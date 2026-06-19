India Opens The Door To Chinese Investment: A Complete Guide To Press Note 2, 2026 And The FEMA NDI Amendments

In a landmark policy reset spanning six years of careful deliberation, diplomatic repair, and economic pragmatism, India has opened the door to investment from China and its other land-border neighbours, not in a single sweeping act, but in a measured, security-conscious, and phased manner that reflects the sophistication of India’s evolving role in the global economic order.

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Introduction

In a landmark policy reset spanning six years of careful deliberation, diplomatic repair, and economic pragmatism, India has opened the door to investment from China and its other land-border neighbours, not in a single sweeping act, but in a measured, security-conscious, and phased manner that reflects the sophistication of India’s evolving role in the global economic order.

Three instruments, issued between March and June 2026, together constitute the most consequential reform of India’s foreign investment framework since the original liberalisation of the 1990s: Press Note 2, 2026 (March 10); the FEMA (Non-Debt Instruments) (First and Second Amendment) Rules, 2026 (May 1-2); and the FEMA (Non-Debt Instruments) (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026 (June 12). Each builds on the last. Together, they transform what was a near-total prohibition on Chinese capital into a sophisticated, PMLA-anchored, control-sensitive framework, one that welcomes minority participation and technology partnerships while preserving India’s sovereign right to screen controlling investments.

This article traces the full arc of India’s land-border country (LBC) investment policy from the origins of Press Note 3 in 2020 through to the Third Amendment of June 2026 and explains, with practical specificity, what is now open, what remains screened, and what the phased trajectory ahead looks like for Chinese investors, their Indian partners, and the broader investment community.

Table of contents

The Genesis: Why Press Note 3 (2020) Was Born

Press Note 3 of 2020 notified on April 17, 2020, one month before the Galwan Valley border clash of June 2020, is widely but inaccurately remembered as a response to the India-China military confrontation. In fact, it was a prophylactic measure, introduced when global markets were in freefall and India’s Ministry of Finance feared opportunistic acquisitions of distressed Indian companies by Chinese state-linked entities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trigger was precisely the European playbook: watching Chinese entities snap up stakes in European companies at pandemic-distressed valuations, India’s policymakers decided to pre-empt a similar scenario. Press Note 3 placed all FDI from entities incorporated in, or with beneficial owners in countries sharing a land border with India under mandatory prior government approval. The seven countries affected were China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

Contrary to popular narrative, Press Note 3 was not issued because of China specifically – its text applied equally to all seven land-border countries. But its practical effect was felt almost exclusively in relation to China, because Chinese companies were the most commercially active in seeking Indian FDI routes. The result was a near-complete freeze on new Chinese FDI into India, which had already been modest: total Chinese FDI since April 2000 to December 2025 stood at just USD 2.51 billion, representing 0.32% of India’s cumulative FDI inflows.

WHAT PRESS NOTE 3 (2020) DID

Trigger: Any FDI from an entity incorporated in, or with a beneficial owner resident in, any land-border country regardless of investment size, sector, or nature.

Effect: Mandatory prior government approval for all such investments. In practice, approval was slow (typically 6-12+ months), unpredictable, and rarely granted for Chinese applicants. The framework had no prescribed timeline, no fast-track mechanism, and no defined beneficial ownership threshold.

The paradox it created: India continued to import heavily from China – the trade deficit reached USD 99 billion in FY2024-25 and crossed USD 112 billion in FY2025-26. Chinese goods flowed into India in vast quantities, but Chinese capital was blocked. The result was a structural dependency without the technology transfer and localisation benefits that investment would have brought.

The Diplomatic Road Back: From Galwan to Kazan to New Delhi

The path from Press Note 3 to Press Note 2 was not a legal journey, it was a geopolitical one. Four years of diplomatic repair were required before India felt confident enough to revisit its LBC investment framework.

The October 2024 Modi-Xi summit on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in Kazan, Russia, proved to be the inflection point. Both leaders agreed to work toward ‘a fair, reasonable and mutually-acceptable solution’ to the border issue, and pledged to expand trade and investment ties acknowledging the role of both economies in stabilising global trade. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal declared that India-China relations were ‘gradually moving towards normalcy.’

By January 2026, DPIIT had commenced inter-ministerial consultations on easing the PN3 restrictions. The Economic Survey 2023-24 had already proposed a rethink. NITI Aayog had recommended automatic clearance for Chinese investments of up to 24% in Indian ventures. The macroeconomic case was compelling: India’s dependence on Chinese electronics components, solar manufacturing inputs, capital goods, and APIs made the continuation of the blanket investment prohibition increasingly difficult to justify from an economic standpoint.

Factor The Case for Easing Trade dependency paradox India imported USD 108 billion from China in FY2025-26 while keeping Chinese FDI at USD 2.51 billion total since 2000. Blocking capital while accepting goods was an economically incoherent position. Technology localisation Joint ventures and minority investments by Chinese electronics, EV, and solar companies could help India build domestic component ecosystems – critical for PLI scheme success and reducing import dependency. Global supply chain dynamics US-China trade tensions and tariff escalation post-2024 created a window for India to attract China+1 manufacturing investment. Restricting Chinese capital risked losing these flows to Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia. Diplomatic momentum The 2024 Kazan summit and subsequent bilateral restoration created the political space for investment easing – China being India’s second-largest trading partner despite five years of strained relations. Atmanirbhar Bharat alignment Selectively inviting Chinese capital into manufacturing sectors aligns with, rather than contradicts, the self-reliance mission: it builds Indian productive capacity using foreign investment, rather than relying on Chinese imports.

Press Note 2, 2026: The Policy Reset (March 10, 2026)

On March 10, 2026, following a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade notified Press Note 2, 2026 (PN2). This Press Note does not repeal Press Note 3. It amends it and the distinction is deliberate and important. India has not abandoned its security-sensitive approach to LBC investment. It has refined it.

The Three Pillars of Press Note 2, 2026

Pillar 1: The Automatic Route for Minority Non-Controlling Stakes

The most commercially significant change in PN2 is the creation of an automatic route for investments of up to 10% by land-border country entities provided the investment does not result in the LBC entity acquiring control or a beneficial ownership (as defined under PMLA Rule 9(3)) above 10%. For the first time since 2020, Chinese investors can make minority, passive, portfolio-type investments in Indian listed and unlisted companies without requiring prior government approval.

This is not a trivial opening. Many forms of strategic minority investment – a 7% stake in a listed technology company, a 9% equity position in a manufacturing JV, a seed-stage investment in an Indian deeptech startup now qualify for the automatic route. The approval process that previously consumed 6-12 months and delivered uncertain outcomes is, for these investments, simply eliminated.

Pillar 2: The 60-Day Expedited Approval for Priority Manufacturing Sectors

Where government approval is still required because the investment exceeds 10%, involves control, or falls in a sensitive sector – PN2 introduces India’s most investor-friendly procedural improvement in a generation: a committed 60-day approval timeline for investments in priority manufacturing sectors. These sectors are electronics, capital goods, and solar cells, precisely the areas where Chinese technology, capital, and supply-chain expertise are most urgently needed by India’s manufacturing ecosystem.

This 60-day commitment transforms the investment landscape for Chinese manufacturers and their Indian partners. The previous framework offered no prescribed timeline. Investors faced open-ended waits of 6-12 months or more, which made business planning, financing, and JV negotiations effectively impossible. The 60-day window provides the predictability that serious investors require.

Pillar 3: PMLA-Aligned Beneficial Ownership Definition

PN2 formally aligns the beneficial ownership definition for LBC investment screening with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, specifically clause (fa) of Section 2(1) and Rule 9(3) of the PML (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005. This means an LBC entity is a ‘beneficial owner’ triggering the approval requirement only when it owns 10% or more of the shares, capital, or profits of the investing vehicle – or when it exercises control.

This clarification is profoundly important for global fund structures. Prior to PN2, the beneficial ownership definition was unclear and contested. A Chinese limited partner holding even 1 share in an offshore fund investing in India could theoretically be characterised as triggering PN3. The PMLA-aligned 10% threshold provides a commercially workable and legally precise boundary.

THE CORE PRINCIPLE OF PRESS NOTE 2, 2026

PN2 reframes the 2020-era national security cordon from a blanket quarantine to a calibrated filter that distinguishes control from mere capital. The question is no longer ‘Is there any LBC connection?’ but rather ‘Does this investment result in LBC control?’ It is a pivotal move in India’s ‘securonomics’ embedding geopolitical risk assessment into investment policy without choking legitimate commercial investment.

Parameter Press Note 3, 2020 (Old) Press Note 2, 2026 (Current) Automatic Route Not available for any LBC-linked investment Available for ≤10% non-controlling investment from LBC entity Government Approval Trigger Any investment with any LBC connection Investment resulting in LBC control, or LBC beneficial ownership )10% Approval Timeline No prescribed timeline – typically 6-12+ months 60-day commitment for priority manufacturing sectors Priority Sectors No special treatment Electronics, capital goods, solar cells expedited 60-day approval BO Definition Undefined – blanket application PMLA Rule 9(3): ≥10% shares/capital/profits, or control, or effective control Hong Kong Treated as China – no automatic route Treated as China – same PN2 framework (unchanged) Policy Logic Blanket quarantine – opportunistic acquisition prevention Calibrated filter – control vs. capital distinction Pakistani Investment Required approval – same as all LBC countries Retained as restricted, explicitly preserved in FEMA NDI Rules

FEMA Codification: Three Amendments in Seven Weeks (May-June 2026)

Press Notes are executive policy instruments. They acquire full legal force only when codified into the operative FEMA instrument – the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019. The codification of PN2 into FEMA law came in three stages between May 1 and June 12, 2026, each adding a new layer of legal precision.

A. First Amendment – May 1, 2026 (S.O. 2174(E))

The First Amendment operationalised Press Note 2 by substituting Rule 6(a) of the NDI Rules. For the first time, the beneficial owner definition for LBC investment screening was formally enshrined in FEMA’s primary instrument, with explicit cross-reference to PMLA Section 2(1)(fa) and PML Rules Rule 9(3). A new reporting obligation was also introduced: investments below the government approval threshold but with any LBC ownership linkage must still be reported to RBI through the Authorised Dealer bank. This ensures the government retains visibility over all LBC-connected capital flows, even where approval is not required.

B. Second Amendment – May 2, 2026 (S.O. 2186(E))

The Second Amendment made targeted sectoral clarifications, including an important liberalisation for insurance sector joint venture structures. It clarified that standard affirmative rights in JV governance frameworks do not automatically constitute ‘control’ under the FDI Policy – providing relief to foreign investors in regulated sectors where minority governance protections are commercially essential.

C. Third Amendment – June 12, 2026 (S.O. 3030(E)) – The Portfolio Investment Dimension

The Third Amendment i.e. the subject of the Gazette of India notification S.O. 3030(E) dated June 12, 2026 is the most far-reaching in its structural implications, extending the LBC framework into the portfolio investment dimension and simultaneously expanding India’s capital markets access for all foreign individuals.

Third Amendment Change Legal Effect Significance for China-India Investment Rule 9(1): ‘NRI/OCI’ → ‘an individual’ Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) extended from NRIs and OCIs to any individual person resident outside India Chinese individual investors previously excluded from the PIS route can now directly hold listed Indian equities up to 10% individual cap without FPI registration Rule 12(1) new proviso: LBC outcome trigger Investment by individual ROPI resulting in transfer of ownership or CONTROL of listed Indian company to LBC entities/citizens requires prior government approval; BO per PMLA S.2(1) (fa) + PML Rules 9(3) Outcome-based, not percentage-based distinct from PN2’s 10% FDI threshold. Small holding transfer that tips LBC control still requires approval. Control remains the decisive criterion. Rule 13(1) second proviso: LBC transfer trigger Transfer of listed equity by individual ROPI resulting in LBC control acquisition requires prior government approval Individual sellers of listed company shares to Chinese-connected acquirers must screen Rule 13 LBC proviso new condition precedent in M&A transactions Schedule II: investor group aggregation Total FPI investor group holdings (SEBI FPI Regs 2019 definition) across all schedules in any listed Indian company must be (10% Prevents Chinese-linked FPI groups from aggregating stakes across multiple FPI entities to cross the 10% threshold and avoid FDI reclassification Schedule III: cross-schedule aggregation Individual ROPI aggregate holdings across all schedules in one listed company must be (10%; breach = 5-day divestment or FDI reclassification Ensures the newly expanded individual ROPI access does not become a route to build controlling positions in Indian listed companies below the FPI radar

What Is Now Open to Chinese Investors: A Practical Guide

The cumulative effect of PN2 and the three FEMA amendments is a framework that is genuinely open for Chinese minority capital participation while maintaining sovereign screening of control-seeking investment. Here is what is now accessible:

Phase 1: What Is Open NOW (Automatic Route – No Approval Required)

Investment Type Conditions Sectors Available Practical Example Minority FDI stake in Indian company (≤10%) No controlling interest; LBC BO (10% (PMLA Rule 9(3)); non-sensitive sector All sectors open on automatic route except defence, sensitive media, nuclear, space – same as general FDI automatic route Chinese electronics component maker takes 8% equity stake in Indian EV battery startup; no government approval needed; FC-GPR within 30 days Portfolio Investment via PIS route (individual) – NEW June 12, 2026 Individual Chinese ROPI; (10% in any listed Indian company; total individual ROPI aggregate across all schedules (10% All listed Indian companies subject to individual cap Chinese individual investor directly purchases 6% of Infosys shares on NSE through AD bank-designated branch; repatriation basis FPI investment by Chinese-linked fund ((10% per investor group) Chinese LP holding (10% in offshore fund (per PMLA); fund’s investor group aggregate holdings in any listed Indian company (10% Listed equity, G-Secs, corporate bonds, REITs, InvITs US/Singapore PE fund with 8% passive Chinese LP invests in Indian listed equities; investor group cross-schedule aggregate (10% per company Technology licensing and IP transfer agreements Not equity investment – no FDI cap constraints; governed by FEMA current account and IT Act transfer pricing All sectors Chinese technology company licenses solar cell manufacturing IP to Indian JV partner; payment via royalty under FEMA current account Export-linked collaboration and supply chain partnerships Supply agreements are current account transactions; not FDI All manufacturing sectors Chinese component supplier establishes India office and supply arrangement with Indian electronics manufacturer under PLI scheme

Phase 1: What Requires Government Approval (But Now Within 60 Days for Priority Sectors)

Investment Type Approval Timeline Priority 60-Day Track? Notes Chinese entity acquiring )10% stake in Indian company Standard: 3-6 months; priority sectors: 60 days YES electronics, capital goods, solar cells Government retains right to impose conditions on approval (e.g. technology transfer commitments, Indian workforce requirements) Chinese entity acquiring controlling interest in Indian company (any size) Standard: 3-6 months; priority sectors: 60 days YES for priority sectors Controlling interest means right to appoint majority of board, veto key decisions, or own majority equity, Rule 23 NDI Rules definition Investment in sensitive sectors – defence, space, nuclear, sensitive media Sector-specific approval; no expedited timeline NO These sectors have independent sectoral restrictions applying to all foreign investors; LBC investors face additional LBC screening on top Investment where Chinese entity BO )10% in investing vehicle (PMLA Rule 9(3)) Standard: 3-6 months; priority sectors: 60 days YES, for priority sectors Key: BO is computed at every layer of the structure; layered offshore funds must ensure no LBC entity holds )10% at any layer Hong Kong-incorporated entity investing in India Same as Chinese entity – Hong Kong treated identically YES, for priority sectors (HK entity investing in electronics, capital goods, solar) HK vehicles are not grandfathered or exempt; Third Amendment reinforces this – HK applies same cross-schedule aggregation rules

What Remains Restricted

Three categories of investment from land-border countries remain entirely or practically restricted regardless of the PN2 framework:

Pakistan: Investment from Pakistani entities remains effectively prohibited. The FEMA NDI Rules 2026 explicitly preserve Pakistan’s restricted status. Government approval is required but extremely rarely granted given bilateral security considerations.

Afghanistan: Investment remains restricted given security, sanctions, and AML/FATF considerations. No meaningful opening is contemplated in the near term.

Sensitive strategic sectors: Defence (above 74%), nuclear, space, and certain sensitive media sub-segments require government approval for all foreign investors – LBC investors face the additional LBC screening on top of these baseline sector restrictions. The 60-day expedited track does not apply to sensitive strategic sectors.

The Priority Sectors: Where Chinese Investment Is Most Welcome

The identification of electronics, capital goods, and solar cells as priority manufacturing sectors for the 60-day expedited approval track is a deliberate signal. These are precisely the sectors where India’s dependency on Chinese imports is most acute, where Chinese manufacturing expertise is globally dominant, and where the transfer of technology and investment to Indian operations would most directly serve Atmanirbhar Bharat objectives.

Priority Sector India’s Import Dependency on China PN2 Opportunity Expected Investment Forms Electronics & Components India imported ~$40B in electronics/components from China in FY2025-26. Chinese companies control critical component supply chains for smartphones, laptops, telecom equipment, and consumer electronics manufactured in India under PLI scheme. Chinese electronics manufacturers can now invest up to 10% without approval; controlling JVs via 60-day process; technology licensing agreements freely permitted Minority equity stakes in Indian electronics manufacturers; JVs for component production; technology licensing and know-how transfer agreements Capital Goods India remains dependent on Chinese machinery, manufacturing equipment, and industrial tools. Domestic capital goods production has been a long-standing weakness. 60-day expedited approval for controlling JVs; Chinese capital goods manufacturers can co-invest with Indian partners to produce locally what India currently imports Manufacturing JVs; controlled investment in Indian capital goods manufacturers; equity stakes in Indian industrial equipment companies Solar Cells & Renewable Energy China controls over 80% of global solar manufacturing, including polysilicon, ingots, wafers, cells, and modules. India’s PLI solar scheme has created domestic manufacturing capacity but upstream components still heavily import-dependent. 60-day approval for Chinese solar investment; Chinese solar technology partners can form controlling JVs with Indian manufacturers; minority stakes in listed Indian solar companies on automatic route JVs for upstream solar component manufacturing (polysilicon, wafers, cells); minority FDI in Indian listed solar companies; technology licensing for advanced solar cell manufacturing Electric Vehicles & Battery Technology India’s EV transition is progressing rapidly under PLI scheme, but battery cell manufacturing and advanced powertrain components are largely imported from China. While EV is not a named priority sector in PN2, it benefits indirectly – capital goods for battery manufacturing fall within the priority category Battery JVs; minority investment in Indian EV manufacturers; cell chemistry technology licensing

The Road Ahead: Phased Deepening of India-China Investment Ties

Press Note 2, 2026 and the three FEMA amendments are not the end of India’s investment policy evolution – they are the beginning of a new phase. The framework is explicitly designed for incremental deepening, contingent on bilateral progress and investor behaviour under the new rules.

What Phase 2 Could Look Like (2026-2027)

Several policy proposals are in active discussion and could form the basis of Phase 2 liberalisation if PN2 operates smoothly:

Proposal Source Potential Impact Raise automatic route threshold from 10% to 24% NITI Aayog recommendation; Economic Survey 2023-24 signals Would align LBC automatic route threshold with the aggregate FPI cap under Schedule III and the general DPIIT FDI policy framework creating a more commercially significant opening for strategic minority positions Sectoral expansion of 60-day expedited track Industry representations from ICEA (electronics), CII, FICCI Extending the 60-day approval commitment beyond electronics, capital goods, and solar cells to pharmaceuticals, EVs, and specialty chemicals would accelerate investment in sectors with the highest technology transfer potential Green channel for JV applications with technology transfer commitments DPIIT consultation process Chinese companies committing to technology transfer, Indian R&D investment, and workforce training could qualify for streamlined approval aligning investment with Atmanirbhar Bharat manufacturing targets Formal bilateral investment treaty revival Ministry of External Affairs discussion track India-China BIT negotiations, suspended since 2020, could resume as bilateral relations normalise. A BIT would provide Chinese investors with treaty-level protection and dispute resolution access, significantly improving investor confidence

The Conditions for Phase 3 (2027-2030)

Further substantive deepening towards a more open bilateral investment environment, will be contingent on a set of conditions that are as much diplomatic and security-related as they are economic:

Sustained border peace and confidence-building measures along the Line of Actual Control.

Track record of PN2 investments proceeding smoothly, without national security concerns being raised over approved minority investments.

Bilateral progress on the trade deficit if Chinese investment in Indian manufacturing begins to reduce import dependency and contribute to exports, the political economy for further opening becomes far more favourable.

FATF and AML credibility – India’s implementation of its AML/PMLA obligations will continue to shape how Chinese investment is screened, and international peer review of both India’s and China’s FATF compliance will influence the bilateral investment framework.

US-India-China strategic triangulation – India’s investment policy toward China is inevitably influenced by the broader India-US strategic partnership. Further opening is more likely if framed as attracting manufacturing FDI that strengthens Indian industrial capacity rather than transferring strategic technology.

India’s phased approach is not timidity, it is strategy. Each phase builds investor confidence, generates data on actual investment behaviour, and creates political space for the next opening.

– ISAS Brief 1335, January 2026 (adapted)

Beneficial Ownership: The Gating Mechanism

At the heart of the entire LBC framework across Press Note 2, the FEMA NDI amendments, and the Third Amendment is the concept of beneficial ownership (BO). Understanding the BO framework is not optional for Chinese investors or their advisers: it is the gating mechanism that determines whether a given investment is on the automatic route, requires government approval, or is restricted entirely.

The Three Overlapping BO Tests in the LBC Framework

Beneficial Ownership Thresholds Across Investment Routes

The June 2026 amendments have introduced a harmonized approach to determining beneficial ownership across different foreign investment routes. At the core of these changes is the adoption of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (“PMLA”) framework, which generally treats a person holding 10% or more ownership, economic interest, or control in an investing entity as a Beneficial Owner (“BO”).

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI):

For FDI transactions, government approval is required where a beneficial owner from a land-bordering country (“LBC”) holds more than 10% ownership or exercises control over the investing entity. Approval may also be required where an LBC entity acquires control of the investment vehicle.

Retail Portfolio Investments (ROPI):

The amendments extend the same beneficial ownership test to portfolio investments in listed Indian companies. Government approval will be necessary if the investment or transfer results in ownership or control being acquired by an LBC entity or citizen, or where the beneficial owner of the investment is an LBC citizen.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs):

For FPIs, the focus shifts to the concept of an “investor group” under the SEBI FPI Regulations. Holdings of all entities within the investor group are aggregated, and once the group's stake in a listed Indian company reaches 10% or more, the investment is reclassified as FDI. Where any member of the investor group has links to an LBC, the Press Note 2 approval framework may also be triggered.

Taken together, these amendments reflect a clear regulatory objective: ensuring that investments with significant ownership or control links to land-bordering countries are subject to enhanced scrutiny, irrespective of the investment route adopted.

The common thread across all four tests is the PMLA Rule 9(3) definition and specifically the 10% ownership threshold. This consistency is deliberate. By anchoring the entire LBC framework in a single, well-understood statutory definition that already applies to PMLA compliance, the government has made the analysis replicable, auditable, and legally precise.

PRACTICAL NOTE FOR CHINESE INVESTORS AND THEIR ADVISERS

The key question at every layer of an investment structure is: does any entity from China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Afghanistan or any Hong Kong-incorporated entity, own ≥10% of shares, capital, or profits of the investing vehicle? If yes at any layer, government approval is required. If no LBC entity has ≥10% and no LBC entity has control: automatic route is available (with the new RBI reporting obligation still applying). Conduct this analysis at every holding vehicle, fund entity, and SPV in the chain before any investment is made or any transfer of shares is effected.

India’s ‘Securonomics’: A New Template for Investment Governance

The framework that has emerged from Press Note 2 and the three FEMA amendments of 2026 represents something genuinely novel in global investment governance: a security-conscious, legally precise, PMLA-anchored framework that enables commercial investment from geopolitical rivals while protecting against control-seeking capital. It is India’s contribution to the global debate on investment screening that has been raging in the US (CFIUS), Europe (EU FDI screening regulation), and the UK (National Security and Investment Act) since 2017.

What makes the Indian model distinctive is its emphasis on beneficial ownership rather than country of incorporation. The framework does not ask: ‘Is this company Chinese?’ It asks: ‘Is there a Chinese beneficial owner above the 10% threshold, and does this investment result in Chinese control?’ This sophistication allows genuinely multinational capital – global PE funds with minority Chinese LP participation, Cayman structures with Hong Kong feeder vehicles containing LBC sub-threshold stakes, to participate in India’s economy, while keeping the screening mechanism focused on what actually matters: who controls the investment and where that control resides.

India is not unique in navigating this challenge. Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board, Japan’s Committee on Foreign Investment, and the European Commission’s FDI screening mechanism all grapple with the same fundamental tension: how to remain open to the world’s largest source of outward FDI (China) while protecting national security interests. India’s PN2 framework, with its PMLA-anchored BO definition and 60-day priority sector track, compares favourably with the best international practice.

Conclusion: The Door Is Open. The Architecture Is Strong.

Six years after the blanket restrictions of Press Note 3, India has opened a door to Chinese and land-border country investment that is purposeful, legally rigorous, commercially workable, and strategically calibrated. The framework is simultaneously more open and more sophisticated than what it replaced.

For Chinese investors, the message is clear: minority, non-controlling capital in Indian manufacturing, technology, and listed equity is now welcome. The automatic route is available. The 60-day approval track for priority manufacturing sectors is a genuine procedural advance. The PMLA-anchored beneficial ownership definition provides legal certainty that the old framework conspicuously lacked. And the Third Amendment’s expansion of the portfolio investment route to all individuals resident outside India including Chinese nationals completes the picture with an accessible, low-friction entry point for individual investors.

For Indian companies seeking Chinese partnerships, the framework enables what the economy requires: technology transfer, capital formation in component manufacturing, and supply chain integration – all without surrendering control of strategic assets to foreign entities. The PLI scheme and the PN2 framework are now aligned: both seek to build Indian manufacturing capability using global capital and expertise, with Indian entities remaining in the driver’s seat.

The road ahead will be navigated in phases.

Phase 1 now fully operative delivers the automatic route, the 60-day track, and the individual PIS access.

Phase 2, if political conditions permit, may extend the automatic route threshold to 24% and broaden the expedited approval track to more sectors.

Phase 3: medium-term, subject to sustained bilateral progress could see India and China arrive at a bilateral investment framework that reflects their status as two of the world’s largest and most complementary economies.

India’s door is open. The architecture of the framework ensures it will remain open on India’s terms – measured, sovereign, and in service of India’s long-term economic ambitions.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.