28 August 2025

Building Resilience For The Digital Future: Insights From Ankura's 2025 India Cyber Resilience Survey

Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

India Technology
Amit Jaju and Amol Pitale

In an era marked by rapid digital transformation, the necessity for resilient cybersecurity practices is paramount. The Ankura India Cyber Resilience Survey 2025 offers an in-depth analysis of the evolving cybersecurity landscape across various industries in India. Following the success of our 2024 report, this marks the second consecutive year of comprehensive surveying, allowing us to track how threats and strategies have evolved over time.

Drawing on insights from over 50 leading companies and cybersecurity professionals, this report highlights emerging threats, challenges, and strategic priorities for organizations committed to safeguarding their digital environments. We have enriched the report with expert insights from industry sector leaders, providing a nuanced perspective on the current state and future directions of cybersecurity.

Leadership Insights

Amit Jaju, Senior Managing Director and India Head, underscores the importance of adaptive and proactive cybersecurity measures. The survey's findings illuminate the strengths and areas for improvement in current strategies, steering organizations towards more robust and resilient security frameworks.

