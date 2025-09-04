FinTech 2025

This India Chapter has been published by Global Legal Insights at Fintech Laws and Regulations 2025 | India. It covers legal and regulatory advancements relating to the regulation of FinTech and financial services in India.

Overview of India's approach to regulating financial services

India's regulatory framework for financial services reflects a distinctive integration of technology, targeted policy actions, and market-driven opportunities that align with the country's specific needs. The Indian Financial Technology ("FinTech") sector has emerged as a global leader, ranking third among the world's fastest-growing FinTech markets based on investment flow, deal activity, and overall market robustness. As of 2024, India's FinTech market is valued at approximately USD 110 billion and is projected to grow to around USD 420 billion by 2029, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 31%. With over 9,000 FinTech companies, India holds the third-largest ecosystem globally in terms of the number of FinTech entities and accounts for 14% of the nation's total startup funding. The country also leads in consumer adoption, with a FinTech adoption rate of 87% – significantly surpassing the global average of 671

To keep pace with the rapidly evolving innovations introduced by FinTechs, financial regulators in India are closely tracking developments across the sector. They are embracing a more agile, tech-oriented mindset and moving beyond traditional institution-focused oversight to adopt a broader, activity-based regulatory approach.

Key developments in the Indian FinTech sector

The Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") has supported the growth of the country's FinTech sector by fostering innovation, advancing financial inclusion, maintaining regulatory oversight, and protecting consumer interests within the fast-changing digital financial landscape. The following are some of the RBI's key initiatives aimed at promoting FinTech development in India:

RBI FinTech department: In January 2022, the RBI established a FinTech department to identify innovation opportunities associated with the FinTech sector2 During the financial year 2023–24, the department: (a) conducted multiple pilot programmes involving various use cases of central bank digital currencies, India's own digital currency3 (b) organised several events under India's G20 Initiative4 and (c) set up more than 75 digital banking units in over 75 Indian districts. Additionally, the department addresses emerging challenges such as cybersecurity threats and data privacy concerns, ensuring that technological progress aligns with robust regulatory standards. The RBI's FinTech department has been praised for its efforts in fostering innovation and regulating the FinTech sector in India.

Framework for Self-Regulatory Organisation in the FinTech sector ("Self-Reg Framework"): The RBI has in May 2024 issued a Self-Reg Framework, to establish a structured and collaborative regulatory approach to manage the rapidly evolving FinTech landscape. This framework outlines the process of recognition of self-regulatory organisations as well as their broad functions and governance standards. By empowering the self-regulatory organisations with the responsibility to oversee their members, the RBI seeks to enhance transparency, accountability, integrity, fairness, consumer protection, and promote fair competition5 However, in the absence of any further developments on this front, industry stakeholders are seeking a more effective communication channel with the RBI.

Digital payment systems for persons with disabilities: On October 11, 2024, the RBI issued guidelines advising payment system participants ("System Participants") to review payment systems and devices from the perspective of accessibility by persons with disabilities and carry out necessary modifications that may be required. The guidelines have clarified that System Participants must ensure that the modifications do not compromise security aspects of their systems. System Participants have been directed to share details of their systems and devices that need to be modified, along with a time bound plan of action for achieving the modifications, with the RBI by November 11, 2024.

Framework for Responsible and Ethical Enablement of Artificial Intelligence ("FREE-AI") in the financial sector: As part of the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies6 released alongside the Monetary Policy Statement on December 6, 20247 the RBI announced the formation of a dedicated committee to develop a FREE-AI in the financial sector. The initiative reflects the RBI's proactive approach toward ensuring that the integration of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") into financial services is both ethical and responsible. The FinTech Department at the RBI's Central Office has been designated to provide secretarial support to the committee. The committee's Terms of Reference largely entail: (a) assessing the current state of adoption of AI in the financial services sector, both in India and globally; (b) reviewing international regulatory and supervisory practices related to AI in finance; (c) identifying potential risks associated with AI and proposing appropriate risk evaluation, mitigation, and monitoring mechanisms; and (d) recommending a comprehensive governance framework for the responsible use of AI technologies by banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies ("NBFC"), FinTechs, payment system operators ("PSOs"), and other financial entities, etc.

Earlier this year, the RBI released a 'Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies' outlining key policy measures across areas such as payment systems and FinTech. These include: proposed guidelines to ensure responsible lending practices, particularly concerning the imposition of foreclosure charges or pre-payment penalties on loans; the release of a discussion paper focused on exploring new capital-raising avenues for primary (urban) co-operative banks; and the creation of the Reserve Bank Climate Risk Information System ("RB-CRIS"), which is intended to enhance the assessment and management of climate-related financial risks, etc. These measures reflect the RBI's continued focus on promoting transparency, financial stability, and sustainable practices within the Indian financial sector.

Besides the above, there have been various technology driven initiatives in the FinTech regulatory space by the RBI for the ease and convenience of the fintech industry. We have discussed some of these key initiatives below.

Major opportunities and challenges for FinTech in India

In India, technology has played a pivotal role in fostering growth of the digital economy. Over time, Indian banks and financial services providers have progressively embraced technology to enhance their outreach, customer service, and operational efficiency, adapting to evolving market conditions and technological advancements. Traditionally, banks have been the primary providers of payment services in India. However, rapid technological advancements have disrupted this monopoly and now non-bank entities are seen competing with banks, serving either as technology service providers to banks or directly offering innovative digital payment solutions. The regulatory framework in India has also supported and encouraged greater participation from non-bank entities in the payments space.

Over the years, the RBI has encouraged the use of electronic payments to meet its objective of a 'cash-less' society. This gained enormous momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, where a massive shift in consumer behaviour in the realm of payments was also seen, resulting in immense popularity of contactless payment methods. FinTech companies promptly introduced solutions like mobile payment applications, digital wallets, and quick response ("QR") code payments using Unified Payments Interface ("UPI") to facilitate contactless payments transactions. As a result, India witnessed a tremendous growth in the digital payment volume, from 8.6 billion in the month of May 2022 to 16.9 billion transactions in the month of May 20248

Resultantly, digital financial services are now being adopted more widely than ever before. This trend is likely to continue. Given the immediate availability and convenience offered to consumers, digital financial services are likely to continue driving the Indian FinTech sector's growth.

Further, there has been increased adoption of the 'Account Aggregator' mechanism introduced for secure and seamless sharing of financial information held by an entity regulated by a financial services regulator (i.e., RBI, securities regulator or insurance regulator), of an individual. In one of the most basic use cases of this, India has witnessed various innovative FinTech offerings being made available by financial information users that consolidate individuals' financial information and transactions across various kinds of financial services, including bank account, securities, mutual funds and insurance policies, at a single digital platform.

FinTech offerings in India

We have discussed some of the most prominent FinTech offerings in India:

UPI9 has emerged as a transformative force in India's digital payment ecosystem, revolutionising the way people transact money. India recorded 131 billion UPI transactions with a total value of

USD 2.4 trillion in financial year 2024 alone,10 thereby showcasing its strong adoption in the country. Launched in 2016 by the National Payments Corporation of India ("NPCI"), an organisation set up by the RBI and Indian Banks' Association,11 UPI enables instant and seamless fund transfers between bank accounts using a mobile phone. It operates 24/7, allowing users to send and receive money in real-time, pay bills, and make online purchases directly from their bank accounts. UPI's interoperability across multiple banks and payment service providers adds to its convenience and use-cases. Recently, some regulatory initiatives have been proposed/undertaken to further streamline the UPI offering, including the NPCI discussing with the industry stakeholders to remove the requirement to provide the pre debited notification within 24 hours prior to the charge, for the UPI AutoPay functionality (which is a functionality enabling automatic payments on a recurring basis). Separately, the RBI has introduced a 'Delegated Payments' functionality to enable a primary individual user to allow secondary individual users to make UPI payments using the bank account of the primary user. Bharat Bill Payment System ("Bill Payment-System"12 – Bill Payment-System is a centralised payment platform introduced by the NPCI to streamline and facilitate bill payments. Bill Payment-System provides a unified platform for consumers to pay their bills securely and conveniently, covering a wide range of services such as electricity, water, gas, telephone, and direct-to-home services. It integrates multiple billers, payment service providers, and banks into a single ecosystem, allowing users to make payments through various digital as well as offline channels. Some recent developments on this front include the following: On August 6, 2024, the NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited ("NBBL"), through a communication issued to the Bharat Bill Payment Operating Units ("BBPOUs"), has expanded the scope of cross-border bill payment transactions to permit foreign outward remittances, potentially enabling payments to overseas billers. Presently, cross-border bill payment transactions for foreign inward remittances are operational. On August 15, 2024, the NBBL launched a Data Security and Privacy Standards Framework for credit card bill payments under the Bill Payment-System. It categorises customer data into customer-consented, sensitive, and non-personal data. The framework mandates authenticated customer-initiated transactions, explicit consent for data processing, secure and encrypted data storage within India, and compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. On October 21, 2024, the NBBL introduced the 'Bharat Connect QR' to facilitate the digitisation of offline bill collections. This feature allows customers to scan QR codes via their COU or AI applications to fetch and pay their latest bills. To implement this, front-end apps must support QR code scanning and reading functionalities. Digital lending – In recent years, India's digital lending ecosystem has grown substantially, particularly for retail customers. The growth of digital lending in India has more than doubled since 2020 from USD 150 billion to USD 350 billion in 2023.13 After extensive deliberations and stakeholder consultation, in September 2022, the RBI issued Digital Lending Guidelines ("Digital-Lending Guidelines") to regulate digital lending in India, focusing on consumer protection, data security, and the supervision of un-licensed technology partners (known as lending service providers) by regulated entities. Payment Aggregators ("Aggregators") and Payment Gateways ("Gateways") – Aggregators and Gateways play a crucial role in India's digital payment ecosystem. Aggregators act as intermediaries, enabling businesses to accept online payments without the need to establish individual merchant accounts with banks. The Aggregators are entities that handle funds by way of collection of payments from customers towards amounts due to merchants, pooling of the funds received from customers, and transfer of the fund to merchants. On the other hand, Gateways provide technology infrastructure for routing the processing of online payments. The RBI has implemented comprehensive regulations<14 for Aggregators to ensure the safety and transparency of online payments, fostering trust and promoting the widespread adoption of digital payments across the country. Cross-Border Payment Aggregators Framework – In October 2023, the RBI introduced the Regulation of Payment Aggregator – Cross-Border ("Cross-Border-Aggregator"15 liberalising the framework for cross-border payments in e-commerce transactions. These Cross-Border-Aggregator regulations apply to all entities involved in processing and settling cross-border payment transactions for the import and export of goods and services online. The new regulations, which replace the framework for Online Payment Gateway Service Providers (commonly referred to as "OPGSPs"), provide for a structured framework, detailing eligibility criteria, authorisation conditions, minimum net worth and due diligence requirements for entities engaged in the business of Cross-Border-Aggregators. Further, the RBI has recently issued a draft circular for comments proposing to implement Additional Factor Authentication ("AFA") for cross-border Card-Not-Present ("CNP") transactions ("Draft Circular"). Broadly speaking, the Draft Circular requires a card issuer to validate AFA for non-recurring cross-border CNP transactions, whenever a request for AFA is raised by the overseas merchant or the overseas acquirer. Prepaid Instruments – Prepaid Instruments, which include prepaid cards, digital wallets, and virtual cards, allow users to load a certain amount of money in advance and use it for a variety of merchant transactions such as online shopping, bill payments, as well as peer-to-peer transfers. Companies like 'PhonePe' and 'Amazon Pay' have been at the forefront of this innovation, offering user-friendly platforms that integrate seamlessly with other financial services. The RBI has set out comprehensive guidelines to regulate Prepaid Instruments,16 ensuring consumer protection and fostering trust in digital payment solutions. Neo-banking or digital banking services – Neo banks have emerged as a prevalent FinTech offering in India, revolutionising the traditional banking landscape by providing digital-only banking solutions. These non-bank entities operate exclusively online without any physical branches, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience through mobile applications and web platforms. Neo banks offer a range of financial services such as digital savings accounts, instant account opening, real-time transaction tracking, personalised financial management tools, etc. Virtual Digital Assets ("Virtual Assets") – Virtual Assets have rather quickly gained interest in India, reflecting the growing global interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Virtual Assets encompass a range of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as other blockchain-based tokens and digital coins. Despite regulatory uncertainties, crypto exchange platforms such as 'WazirX', 'CoinSwitch' and 'CoinDCX' have gained popularity, providing users with secure and user-friendly interfaces to trade and manage their digital assets. The Indian Government has been working towards formulating a clear framework to ensure responsible use of Virtual Assets. The Financial Intelligence Unit-India ("FIU-IND"), India's central agency responsible for receiving, processing, analysing and disseminating information relating to suspicious financial transactions,17 has played a crucial role in regulating Virtual Assets by monitoring and enforcing compliance with regulations on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing. This regulatory oversight aims to ensure transparency and accountability with respect to Virtual Asset transactions. Towards the end of 2022, the RBI accelerated efforts to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency ("CBDC"), or 'digital rupee', through pilot programmes, signalling a clear preference for a regulated, state-backed digital alternative to private cryptocurrencies. Unlike cryptocurrencies, the CBDC is legal tender issued by the RBI, offering benefits such as faster transactions and reduced reliance on cash while ensuring regulatory oversight. This initiative supports India's goals of financial inclusion, cost-efficient transactions, and economic transparency, and serves as a strategic response to the risks posed by unregulated digital assets. The CBDC is issued in two forms: 'Wholesale CBDC (e₹-W)' for financial institutions to facilitate interbank and large-value settlements; and 'Retail CBDC (e₹-R)' for the general public, enabling everyday digital transactions similar to physical cash. Currently, there are 14 participants in the wholesale CBDC pilot, which includes banks and non-banks exploring use cases such as (i) funds settlement of secondary market transactions in Government Securities, and (ii) settlement of inter-bank lending and borrowing in call money market. Similarly, the e₹-R pilot has been launched in a few select cities. Further the expansion to include non-bank payment service providers holds significant potential for driving widespread adoption and enabling high-volume transaction processing.

Regulatory and Insurance Technology

FinTech: Indian financial services regulators have introduced technologies driven initiatives in the FinTech regulatory space to support the industry, which include:

The 'PRAVAAH' portal18 The e-PRAVAAH portal is likely to serve as a significant regulatory technology introduced by the RBI that will function as a comprehensive digital platform designed to streamline the processes for obtaining regulatory authorisations, licences and/or approvals.19 This 'e-PRAVAAH' portal will streamline submission of numerous application forms covering different regulatory and supervisory departments of RBI, resulting in reduction of the administrative burden on the RBI and other financial institutions. This portal embodies the RBI's commitment to leveraging technology for enhancing transparency, efficiency, and ease of compliance in the financial sector. It is expected to minimise redundancies and errors, ensuring timely and accurate data submission. The RBI has advised all applicants, including regulated entities, to use the PRAVAAH Portal for submitting applications for regulatory authorisations, licences, and approvals to the RBI with effect from May 1, 2025. RBI Retail Direct portal: This portal has been developed by the RBI to enable retail investors to transact in government securities in a seamless and convenient manner. The portal has recorded 2,06,732 registrations as of July 1, 2024.20 FinTech Repository: The 'FinTech Repository' is yet another significant initiative of the RBI.21 This serves as a comprehensive database of FinTech developments and innovations in the country. The repository has been designed with the objective of fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among various stakeholders resulting in a better understanding of the sector from a regulatory perspective. This could facilitate designing of appropriate policy approaches, especially for adoption of emerging technologies (like AI, machine learning, big data, cloud computing, etc.). The 'Finquery' Initiative: The RBI has recently announced 'Finquery', a one of its kind initiative to facilitate direct engagement between FinTech companies and the RBI itself. The 'Finquery' portal will be operational for certain hours in its endeavour to seek streamlining of communication and addressing regulatory concerns of the FinTech sector. This is an important step towards the RBI's dedication to fostering growth and development of the FinTech sector by promoting transparency and providing an opportunity of direct guidance by the regulator.22 InsurTech: In India, there have also been certain measures taken by the insurance regulator, i.e., the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ("IRDAI"), to promote and propel technology in the insurance space. In the InsurTech space, three technology driven products have been envisioned under the collective branding 'Bima Trinity', where 'Bima' in the Hindi language means 'insurance'. These include: 'Bima Sugam', a digital platform proposed to function as the electronic marketplace for insurance; 'Bima Vistaar', an insurance offering/product proposed for providing basic social safety net cover with combined features of life, health, personal accident and property insurances; and 'Bima Vahak', a women-centric distribution channel for insurance products. The IRDAI has even issued regulations for 'Bima Sugam', which is established as an insurance e-marketplace for buying, selling and servicing insurance policies and settlement of insurance claims.23 MuleHunter.AI": The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub ("RBIH") is piloting an AI/Machine Learning ("ML")-powered solution known as MuleHunter.AI", aimed at the efficient identification of mule bank accounts. This model has shown promising results in preliminary trials conducted with two major public sector banks. To enhance its effectiveness and scale its impact, banks are being encouraged to partner with RBIH in advancing the MuleHunter.AI" initiative as a proactive measure to combat financial fraud involving mule accounts.24

Regulatory bodies

India has institutionalised various regulatory bodies to regulate the specific areas in the FinTech sector in India, which are:

The RBI: The RBI is India's central bank and is responsible not only for securing monetary stability, but also to operate the currency and credit system in India and a modern monetary policy. The RBI is the regulatory body for the banking and credit system, payment systems, as well as foreign exchange. Essentially, it is responsible for regulating money market and foreign exchange market in India. The RBI regulates banks, NBFCs, payment system providers, and credit bureaus. For the purposes of governance, the RBI issues regulations, directions, circulars and guidelines for the orderly regulation of the offerings based on banking, credit and payment system products. As the regulator, the RBI is also responsible for granting of licences and authorisations to the industry players. The Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"): The SEBI regulates capital markets, both primary and secondary, in India. It exercises supervisory powers over stockbrokers and investment advisors for their broking and advisory services. The IRDAI: The IRDAI is the regulatory authority for the insurance sector and insurance products, and regulates insurers, corporate agents, web aggregators and third-party insurance agents, including corporate agents, etc.

FIU-IND: The FIU-IND is the national agency responsible for processing and disseminating information relating to suspect financial transactions and coordinating national and international agencies in pursuing the global efforts against money laundering and financing of terrorism. While the FIU-IND is not a sectoral regulator per se, over the past year, it has emerged as a key authority in monitoring and regulating virtual digital asset businesses in India in its effort to ensure that these businesses are at all times in compliance with anti-money laundering laws in India.

Given that Indian regulators are now adopting an activity-based approach to regulation, it is not uncommon for a FinTech to be regulated by different financial services regulators at the same time, depending upon the varied range of products and services offered.

Key regulations and regulatory approaches

The following paragraphs set out an overview of the key laws and regulations that govern FinTech businesses in India.

Payment systems: The Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 ("Payment Systems Act") provides the legal framework governing the operation of payment systems in India, which involves facilitating payments between a payer and beneficiary, through clearing, payment, or settlement services between the system participants. The RBI has been entrusted with the responsibility to regulate payment systems and hence the RBI has issued regulatory frameworks governing various types of PSOs that the RBI has envisaged, such as Aggregators and Prepaid Instruments. The Payment Systems Act requires an entity to obtain an authorisation from the RBI to operate a payment system. Aggregators: One form of PSOs are entities that propose to operate as Aggregators and are regulated by the RBI under the Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways, 2020 ("Aggregator Guidelines"). The RBI has categorised intermediaries involved in the electronic payments' ecosystem into Aggregators and Gateways. The Aggregators enable merchants to make available electronic payment methods to their customers for transactions on their websites and marketplaces, collect payments from customers towards amounts due to merchants, pool the collected funds, and transfer funds to merchants to settle customers' payment obligations. However, Gateways provide technology infrastructure and support to route and facilitate processing of online payments. In summary, intermediaries that actually handle funds would qualify as Aggregators, and those that have no connection to funds would be Gateways. Based on their functional roles in terms of handling of funds, while Gateways do not require an authorisation from the RBI, any non-bank entity that proposes to operate as an Aggregator is required to obtain an authorisation from the RBI as a payment system under the Aggregator Guidelines. Once authorised, Aggregators are required to operate in accordance with the conditionalities provided under the Aggregator Guidelines, such as those relating to timelines for settlement, maintenance of a regulated escrow account for pooling funds, due diligence of merchants, manner of facilitation of refunds, etc. Additionally, the RBI had also issued a draft framework to regulate face-to-face or proximity payments, specifically those made upon delivery of goods. Under this draft framework, Aggregators are proposed to be categorised into online Aggregators and physical Point of Sale ("POS") Aggregators. However, this framework is still in the draft stage and is yet to acquire the force of law. Payment Aggregators for cross-border transactions: The RBI has recently brought entities that facilitate cross-border payments for the import and export of goods and services in online mode, conceptualised as Cross-Border-Aggregators, under its direct regulation, through the Cross-Border Regulations. The Cross-Border-Aggregator is required to obtain an authorisation as a payment system from the RBI under the Cross-Border Regulations. These can operate for import only or export only transactions, or even both. Once authorised, the Cross-Border-Aggregators can facilitate collection and settlement of payments for import or export through the use of regulated accounts, namely import collection account and export collection account, respectively. The Cross-Border-Aggregator is required to comply with conditions pertaining to governance, merchant onboarding, customer grievance redressal and dispute resolution framework, baseline technology recommendations, security, fraud and risk management framework, as prescribed under the Aggregator Guidelines. Besides this, the Cross-Border Regulations also prescribe certain transaction control conditions, which include maximum value of the transaction. Prepaid Payment Instruments ("PPIs"): Another prominent form of payment system operator recognised under the Payment Systems Act is a Prepaid Instrument Issuer ("PPI Issuer"), which is regulated by the RBI through Master Direction on PPIs dated August 27, 2021, updated on February 23, 2024. The Prepaid Instrument can be used by the holder for the value stored against it for transfer to other holders or for making payments to merchants that accept such Prepaid Instrument based on arrangements with the PPI Issuer. Similar to other payment systems, an entity that intends to operate a payment system for issuance of Prepaid Instruments is required to obtain an authorisation from the RBI under the Payment Systems Act.On December 27, 2024, the RBI amended its Master Directions on PPIs to allow full-KYC PPI holders to link their wallets with third-party UPI apps ("3P Apps") operated by TPAPs, enhancing access to the UPI ecosystem. This aligns with RBI's April 2024 policy to improve flexibility and interoperability. PPI holders can now transact via both issuer apps and 3P Apps, with proper authentication. The changes clarify that only full know-your-customer ("KYC") PPIs are eligible, and issuers must approve transactions before routing them through UPI. Digital lending: In India, digital lending activities are regulated by the RBI through the Digital-Lending Guidelines, which apply to lenders, such as commercial banks and NBFCs, etc. Besides Banks and NBFCs, which are the regulated entities that provide capital for lending, the Digital-Lending Guidelines recognises 'Lending Service Providers' ("Lending SPs") as a participant in the ecosystem. A Lending SP is an agent of lenders (which are regulated by the RBI), that carry out one or more of a lender's functions or a part of such functions, in customer acquisition, underwriting support, pricing support, servicing, monitoring, recovery of specific loan or loan portfolio. Under the digital lending ecosystem, financial products are offered through 'Digital Lending Apps/Platforms' ("Lending Apps"), which are mobile or web-based applications that provide the user interface and facilitate digital lending services. The Digital-Lending Guidelines provide conditions relating to transparency in fees and terms of the loans, data privacy, due diligence of Lending SPs, access of customers' data by Lending SPs, etc. The lenders are bound to ensure compliance of the Lending SPs with the Digital-Lending Guidelines, through appropriate contractual arrangements. Further, the RBI, in June 2023, issued guidelines to regulate first loss default guarantees, which has been a predominant market practice in the digital lending space and refers to guarantees provided to compensate a regulated entity for certain losses due to loan defaults. Recently, the RBI has proposed further initiatives to regulate digital lending, including: The Draft Co-Lending Arrangements Directions, 2025 to regulate partnerships between banks, FIs, and NBFCs, addressing interest rates, loan sourcing, servicing, asset classification, and disclosures, with the aim of promoting transparency, risk reduction, and responsible lending aligned with digital lending norms. The Draft Lending Against Gold Collateral Directions, 2025 were introduced to harmonise gold-backed lending across RBI-regulated entities, covering loans against gold jewellery (excluding bullion), and detailing LTV ratios, valuation norms, collateral handling, and auction transparency to mitigate conduct and credit risks. The Draft Non-Fund Based Credit Facilities Directions, 2025 to standardise instruments like guarantees, partial credit enhancements, and bill co-acceptance across banks, NBFCs, and co-operative banks, with clear norms on eligibility, capital treatment, disclosures, and risk management. Peer-to-peer lending: The RBI issued the Master Directions – Non-Banking Financial Company – Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2017 to regulate platforms that enable individuals to offer loans to other individuals, as well as the resulting peer-to-peer lending that happens on these platforms. On August 16, 2024, the RBI proposed amendments to these directions to clarify the regulatory framework. Key changes include prohibiting peer-to-peer NBFCs from assuming credit risk, cross-selling credit-enhancing insurance, or using escrow funds for disbursal or repayment. Loans must be directly approved by matched lenders and borrowers, cash transactions are banned, and fees must be fixed and disclosed upfront. Additionally, borrower details must be shared with consent, and peer-to-peer lending must not be marketed as an investment product with guaranteed returns. Digital Payment Security Controls: Through the Master Direction on Digital Payment Security Controls, 2021, the RBI has mandated banks and credit-card issuing NBFCs to implement a robust governance framework for digital payment products and services, which must include implementing minimum security control standards and undertaking risk assessments. Customer due diligence: The legal framework on the KYC checks, i.e. customer due diligence is contained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. These legal requirements are then prescribed as regulations by various regulators for their sector. For instance, the RBI has issued the Master Direction – KYC Direction, 2016 ("KYC Directions"), for the entities that the RBI regulates, and these directions require implementation of comprehensive procedures for customer identification, due diligence, risk management, transaction monitoring, record keeping, regulatory reporting, periodic update of customer information and robust internal control systems, to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. On November 6, 2024, the RBI issued an amendment ("Amendment") introducing changes to the KYC Directions, in view of the recent amendments made to the Prevention of Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005 as well as to incorporate the instructions issued by the Government of India in context of Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The key changes introduced by the Amendments to the KYC Directions include: REs have been permitted to apply the customer due diligence ("CDD") measures that were undertaken by it for identification and verification of a customer, at the level of a 'Unique Customer Identification Code'. REs have been required to undertake enhanced monitoring for high-risk accounts of customers. REs must seek customers' KYC Identifier from the concerned customer and obtain KYC records online/digitally from the Central KYC Records Registry ("C-KYCR") to establish an account-based relationship, or to update or verify the identity of the customer. Retail payment systems: The NPCI issues circulars and guidelines for the conduct of retail payment systems operated by it, such as UPI and Bharat Bill Pay, and requires adherence by its members (PSP banks) that participate in these payment systems. WealthTech: The SEBI has issued regulatory frameworks for the governance of the WealthTech players and these include the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013 for activities in the nature of investment advice, the SEBI (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014 for research based activities, and the SEBI (Stock-brokers) Regulations, 1992, for offering services in the nature of stock broking. InsurTech: The IRDAI has issued IRDAI (Insurance Web Aggregators) Regulations, 2017 to regulate the activities of web aggregators. Besides these, any InsurTech player that intends to operate as a corporate agent needs to function in accordance with the IRDAI (Registration of Corporate Agents) Regulations, 2015. Virtual Asset Exchanges: In one of the most critical regulatory developments regarding Virtual Assets, the Indian Government categorised entities that enable: (i) exchange between Virtual Assets and fiat currencies; (ii) exchange between one or more forms of Virtual Assets; (iii) transfer of Virtual Assets; (iv) safekeeping or administration of Virtual Assets or instruments enabling control over Virtual Assets; and (v) participation in and provision of financial services related to an issuer's offer and sale of Virtual Assets (collectively, "Virtual Asset SPs"), as 'reporting entities' for the purposes of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The Government imposed various obligations on the Virtual Assets SPs such as undertaking customer due diligence, maintenance of records, reporting requirements and registering with the FIU-IND.

Regulatory sandbox: Besides the above key regulations, the RBI has also implemented a regulatory sandbox, where the RBI provides an environment for real-time testing of innovative products, services, and approaches to support India's rapidly evolving FinTech industry. The RBI issues various cohorts of regulatory sandbox time and again, with certain identified FinTech offerings, inviting the participation from relevant players.

The RBI has allowed 'Theme Neutral' applications as part of the 'On Tap' facility under the Regulatory Sandbox, illustratively, applications on topics such as: digital financial literacy; digital lending and alternate credit scoring; e-KYC and identity verification; emerging technologies such as AI, Blockchain, ML, Smart Contracts, Tokenisation, etc., in financial services; financial inclusion; and mule account identification and tracking.

RBIH: The RBI launched the RBIH in 2020 to promote innovation in the financial sector. The RBIH is designed to create an ecosystem that encourages innovative ideas and solutions, supporting the development of new technologies and business models that can enhance financial inclusion, improve customer experience, and strengthen the overall financial system.

Together, these initiatives of regulatory sandbox and RBIH, underscore the RBI's commitment to driving technological advancement and innovation in India's financial regulatory landscape.

Restrictions

The RBI issued the Master Direction on Outsourcing of Information Technology Services in April 2023, which akin to the extant regulatory frameworks on outsourcing, reaffirm that the outsourcing of arrangements does not undermine the responsibility of the reporting and regulated entities. While these directions permit outsourcing of non-core functions, and prohibit the outsourcing of core and critical functions, they mandate that the responsibility vis-à-vis the customers continue to vest with the regulated entities. These directions impose requirements pertaining to establishing a grievance redressal framework, obligations of due diligence, monitoring and risk management. The RBI has tightened its clutches on outsourcing arrangements, and the requirements of having a robust business continuity plan and enabling audits by the RBI and the regulated entities for such service providers have been the most critical discussion points.

While the RBI expressly recognised the outsourcing of lenders' functions to Lending SPs under the Digital-Lending Guidelines issued on September 2, 2022, the RBI has prescribed a host of restrictions on Lending SPs. These primarily relate to Lending SPs' use and access of customers' data. The Lending SPs cannot store personal information of customers, except some basic minimal data (viz., name, address, contact details of the customer, etc.) required to carry out the lender's operations. A specific prohibition on storage of biometric data, often used for KYC measures, has also been envisaged.

In June 2023, the RBI issued guidelines to regulate the market practice of first loss default guarantees ("Default Guarantee") provided by Lending SPs or other regulated entities. Default Guarantee refers to contractual arrangements where the Default Guarantee provider guarantees to compensate a regulated entity for a percentage of losses occurring due to loan defaults. While until now the regulation of Default Guarantee for digital lending arrangements was unclear, the new guidelines allow such arrangements but impose certain requirements regarding permissible structures for Default Guarantee, caps on coverage, invocation procedures, and due diligence and disclosure obligations.

With a view to disassociate registered intermediaries/regulated entities from unregistered entities including 'finfluencers', the SEBI released a consultation paper on August 25, 2023. This is a step towards a clamp down on 'financial influencers' or 'finfluencers' operating as unregistered investment advisers without the requisite professional or educational qualifications or expertise. In this context, the Advertising Standards Council of India also placed additional responsibility on financial influencers through its Guidelines for Influences Advertising in Digital Media requiring mandatory registration and prescribing disclosure requirements. It will be interesting to see the manner in which SEBI tackles this problem.

Pursuant to a recent amendment to the KYC Directions, REs have been restricted from seeking or requiring customer to provide KYC records or information available on the C-KYCR, unless for reasons such as change in customer's information from that existing in the C-KYCR, expiration of the validity period of the documents, or is necessary for verification of customer's identity or address or enhanced due diligence, etc.

Cross-border business

With the objective of making cross-border payments seamless and efficient, like the domestic payments, the RBI and NPCI has given special importance to FinTech offerings that have witnessed immense success domestically, such as the offerings that have UPI, RuPay card network and Bill Payment-System as the backbone. The year 2023 was one of regulatory innovation and introduction of regulations for new-age business models particularly in cross-border remittances space, including through UPI or Aggregators. The journey of UPI from its inception to its global expansion is a testament to India's digital innovation. Within India, UPI's growth has been exponential, with transactions soaring from 920 million in FY 2017–18 to 83.8 billion in FY 2022–23, and transaction values rising from USD 12 billion to USD 1.67 trillion in the same period.25 However, besides the prominence in the domestic market, the UPI ecosystem has made various cross-border strides in the recent years, marking a significant milestone, showcasing India's technological advancements and setting the stage for a more interconnected global payment system. Some of these key measures include:

One of the most crucial regulatory developments in the cross-border space by the RBI was the step of bringing the Cross-Border-Aggregator, viz., the entities that facilitate cross-border payments for import and export of goods and services in online mode, under its direct regulation. The RBI prescribed an authorisation requirement for the Cross-Border-Aggregators and laid out certain operational conditions for facilitation of payments for cross-border transactions. In June and July 2024, NPCI's International Payments arm has engaged in partnership with Network International, a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA region). This partnership will enable acceptance of QR code-based UPI payments through Network's POS terminals in the UAE. Continuing the expansion of the UPI-like model to other countries to enable deployment of a UPI-like real-time payments system, NPCI has partnered with the Bank of Namibia in May 2024 for Namibia26 and the Central Reserve Bank of Peru in June 2024 (with Peru becoming the first country in South America to do so). The RBI has collaborated with the Bank for International Settlements and central banks of four ASEAN countries (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) for a multilateral initiative to enable retail cross-border payments. This will interlink domestic payment systems of India with those of Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.27 The Government of India has executed agreements and memorandums with various countries (like Russia) to enable acceptance of electronic payments through RuPay cards, a proprietary card network developed by NPCI, in other countries. The payment system for utility bill payments operated by the NPCI, viz., Bill Payment-System has also been opened for international payments, enabling a person residing in select identified countries to make bill payments for utility bills in India.

Besides the above initiatives on the regulatory front, the financial services sector in India has attracted the attention of foreign investors in the past year. The banking and financial services sector received foreign investment inflow of USD 6.3 billion as of 2023.28

With the implementation of regulations for the highly innovative FinTech products, India is poised for an interesting journey with both industry players and regulators likely to mature in their outlook and practices. The FinTech industry stares at a bright future with higher capital inflows and more-than-ever technological innovation, including from the domestic industry.

Footnotes

1 https://www.npci.org.in/PDF/npci/chairman-speeches/2024/Special-Keynote-Address-delivered-by-Shri-Ajay-Kumar-Choudhary-Non-Executive-Chairman-and-Independent-Director.pdf

2 Page No. 125 of the Report of the Central Board of Directors on the working of the Reserve Bank of India for the year ended March 31, 2024.

3 Pages No. 125 and 126 of the Report of the Central Board of Directors on the working of the Reserve Bank of India for the year ended March 31, 2024.

4 Page No. 128 of the Report of the Central Board of Directors on the working of the Reserve Bank of India for the year ended March 31, 2024.

5 Available at: https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/PublicationReportDetails.aspx?UrlPage=&ID=1260 , last accessed on July 8, 2024.

6 https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=59245

7 https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=59244

8 Monthly Payment System Indicators – May 2024 – https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/TrendsPSI/PDFs/PICTORIALMAY2024B8675ED193E24CACB8B0CFAA9C07433C.PDF

9 Available at: https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/upi/product-overview , last accessed on July 8, 2024.

10 Available at: https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/upi/product-statistics , last accessed on July 8, 2024.

11 Available at: https://www.npci.org.in/who-we-are/about-us , last accessed on July 8, 2024.

12 Available at: https://www.bharatbillpay.com/ , last accessed on July 8, 2024.

13 These statistics are contained in the media report titled "Digital lending at an inflection point", available at: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/newsletters/ettech-unwrapped/digital-lending-at-an-inflection-point-and-other-top-tech-startup-stories-this-week/articleshow/104411474.cms?from=mdr , last accessed on July 8, 2024.

14 Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways (Updated on November 17, 2020).

15 Regulation of Payment Aggregator – Cross Border (PA – Cross Border), dated October 31, 2023.

16 Master Directions on PPIs (Updated on February 23, 2024).

17 Available at: https://fiuindia.gov.in/files/About_FIU-IND/About_FIUIND.html , last accessed on July 8, 2024.

18 Available at: https://pravaah.rbi.org.in/pravaah/#/ , last accessed on July 8, 2024.

19 Available at: https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/PressRelease/PDFs/PR393LAUNCHOFPRAVAAHF86AACEF58014AF6A8048535F406A530.PDF, last accessed on July 8, 2024.

20 This has been reported under the 'RBI Retail Direct Statistics: Cumulative Data', published on July 1, 2024. The report is available at: https://rbiretaildirect.org.in/stats/RD%20Statistics%2001072024.pdf

21 Available at: https://fintechrepository.rbihub.in/home and https://emtechrepository.rbihub.in/ , last accessed on July 8, 2024.

22 Available at: https://bfsi.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/fintech/rbi-launches-finquiry-to-allow-fintechs-directly-engage-with-the-regulator/111287150 , last accessed on July 8, 2024

23 https://irdai.gov.in/documents/37343/366347/Press+Note+on+Regulatory+Revamp.pdf/9ad7286a-b0a7-ea19-d51c-4c942bad43e1?version=3.0&t=1711121865505

24 https://www.rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=59245

25 Available at: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1987764#:~:text=Unified%20Payments%20Interface%20(UPI)%20transactions,at%20a%20CAGR%20of%20168%25, last accessed on July 9, 2024.

26 Available at: https://www.npci.org.in/PDF/npci/press-releases/2024/NPCI-International-Partners-with-Bank-of-Namibia-for-Deploying-India%E2%80%99s-UPI-Stack-in-Namibia.pdf , last accessed on July 8, 2024.

27 Available at: https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx?prid=58197 , last accessed on July 8, 2024.

28 Available at: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/fpis-return-to-fin-services-buy-over-rs-9000-cr-in-june/articleshow/111500718.cms?utm_source=email_pwa&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=socialsharebuttons&from=mdr. , last accessed on July 8, 2024.

Originally published 02 September 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.