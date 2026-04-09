Unlocking Debt Capital: A Comprehensive Guide To Issuance Of Listed NCDs By Private Limited Companies In India

The Indian corporate financing landscape has evolved significantly, with companies increasingly exploring alternatives to traditional bank funding and equity dilution. One such sophisticated instrument is the issuance of listed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), which allows companies to raise debt capital from institutional investors while maintaining ownership control.

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Introduction: The Shift Towards Alternative Financing

The Indian corporate financing landscape has evolved significantly, with companies increasingly exploring alternatives to traditional bank funding and equity dilution. One such sophisticated instrument is the issuance of listed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), which allows companies to raise debt capital from institutional investors while maintaining ownership control.

Although historically associated with large public companies, regulatory developments have made it possible, subject to conditions, for private limited companies to access this route. This shift reflects the growing depth of India’s debt capital markets and the appetite of investors for structured, yield-generating instruments. For growth-stage companies with significant capital expenditure requirements, listed NCDs offer a compelling balance between flexibility and credibility. However, the process is legally nuanced and requires careful structuring.

Understanding Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

Non-Convertible Debentures are debt instruments that carry a fixed or floating rate of interest and are repayable at a predetermined maturity date. Unlike convertible instruments, NCDs do not dilute equity and therefore preserve promoter ownership. When listed on a recognized stock exchange, these instruments become tradable, providing liquidity to investors and enhancing market visibility for the issuer. The listing also imposes a higher level of transparency and governance, which can be beneficial for companies planning future capital market transactions. From an investor’s perspective, listed NCDs offer relatively stable returns with a defined risk profile. This dual advantage makes them an increasingly popular instrument in India’s financing ecosystem.

Regulatory Framework Governing Listed NCDs

The legal framework governing listed NCDs in India is anchored in the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India. In addition, the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 impose ongoing compliance obligations on issuers of listed debt. These regulations collectively govern the issuance process, disclosure standards, investor protection mechanisms, and post-listing requirements. Depending on the nature of the issuer, additional guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India may also be relevant, particularly in cases involving NBFCs or foreign investment. The regulatory regime is designed to balance ease of capital raising with robust safeguards for investors. As a result, compliance is both extensive and critical.

Eligibility of Private Limited Companies

A key question that arises is whether a private limited company can issue listed NCDs. Under the Companies Act, 2013, private companies are permitted to issue debentures, but they are subject to restrictions on the manner of offering securities. Importantly, SEBI regulations allow for the listing of debt securities even if the issuing company itself is not listed. This creates a pathway for private limited companies to access listed debt markets through private placements. However, practical challenges often arise, including investor perception and structural limitations. For these reasons, some companies choose to convert into public limited companies prior to issuance, although this is not legally mandatory.

Modes of Issuance: Private Placement vs Public Issue

The mode of issuance plays a crucial role in determining the regulatory burden and execution timeline. Private placement is the most commonly used route, particularly for issuances in the range typically undertaken by growth-stage companies. Under this route, securities are offered to a select group of identified investors, with a statutory cap of 200 investors in a financial year per security type. This method allows for faster execution, lower costs, and greater flexibility in structuring. In contrast, a public issue involves offering securities to the general public and requires extensive disclosures, regulatory approvals, and marketing efforts. For most private limited companies, private placement remains the preferred and practical option.

Key Intermediaries in the Issuance Process

The issuance of listed NCDs involves a multi-party ecosystem, each participant playing a critical role in the transaction. Merchant bankers are responsible for structuring the issue and managing investor outreach, while legal counsel handles documentation and regulatory compliance. A debenture trustee is appointed to act on behalf of investors and ensure that the issuer adheres to the agreed terms. Credit rating agencies assess the creditworthiness of the issuer and assign ratings that influence investor appetite and pricing. Registrars and transfer agents manage the allotment and record-keeping processes. In certain cases, a monitoring agency may also be appointed to track the utilization of funds, particularly for capex-heavy issuances.

Step-by-Step Issuance Process

The process of issuing listed NCDs begins with obtaining necessary corporate approvals from the board of directors and shareholders.

This is followed by the appointment of intermediaries and the initiation of due diligence processes. Legal and financial due diligence is conducted to identify risks and ensure accurate disclosures in the offer documents.

A credit rating is then obtained, which is mandatory for listed NCDs and plays a significant role in determining the coupon rate.

The Information Memorandum, which serves as the primary disclosure document, is drafted and finalized.

Subsequently, the private placement process is carried out, culminating in the allotment of debentures and their listing on a recognized stock exchange.

Security Creation and Asset Cover Requirements

Security creation is a fundamental aspect of most listed NCD issuances, as investors typically prefer secured instruments. The security package may include a charge over immovable property, hypothecation of movable assets, or a pledge of shares. The adequacy of security is measured through the asset cover ratio, which must meet regulatory and contractual requirements. The process of creating and perfecting security involves filings with the Registrar of Companies and coordination with the debenture trustee. Any deficiencies in security can adversely affect investor confidence and pricing. Therefore, this aspect requires meticulous attention from both legal and financial advisors.

Role and Responsibilities of the Debenture Trustee

The role of the debenture trustee is central to the governance of listed NCDs. The trustee acts as a fiduciary for the debenture holders and is responsible for ensuring that the issuer complies with the terms of the debenture trust deed. This includes monitoring the maintenance of security, adherence to financial covenants, and timely payment of interest and principal. In the event of a default, the trustee is empowered to take enforcement actions on behalf of investors. The presence of a trustee enhances investor confidence and is a mandatory requirement under SEBI regulations. Effective coordination with the trustee is therefore essential throughout the lifecycle of the instrument.

Disclosure and Ongoing Compliance Requirements

Disclosure requirements form the backbone of the regulatory framework for listed NCDs. The Information Memorandum must contain comprehensive details about the issuer’s financial position, business operations, risk factors, and use of proceeds. Accurate and complete disclosure is critical to avoid regulatory scrutiny and potential liabilities. Post-listing, the issuer is required to comply with ongoing disclosure obligations under the LODR Regulations, including periodic financial reporting and event-based disclosures. These requirements ensure transparency and enable investors to make informed decisions. For private limited companies, this represents a shift towards higher standards of governance and reporting.

Monitoring of Utilisation of Funds

In certain cases, particularly where the proceeds are intended for capital expenditure, a monitoring agency may be required. The role of the monitoring agency is to oversee the utilization of funds and ensure that they are deployed in accordance with the stated objectives. Periodic reports are submitted to the stock exchange and made available to investors. This mechanism enhances accountability and reduces the risk of fund diversion. While it adds an additional layer of oversight, it also strengthens investor confidence in the issuance. Companies must therefore be prepared for this level of scrutiny when structuring their transactions.

Key Risks and Practical Challenges

Despite its advantages, the issuance of listed NCDs is not without risks. One of the primary concerns is compliance with private placement rules, particularly the restriction on the number of investors and the manner of offering. Any deviation can result in the issuance being treated as a deemed public offer, attracting significant regulatory consequences. Additionally, overly restrictive covenants imposed by investors may limit the company’s operational and financial flexibility. Companies must also be mindful of aligning the NCD structure with future strategic plans, such as an initial public offering. Failure to do so can create complications at a later stage.

Strategic Advantages for Private Companies

From a strategic perspective, listed NCDs offer several advantages to private limited companies. They provide access to a diversified pool of capital without diluting ownership and can be structured to match the company’s cash flow profile. The listing enhances credibility and can serve as a stepping-stone towards future equity listing. Moreover, the discipline imposed by regulatory compliance can improve internal governance and financial reporting standards. These benefits make listed NCDs an attractive option for companies in a growth phase. However, the decision to pursue this route must be based on a careful assessment of costs, benefits, and readiness.

Conclusion: A Pathway to Structured Growth

In conclusion, the issuance of listed NCDs by private limited companies in India represents a powerful financing strategy that bridges the gap between private ownership and public market access. While the regulatory framework is comprehensive and demands rigorous compliance, it also provides a structured and credible platform for raising capital. Companies that approach this process with careful planning, strong advisory support, and a clear strategic vision are well-positioned to unlock its full potential. As India’s debt markets continue to mature, listed NCDs are likely to play an increasingly important role in corporate financing. For forward-looking companies, they offer not just capital, but also a pathway to long-term growth and market recognition.

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