FDI In India: Entry Routes, Sectoral Caps, And Compliance Obligations (2026)

Laws governing FDI in India

FDI in India is primarily governed by the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, and the rules and regulations made thereunder, including the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019. The policy framework is issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry through the Consolidated FDI Policy. The Reserve Bank of India monitors and regulates the foreign exchange dimensions of FDI, including modes of payment, reporting obligations, and pricing guidelines.

India recorded provisional foreign direct investment inflows of USD 81.04 billion in the financial year 2024-25, a 14 percent increase from USD 71.28 billion in the previous fiscal year. These figures reflect a sustained and growing confidence among global investors in India’s economic trajectory. For foreign entities and cross-border investors seeking to deploy capital into Indian businesses, understanding the legal architecture of FDI is not merely procedural. It is the foundation of a compliant and commercially successful India strategy.

Automatic Route vs Government Route

Experts of FDI in India identify the distinction between the Automatic Route and the Government Approval Route as the most fundamental structural element of the Indian FDI framework. Under the Automatic Route, a foreign investor may invest in Indian companies without prior approval from the Government of India or the RBI. The investment must be within the prescribed sectoral cap, must be in a permitted instrument, and must comply with applicable conditions, but no prior sanction is required. The post-investment reporting obligations apply regardless of the route. Under the Government Approval Route, prior approval from the relevant ministry or the Foreign Investment Facilitation Portal, managed by DPIIT, is required before the investment can be made. This route applies to sensitive sectors, to investments beyond the automatic route threshold in partially liberalised sectors, and to all investments from entities incorporated in or beneficially owned by residents of countries sharing a land border with India, under Press Note 3 of 2020.

Sectoral Caps Under India’s FDI Policy

Sectoral caps of FDI in India can vary significantly across industries. The information technology sector permits 100 percent FDI under the automatic route. The insurance sector now permits up to 100 percent FDI for companies that invest their entire premium in India, following the Union Budget 2025-26 announcement that raised the cap from the earlier 74 percent. Defence permits 74 percent FDI in India under the automatic route and 100 percent under the government route for modern technology manufacturers. The space sector, following liberalisation through Press Note 1 of 2024, permits up to 74 percent FDI in India under the automatic route for satellite manufacturing and operations, and up to 100 percent for component manufacturing. Certain sectors, including lottery businesses, chit funds, gambling and betting, and the manufacture of tobacco products, remain prohibited for FDI.

India entry legal advisory services are valuable at the earliest stage of an investment, well before commitment, because the regulatory framework has specific conditions attached to sectoral caps that must be satisfied throughout the investment lifecycle. A sectoral cap is not a one-time threshold to clear at entry. It requires ongoing compliance with the applicable rules on equity structure, ownership monitoring, and restrictions on the nature of business activities.

Key Compliance Risks for Foreign Investors

RBI regulatory advisory law firm expertise is essential for navigating the reporting obligations that follow every FDI transaction. Within 30 days of allotment of shares to a non-resident investor, the company must file Form FC-GPR through the FIRMS portal operated by the RBI. Any transfer of shares between a resident and non-resident requires filing of Form FC-TRS within 60 days of the receipt or remittance of consideration. Companies with foreign investment must also file the Foreign Liabilities and Assets Return by July 31 each year with the RBI, reporting their total outstanding foreign liabilities. Failure to meet these reporting timelines attracts penalties under FEMA, which can reach three times the amount involved in the contravention.

Pricing guidelines under Rule 21 of the NDI Rules, 2019, require that the issuance and transfer of shares to non-residents comply with prescribed valuation methodologies. For unlisted companies, the fair value must be determined by a SEBI-registered merchant banker or a Chartered Accountant using an internationally accepted pricing methodology. The price at which shares are issued to a foreign investor must not be lower than the fair value so determined, and the price at which a non-resident transfers shares to a resident must not be higher than the fair value. These pricing guidelines exist to prevent round-tripping, under-invoicing, and other capital account manipulations.

The compliance obligations in the FDI framework can appear daunting. But they are designed with legitimate objectives: ensuring that foreign capital enters and exits Indian companies through transparent, documented, and tax-compliant channels. For businesses that maintain clean cap tables, accurate shareholder registers, and current RBI filings, the FDI framework is entirely navigable. It is only when these disciplines slip that the regulatory consequences become significant.