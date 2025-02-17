EY On Budget 2025: Key Amendments Proposed In Union Budget 2025 For The Media & Entertainment Sector

The Hon'ble Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2025 on 01 February 2025 in the Lok Sabha. We bring you the key amendments proposed in Finance Bill 2025 with respect to media and entertainment sector.

On 1 February 2025, the Hon'ble Finance Minister of India presented the Union Budget 2025 in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The Union Budget, core to the vision of a "Viksit Bharat", focuses on rationalisation and simplification of tax law with no new levy/charges. The Government also announced tax cuts to benefit the middle class. These measures coupled with tax and policy measures for start-ups are expected to indirectly benefit the M&E sector.

The Government is likely to introduce a new income-tax bill next week which aims to simplify and provide greater certainty to taxpayers. The M&E industry will eagerly hope that the new law ushers a tax reform which provides an impetus to the growth of the sector.

We bring you our alert in respect of the M&E sector.

Download: Union Budget 2025 - Media & Entertainment sector Highlights

