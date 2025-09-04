TPM Newsletter: September 2025 - Foreign Trade Policy

Port restriction on import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India (11 Aug)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified that imports of the following goods would not be allowed at any land ports, except the Nhava Sheva port with immediate effect:

560890 - Twine, cordage, rope, etc. of jute

560790 - Twine, cordage, rope, and cables

630510 - Sacks and bags of jute

Amendment in Import Policy Condition of imports of Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board (22 Aug)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the Import Policy Condition and imposed Minimum Import Price (MIP) of INR 67,220 per MT on Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) value on imports of Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board (VPB) under ITC (HS) Codes 48 05 9100, 48 05 9200, 48 05 9300, 48 10 9200 and 48 10 9900 till 31st March 2026.

Fixation of new Standard Input Output Norms under 'Chemical and Allied Products' (22 Aug)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified the following two new Standard Input Output Norms under 'Chemical and Allied Products'.

SION No Export Product Quantity Import Item Quantity Allowed A-3693 Minoxidil Topical Aerosol 5% (Foam) (60 gm. CAN) 1 Number Minoxidil USP 3.06 gram A-3694 Benfotiamine 1 kg Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1 HCL) 0.922 kg

Amendment in Foreign Trade Policy with reference to the Export Obligation Period (28 Aug)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the Export Obligation Period against the import of the products that are subjected to mandatory Quality Control Orders by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals (DCPC), under Advance Authorization from 6 months to 18 months.

