ARTICLE
4 September 2025

TPM Newsletter: September 2025 - Foreign Trade Policy

TC
TPM Consultants

Contributor

TPM Consultants logo
TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.
Explore Firm Details
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified that imports of the following goods would not be allowed at any land ports, except the Nhava Sheva port with immediate effect:
India International Law
TPM Consultant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Port restriction on import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India (11 Aug)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified that imports of the following goods would not be allowed at any land ports, except the Nhava Sheva port with immediate effect:

  • The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified that imports of the following goods would not be allowed at any land ports, except the Nhava Sheva port with immediate effect:
  • 560890 - Twine, cordage, rope, etc. of jute
  • 560790 - Twine, cordage, rope, and cables
  • 630510 - Sacks and bags of jute

Amendment in Import Policy Condition of imports of Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board (22 Aug)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has amended the Import Policy Condition and imposed Minimum Import Price (MIP) of INR 67,220 per MT on Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) value on imports of Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board (VPB) under ITC (HS) Codes 48 05 9100, 48 05 9200, 48 05 9300, 48 10 9200 and 48 10 9900 till 31st March 2026.

Fixation of new Standard Input Output Norms under 'Chemical and Allied Products' (22 Aug)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified the following two new Standard Input Output Norms under 'Chemical and Allied Products'.

SION No Export Product Quantity Import Item Quantity Allowed
A-3693 Minoxidil Topical Aerosol 5% (Foam) (60 gm. CAN) 1 Number Minoxidil USP 3.06 gram
A-3694 Benfotiamine 1 kg Thiamine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B1 HCL) 0.922 kg

Amendment in Foreign Trade Policy with reference to the Export Obligation Period (28 Aug)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the Export Obligation Period against the import of the products that are subjected to mandatory Quality Control Orders by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals (DCPC), under Advance Authorization from 6 months to 18 months.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
TPM Consultant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More