TPM Newsletter: March 2025 - Non-Tariff Measures

Indian Updates

Quality Control Order for Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes issued (11 Feb)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Stainless-Steel Pipes and Tubes (Quality Control) Order, 2025. The Order mandates that stainless steel pipes and tubes specified in the order must conform to Indian Standards IS 17875:2022 and IS 17876:2022 and bear the Standard Mark under a license from the Bureau of Indian Standards. However, goods manufactured domestically for the purpose of export are excluded from the scope of the order. Further, the Order shall not apply to imports of five hundred kilograms of goods per year for the purpose of research and development. The Order shall come into effect from is 1st August 2025.

Amendment to Quality Control Order for Air Conditioners and its related parts (11 Feb)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has amended the Air Conditioner and its related Parts, Hermetic Compressor and Temperature Sensing Controls (Quality Control) Order, 2019. Pursuant to the amendment, Hermetic Compressor of more than 7000W (2TR) capacity shall be excluded from the scope of the order for a period of one year from the date of the amendment coming into effect. The amendment shall come into force on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Quality Control for Furniture Order notified (14 Feb)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has issued the Furniture (Quality Control) Order, 2025. The Order mandates that furniture specified in the order must conform to Indian Standards 17631:2022, 17632:2022, 17633:2022, 17634:2022, 17635:2022 and 17636:2022 and bear the Standard Mark under a license from the Bureau of Indian Standards. The Order shall come into effect twelve months from the date of publication of this notification. Goods manufactured domestically for the purpose of export are excluded from the scope of the order. Further, the Order shall not apply to goods manufactured by an MSME registered on the Udyam Portal, whose investment in capital goods is less than ₹ 25 lakhs and the turnover was less than ₹ 2 crores in the last fiscal year. Lastly, the order shall not apply to micro and small enterprises for a period of eighteen months from the date the order is implemented.

Copper Products (Quality Control) Order amended (19 Feb)

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) has amended the Copper Product (Quality Control) Order, 2024. As a result of the amendment, imports of wrought copper tubes for refrigeration and air-conditioning purposes up to a value limit of 25% of the total imported goods in the Financial Year 2023–24, are exempted. The amendment shall come into effect on the date it is published in the Official Gazette.

Draft Quality Control Order for Medical and Surgical Gloves (21 Feb)

India has notified the WTO of its draft Medical and Surgical Gloves (Quality Control) Order, 2024. This order covers disposable surgical rubber gloves, singleuse medical examination gloves, and post-mortem rubber gloves for medical use, requiring conformity to Indian Standards IS 13422:1992, IS 15354 (Part 1): 2023 ISO 11193-1:2020, and IS 4149:1967. The objective is to ensure quality and safety, prevent deceptive practices, and protect human health and the environment. The order will come into effect 180 days after its publication in the Official Gazette, and WTO members would have 60 days from the notification date to provide comments or feedback.

Global Updates

National Standard of the P.R.C., Feed additives-Part 3: Minerals and their complexes (or chelates)-Tricalcium phosphate & National Standard of the P.R.C., Feed additives—Part 8：Preservatives and acidity regulators— Sodium diacetate

The State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardization Administration of the P.R.C.), China, has issued a national standard for feed additive tricalcium phosphate and feed additive sodium diacetate. The document outlines product specifications—including labelling, technical requirements, testing methods, inspection rules, as well as guidelines for packaging, transportation, storage, and shelf life. The standards apply to tricalcium phosphate produced by high-temperature sintering, chemical precipitation, phytic acid calcium hydrolysis, and calcination of sodium hypophosphite slag; and feed additive sodium diacetate synthesized by chemical methods, respectively. Feedback on the draft is invited within 60 days, with the adoption and implementation dates yet to be determined.

