FSSAI Launches New Digital Tool To Combat Misleading Food Claims

In an era where consumers are increasingly conscious about the food they consume, ensuring accurate and truthful labelling is of paramount importance.

On 30th April 2025, FSSAI announced the launch of a new digital tool that empowers consumers to report misleading claims on food products. This move is part of FSSAI's ongoing efforts to protect consumer rights and ensure that food labelling is accurate and truthful. Consumers can now lodge complaints regarding false or misleading claims displayed on packaged food items through the Food Safety Connect mobile application or via the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) at [https://foscos.fssai.gov.in](https://foscos.fssai.gov.in).

On 30th April 2025, FSSAI announced the launch of a new digital tool that empowers consumers to report misleading claims on food products. This move is part of FSSAI's ongoing efforts to protect consumer rights and ensure that food labelling is accurate and truthful. Consumers can now lodge complaints regarding false or misleading claims displayed on packaged food items through the Food Safety Connect mobile application or via the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) at [https://foscos.fssai.gov.in](https://foscos.fssai.gov.in).

The new reporting mechanism is designed to be user-friendly, allowing consumers to submit essential details easily. These details include front-of-pack images highlighting the misleading claim, the FSSAI license or registration number of the manufacturer, and the e-commerce URL if the product is being sold online. By providing these inputs, consumers will support regulatory authorities in taking prompt and evidence-based action against noncompliant Food Business Operators (FBOs).

This initiative builds upon FSSAI's existing regulatory framework, which includes the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, and the Labelling and Display Regulations, 2020. These regulations mandate that all claims made on food products must be truthful, unambiguous, meaningful, and not misleading. Additionally, any claim that a food has certain nutritional or health attributes must be scientifically substantiated.

The new reporting mechanism is also aligned with the functioning of FSSAI's Advertisement and Claims Monitoring Committee (AMC). The AMC monitors claims made on food labels and in advertisements to ensure regulatory compliance. By empowering consumers to act as the eyes and ears of the food safety authority, this initiative strengthens ground-level vigilance and enhances the overall effectiveness of regulatory oversight.

FSSAI encourages all citizens to actively participate in this initiative. By doing so, consumers can contribute to building a healthier and more informed India. The Food Safety Connect mobile application is available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, making it easily accessible to a wide range of users.

In conclusion, FSSAI's new initiative to allow consumers to report misleading claims on food products is a significant step towards ensuring transparency and consumer protection. By leveraging technology and consumer participation, FSSAI aims to create a safer and more informed food environment for all. This initiative not only empowers consumers but also strengthens the regulatory framework, ensuring that food labelling is accurate and truthful.

