability and FEMA counsel simultaneously.

Note that Indian withholding tax obligations may be triggered on royalties, technical service fees, and interest payments made to you factor this into pricing so that net receipts meet commercial expectations.

If investing equity into an Indian nuclear JV, ensure that the JV agreement contains representations and warranties about FEMA compliance, and that the Indian partner has obtained all necessary approvals (government, FEMA, sectoral) prior to the equity investment.

Key Reporting Deadlines Under FEMA

Regardless of which party you are, the following FEMA reporting timelines are non-negotiable:

Advance reporting of FDI receipt within 30 days of inflow.

FC-GPR filing (allotment of shares against FDI) within 30 days of allotment.

FC-TRS (transfer of shares between resident and non-resident) within 60 days of transfer.

ECB-2 monthly reporting by 7th of the following month.

Annual Performance Report for ODI by 31st December each year.

Emerging Issues and Future Outlook

The Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Opportunity

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) represent a transformative opportunity for India smaller capital requirements, modular deployment, and compatibility with distributed energy needs. For SMR projects, exchange control considerations will differ from large conventional reactor projects:

SMR technology licensing arrangements may involve more frequent royalty payments and more complex IP structuring FEMA compliance will need to track these.

SMR financing, being smaller, may be more amenable to ECB from international development finance institutions (DFIs) such as AIIB, NDB, or bilateral development banks each with their own disbursement and FEMA compliance requirements.

The modular nature of SMRs may increase the frequency of cross-border equipment import transactions, raising FEMA trade finance compliance complexity.

Carbon Credit and Green Finance Dimensions

Nuclear energy is increasingly recognised as a low-carbon energy source. Indian nuclear projects may qualify for international carbon credit frameworks and green bonds. Under FEMA:

Proceeds from international carbon credit sales by Indian nuclear operators will be treated as export receivables, current account transactions subject to realisation and repatriation requirements.

Green bonds issued offshore by Indian nuclear entities will be treated as ECB, subject to all ECB framework conditions including end-use restrictions and reporting.

SEBI’s ESG disclosure norms and RBI’s draft climate risk framework will intersect with FEMA compliance for foreign investors in Indian nuclear green bond issuances.

Government-to-Government Nuclear Deals and FEMA

India’s nuclear energy programme has historically been anchored by government-to-government (G2G) agreements with Russia (Kudankulam), France (Jaitapur), and the United States (Westinghouse). While G2G financial flows may benefit from sovereign-level exemptions in some respects, the financial transactions flowing through state entities (NPCIL, NTPC, and others) are still subject to FEMA’s general framework. As private sector entities begin to participate alongside these state entities, FEMA compliance will become even more complex and critical.

Conclusion

India’s nuclear energy ambitions are matched and complicated by the intricate web of exchange control regulations that govern every cross-border financial flow in this sector. For Indian companies seeking to unlock private capital for nuclear projects, and for foreign companies eager to participate in what could become one of the world’s largest nuclear energy markets, FEMA compliance is not a back-office function. It is a front-line strategic imperative.

The successful navigation of exchange controls in the Indian nuclear energy sector requires a multi-disciplinary approach: combining nuclear regulatory expertise with FEMA and tax counsel, supported by a sophisticated banking partner and a proactive compliance infrastructure. Companies that build this capability early will be well-positioned to capitalise on India’s nuclear energy moment – a moment that, by all indications, is finally at hand.

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