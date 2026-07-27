MCA Includes Zero Coupon Zero Principal Instruments On Social Stock Exchange As Eligible CSR Expenditure

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The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (‘MCA’) has, by way of a Notification dated May 27, 2026, (‘CSR Notification’), amended Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Companies Act’) by inserting item (xiii): ‘(xiii) Subscription to zero coupon zero principal instruments on Social Stock Exchange.’

Schedule VII specifies permissible Corporate Social Responsibility (‘CSR’) expenditure activities under Section 135 of the Companies Act. Subscription to zero coupon zero principal instruments listed on the Social Stock Exchange is now expressly eligible.

The CSR Notification came into force on May 27, 2026.

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