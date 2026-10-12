Containing Multi-Creditor Friction: Standstills, Section 9 Defences And Promoter Guarantee Releases

Diverging creditor timelines are what turn one company’s cash shortfall into several separate fights at once. Once suppliers, lenders and a personal guarantor are each entitled to act on their own schedule, one creditor moving first can reshape what’s left for everyone else which is a worse situation than the funding gap that started it.

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Diverging creditor timelines are what turn one company’s cash shortfall into several separate fights at once. Once suppliers, lenders and a personal guarantor are each entitled to act on their own schedule, one creditor moving first can reshape what’s left for everyone else which is a worse situation than the funding gap that started it.

This is the same 2026 Indian alcbev settlement covered from the restructuring side elsewhere: thousands of crores across lenders, suppliers and statutory authorities, the founder’s 17.8% equity stake, changes to voting and board rights, and the reported release of personal guarantees. What follows here isn’t that story again, which you can read here. This piece is about what had to be managed on the disputes side while those numbers were being negotiated, because an operating problem doesn’t stay an operating problem. It becomes a creditor problem the moment unpaid amounts turn into rights someone can actually enforce.

When an Operating Problem Became a Creditor Problem

The earlier article explains how the company’s business was disrupted after a corporate restructuring that happened because the Company wanted to get listed, due to which it required fresh registrations and approvals. The resulting delay affected sales and left a large amount of inventory tied up. Once payments were delayed, the problem moved beyond the business itself: suppliers and lenders now had rights they could exercise against the company.

For example, A supplier with an overdue bill may demand payment. A lender approaching a repayment date may start checking out the terms of the loan and the assets given as security.

Most loan agreements also place limits on what a company can do. For example, they may limit how much more the company can borrow once its finances fall below a certain level. These limits are called covenants. If the company has also given a particular asset as security for the loan, the lender may get rights over that asset if the agreed conditions for enforcement are met.

The first step is to identify who can act next: which creditor is owed what, what security supports the debt, what default has occurred and what remedy may follow.

Standstill is a situation where the company may ask some of its creditors to hold off taking action while a solution is discussed. But it only binds the creditors who have agreed to it and not other lenders or suppliers who are still free to act.

When a Supplier Decides to Take Formal Action

A supplier claim becomes more serious once the supplier starts the insolvency process. At that stage, the important question is whether the company had genuinely disputed the bill earlier or only raised the dispute after the formal notice arrived.

In this case, one supplier dispute involved customised glass bottles that remained unlifted across several locations where the supplier later issued a formal insolvency demand.

A Section 8 notice is a formal demand from an operational creditor before it can ask the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to commence insolvency proceedings. Once that notice arrives, the question changes: was there already a genuine dispute about the debt, or had the amount simply remained unpaid? If the matter proceeds to a Section 9 application, the NCLT will consider whether a genuine pre-existing dispute existed before the Section 8 notice.

The timing is important. If the company says there was already a problem with the bottles, for example, that the goods were defective, the quantity was wrong or the invoices were incorrect, there should normally be some earlier record of that disagreement. Emails, inspection reports, debit notes or ledger records can show that the disagreement existed before the Section 8 notice was sent.

A dispute raised only after the notice is very different from one that had been recorded earlier. If the disagreement was real and had existed before the notice, the company’s records should show it.

Where a genuine pre-existing dispute exists, it may affect whether the operational creditor can use the Section 9 insolvency route. Where the debt is not genuinely disputed, the parties may instead need to agree a revised payment plan or another way of settling the amount.. That is why timing matters. Before a formal notice is issued, the parties usually have more time to agree on new payment dates or another way of resolving the payment problem.

When One Default Opens Several Enforcement Routes

A missed payment to one lender can quickly create more than one problem. The lender may ask for the full loan to be repaid, enforce security, take steps over pledged shares or pursue a guarantor. It may also affect other loans. Some loan agreements provide that a default under one borrowing can also trigger rights under another which is called a cross-default.

For example, the company may be negotiating additional time with one lender while another lender is already entitled to enforce a share pledge. Agreeing a revised payment date with the first lender does not necessarily suspend the second lender’s rights. The question is therefore no longer only “how do we repay?” It is also “what rights have already arisen, and which of them can still be negotiated?”

The financing documents therefore need to be considered alongside a realistic cash-flow forecast. Waiver requests, lender responses and board records can become important evidence of what was agreed, requested or understood before enforcement. A contemporaneous record can matter because the later dispute may concern not only whether a default occurred, but also what the parties agreed or understood before enforcement followed.

The forum may also differ. A supplier’s insolvency claim may move toward the NCLT. A bank’s security enforcement may involve the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) or another applicable enforcement process. A pledge dispute may require relief from the High Court, while an arbitration clause may determine where a contractual dispute between financing parties is addressed. Several of these processes can become relevant at the same time.

The creditor analysis must now also account for priority and collateral. A secured lender may focus on protecting its collateral. A supplier may consider statutory recovery proceedings. An investor may instead place greater importance on keeping the business operating. A creditor that moves first may also change the negotiating position of creditors who were prepared to wait.

Different creditors may also want different things. One lender may want to act immediately against its security, while another may prefer to wait because the business may be worth more if it continues operating.

A standstill can give the lenders who agree to it more time to negotiate. But it does not automatically stop creditors who are outside that agreement and haven’t agreed to the arrangement.

When the Collateral Becomes the Dispute

A loan dispute can become much more serious when the asset given as security is an important part of the business like shares. If shares in a valuable subsidiary have been pledged to a lender, enforcing that security can affect who controls the business. A few years earlier, the company acquired a separate operating business through shares. That business became a wholly owned subsidiary. Its shares later secured parent-level borrowing.

Following liquidity defaults, lenders invoked rights over those shares. The company challenged that action before the Delhi High Court. The Court subsequently restricted further transfer of the pledged shares while the resulting dispute continued.. The order preserved the position while the dispute continued, but did not finally determine the parties’ contractual rights.

At that point, the dispute was no longer simply about an unpaid debt. A valuable operating business had become part of the enforcement question. If the lender could transfer the pledged shares, control of that business could change before the wider restructuring was resolved.

At this stage, the terms of the pledge documents become critical. Did a default occur? Was notice valid? Were cure periods followed? Did any waiver or standstill restrict enforcement? The answers will depend on the financing documents, the notices issued and what the parties did and agreed at the time.

Sometimes the immediate objective is simply to prevent the position from changing while the dispute is being examined. If pledged shares are about to be transferred, the company may ask the court to temporarily restrain that step. This is where interim injunctive relief may become relevant. It is not automatic: the court will consider the contract, the notices, the circumstances and the relief sought.

The same issue can arise where a secured asset is about to be sold or control is about to change. The question is not whether the company can permanently prevent enforcement. It is whether the asset or existing position can be preserved long enough for the contractual dispute or restructuring to be addressed.

The dispute also affected the wider restructuring. If a pledged subsidiary is important to the value of the wider group, its enforcement can affect creditors who were not parties to the original pledge dispute. A lender may be protecting its own collateral while another creditor is relying on the operating business continuing to have value for its recovery. A dispute over one asset can therefore affect creditors who are not parties to it, particularly where that asset is material to the value of the wider group.

When the Founder’s Liability Becomes a Separate Issue

Settling the company’s debt does not necessarily take the promoter off the hook. If the promoter personally guaranteed the loan, the lender may still be able to pursue the promoter even after the company has reached a settlement.

Whether that liability ends depends on what the guarantee and the settlement documents actually say.

The settlement therefore needs to specify several points and that is why it needs to be dealt separately. It should identify which guarantees are being released, which lenders are providing the release, when that release takes effect and whether it extends to existing proceedings. The documentation also needs to make clear whether any related claims, enforcement actions or proceedings are being withdrawn, stayed or otherwise resolved as part of the same arrangement.

The 2026 settlement reportedly released the founder’s personal guarantees. That release accompanied changes to equity ownership and voting and board rights. The precise private wording is not publicly available. The promoter’s personal liability therefore needed to be dealt with separately. Restructuring the company’s debt alone did not resolve it.

A settlement addressing company debt alone may leave guarantees intact. The release should be expressed and properly executed. Any related proceedings also need to be dealt with before the relevant court or tribunal. Guarantee releases therefore need to be addressed expressly in the restructuring rather than assumed to follow from settlement of the company’s debt.

When Settlement Becomes Coordination

With multiple stakeholders, the settlement cannot be approached as a series of unrelated claims. The company has to consider how the resolution of one claim affects the others. The more creditors and forms of security involved, the more important it becomes to understand how settling one claim affects the rights and recoveries available to others.

At this point, settlement stops being about resolving one dispute. It becomes about making several compromises to work together.

A secured lender may want its collateral protected. A vendor may prioritise immediate payment. An investor may place greater importance on keeping the business operating, while the founder may focus on guarantee release and certainty over future voting and board rights. Each stakeholder therefore approaches the settlement with different priorities.

A settlement of this kind needs to link the consideration being offered to the corresponding releases and the timing of each step. The timing of security releases should correspond with the payments, transfers or other considerations agreed with the relevant creditor. Guarantee discharges must identify every protected party. Pending proceedings require consent terms and formal withdrawals. The authority of each person signing on behalf of a creditor also needs to be established. The settlement documents therefore need to operate together rather than leave each compromise standing on its own.

For example, if a creditor releases security in return for payment, the release should take effect when the agreed payment is made. If a founder transfers equity in exchange for a guarantee release, the two steps may need to happen together. If a court proceeding is being settled, the parties also need to take the steps required to bring that proceeding to an end.

A comprehensive settlement can still leave important gaps. An omitted supplier claim can lead to another statutory notice. An unreleased pledge can keep a collateral dispute alive. An incomplete guarantee release can leave personal liability outstanding. The settlement is only as final as the claims, security and liabilities that its documents actually release or resolve. The claims schedule, security review and release language therefore require the same attention as the headline commercial terms.

The Dispute Did Not Begin With the Filing

The disputes did not begin when formal proceedings were filed. As cash pressure moved through the business, different creditors acquired different rights.Suppliers acquired payment claims. Financing defaults activated lender remedies. Pledged shares brought a valuable subsidiary into the dispute. Personal guarantees created a separate issue for the founder.

At each stage, some scope for negotiation remained. That scope narrowed as statutory notices were issued, enforcement rights were exercised and court proceedings began. No single decision explains the eventual position. Different creditor claims developed at different times and carried different consequences. Early action cannot guarantee a better outcome, but it can leave more alternatives available while the relevant rights remain open to negotiation.

Some of the most important disputes may begin before anything is filed. A supplier complaint recorded in an email, a lender’s waiver discussion, a notice concerning pledged shares or a negotiation over a guarantee can all affect what happens later. The record matters because the later dispute may turn on what the parties knew, disputed or agreed before formal proceedings began.

By the time several creditors are enforcing different rights, the company is no longer dealing with one dispute. It is dealing with several claims that can affect one another. The focus is therefore not only on defending the next proceeding. It is also about preserving enough time, evidence, assets and negotiating room to deal with the connected claims together.

That is when a restructuring becomes a disputes exercise: not when the first case is filed, but when several creditors begin exercising legally separate rights against the same business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.