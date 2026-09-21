The IBC Amendment Act, 2026: Reshaping Real Estate Insolvency

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2026 (‘Amendment Act’), which amends the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (‘Code’), received Presidential assent on April 6, 2026. Most amendments took effect on May 26, 2026. However, three significant mechanisms the accelerated admission deadline, creditor-initiated resolution, and group insolvency have been enacted but have not yet come into force and will take effect only upon the issuance of a commencement notification by the Central Government under the applicable provisions of the Code.

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A New Framework for Real Estate Resolution

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Act, 2026 (‘Amendment Act’), which amends the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (‘Code’), received Presidential assent on April 6, 2026. Most amendments took effect on May 26, 2026. However, three significant mechanisms the accelerated admission deadline, creditor-initiated resolution, and group insolvency have been enacted but have not yet come into force and will take effect only upon the issuance of a commencement notification by the Central Government under the applicable provisions of the Code.

The Amendment Act codifies practices that real estate insolvency developed over the past decade homebuyer participation as financial creditors, project-wise resolution, and promoter-led restructuring while enacting new procedural and substantive mechanisms to accelerate project completion. This article assesses whether these reforms make distressed-project resolution faster, more predictable, and more likely to result in completed construction. The timeline below maps the Amendment Act’s staged implementation.

Withdrawal Restrictions

The Amendment Act imposes stricter conditions on the withdrawal of applications admitted under the Code. Withdrawal requires approval of at least 90% of the voting share. The right to seek withdrawal becomes available after the resolution professional constitutes the committee of creditors and ceases once the first invitation for resolution plans is issued. This sequencing preserves for promoters a defined mechanism for pre-plan settlement while protecting the interests of creditors and homebuyers once the process advances.

Mandatory Cooperation

Architects, engineers, contractors, and other service providers must now furnish the resolution professional with project drawings, structural calculations, construction records, and other materials necessary for project management. The tribunal may consider a promoter’s cooperation record when assessing conduct and plan eligibility. For real estate cases, this provision ensures that comprehensive project documentation is available from the outset of the resolution process.

Project-Wise Resolution

Resolution applicants may submit separate plans for individual assets, including discrete projects within a multi-project corporate debtor. A residential specialist can bid for one project while a commercial developer bids for another. This disaggregation improves completion prospects by matching each plan to project-level viability and each bidder’s sectoral expertise.

Dissenting Creditor Formula

A dissenting financial creditor must receive at least the higher of (i) the amount it would receive in liquidation under the statutory waterfall and (ii) the amount it would receive if the plan’s distributable amount were distributed in accordance with the plan’s applicable priority order. This formula establishes a transparent benchmark, encourages consensus among lenders, and makes recovery expectations more predictable at the plan-evaluation stage.

Continuity of Approvals

After tribunal approval, RERA registrations, building-plan approvals, environmental clearances, fire-safety certificates, and utility connections continue for the remainder of their grant periods, provided the successful resolution applicant complies with applicable conditions. Incoming developers can begin work immediately under existing approvals, significantly accelerating project timelines.

Clean-Slate Protection

Once the tribunal approves a resolution plan, all pre-resolution claims against the corporate debtor are resolved; only claims expressly preserved in the plan survive. Claims against promoters and guarantors continue independently. A post-approval payment by a person jointly liable with the company extinguishes that person’s right of reimbursement from the company. The principle applies retrospectively to cases from the date the Code commenced, subject to matters that have attained finality. For investors acquiring distressed projects, the clean-slate principle provides a defined liability perimeter, critical to acquisition pricing and financing.

Bifurcated Approval

The tribunal may approve plan implementation first and determine the distribution schedule within 30 days thereafter. Every approved plan must establish an implementation and monitoring committee. The tribunal may also offer the committee of creditors an opportunity to cure defects before making a final determination on the plan. This bifurcation allows construction to restart while distribution allocations are finalised.

Liquidation Reforms

The committee of creditors may petition to restore the insolvency resolution process before liquidation commences, subject to approval by at least 66% of the voting share, a 120-day time cap, and a one-time limit. An independent insolvency professional replaces the resolution professional as liquidator, and the committee retains the power to replace the liquidator. Liquidation must conclude within 180 days. Where multiple lenders hold security over the same asset, they may coordinate a joint sale once lenders holding at least 66% of the asset’s value approve. These reforms combine a final rescue opportunity with tighter execution timelines and coordinated asset monetization.

Ancillary Reforms

The Code recognizes a security interest only when created by agreement or arrangement a distinction relevant to landowners in joint-development structures whose interests may arise by operation of law. Creditors may include guarantor assets in resolution plans with committee approval. The Code introduces a civil penalty regime for specified contraventions, empowers the tribunal to impose costs on unmeritorious proceedings, and authorizes a framework for recognition of foreign insolvency proceedings.

Provisions Subject to Commencement Notification

14-Day Admission Deadline

The most immediately consequential of the three pending provisions is the admission deadline. Once commenced, the tribunal must decide within 14 days whether to admit an insolvency application. The tribunal must admit the application unless one of three limited grounds applies: incomplete materials, an unestablished default, or pending disciplinary proceedings against the proposed insolvency professional. Financial institutions may rely on a default record from an information utility as sufficient proof. Timely commencement of this provision will introduce a clear admission timeline, enabling faster resolution and preserving project value.

Creditor-Initiated Resolution

Once commenced, creditors holding at least 51% of the relevant debt may initiate the resolution process while the corporate debtor’s existing management continues under creditor oversight. The process will run for 150 days, with a single extension of up to 45 days available on the resolution professional’s application if approved by at least 66% of the voting share. This mechanism offers a statutory alternative to the promoter-led reverse insolvency approach developed in practice, preserving operational continuity while introducing formal accountability.

Group Insolvency

Once commenced, the framework will enable voluntary coordination of proceedings for related corporate entities, using 26% or more voting rights as the threshold for significant ownership while preserving each entity’s separate legal personality. Developers operating through multiple special-purpose vehicles standard in Indian real estate will be able to coordinate insolvency proceedings while maintaining full entity separateness.

Stakeholder Impact

Homebuyers

Homebuyers recognized as financial creditors benefit from project-specific rescue plans and the continuity of approvals essential to completion. They retain voting power and active participation in committee of creditors proceedings throughout both resolution and liquidation.

Lenders

On the lending side, the reforms offer earlier process control and more predictable recovery modelling. Financial creditors may nominate the insolvency professional at the outset, ensuring project familiarity from inception. The dissenting-creditor formula, coordinated shared-asset sales, and preserved proceedings against personal guarantors expand both recovery discipline and optionality.

Developers

Developers should treat the withdrawal window as a firm settlement deadline. The expanded cooperation duty makes transparent record-keeping a core obligation: maintaining complete project documentation strengthens a promoter’s conduct assessment and plan eligibility.

Investors and Landowners

Investors can evaluate individual projects with greater confidence: clean-slate protection narrows legacy-claim risk, and continuing approvals reduce restart timelines and re-entry costs. Landowners in joint-development arrangements should verify that their security interest arises from an agreement or arrangement, as the Code treats interests arising by operation of law differently.

Stakeholder Summary

Stakeholder Key Benefits Immediate Action Homebuyers Project-level proceedings; status as financial creditors with voting rights; continuity of RERA registrations and related approvals File proof of claim with supporting allotment and payment records; confirm admission and voting status; monitor project-specific proceedings, CoC notices, and plan milestones Lenders Project-level recovery modelling; more predictable dissenting-creditor recoveries; coordinated secured-asset sales with approval from lenders holding at least 66% of the asset’s value Build project-level recovery models; nominate an insolvency professional with project expertise; coordinate secured lenders early to obtain the 66% asset-value approval required for any joint sale Developers Defined settlement window for withdrawal before the first invitation for resolution plans; clear cooperation obligations for project documentation Assess and pursue withdrawal before the first invitation for resolution plans; assemble and disclose complete project drawings, approvals, contracts, and construction records Investors and Landowners Project-level acquisition due diligence; clean-slate protection for acquired project assets after plan approval; ability to verify security interests under joint-development structures Conduct project-level diligence on title, approvals, development rights, and liabilities; confirm clean-slate coverage; verify the contractual basis and supporting evidence for security interests under joint-development structures before bidding

Unresolved Issues

Several operational issues remain delegated to subordinate legislation. How they are resolved will shape outcomes across diverse project types, buyer profiles, and land-ownership structures.

Project-Level Scope

The Code permits resolution applicants to submit separate plans for individual projects, but it does not yet make clear whether a project-wise resolution plan may confine the entire insolvency proceeding of a debtor with multiple projects to a single project. Subordinate legislation (i.e., rules, regulations, or notifications issued under the Code) must clarify whether such confinement is permitted and, if so, the conditions and safeguards governing the debtor’s other projects, assets, liabilities, and creditors. It must also define the operational parameters of the promoter-led reverse insolvency model, including how it interacts with project-wise plans and how it is distinguished from the creditor-initiated process.

Homebuyer Preferences

Rules must establish how a single resolution plan addresses homebuyers with divergent preferences those seeking possession of their units and those seeking monetary refunds. The mechanism for capturing and implementing these choices will materially affect plan design, voting dynamics, and ultimate recovery.

Land, Title, and Development Rights

The Code reserves critical land-related questions for future rules: the treatment of development rights, joint-development agreements, land held by a separate owner, and landowner claims against the corporate debtor. Clear resolution of these issues will enhance title clarity, improve bid quality, and strengthen investor confidence in project-level acquisitions.

Institutional Capacity

Adequate institutional capacity tribunal staffing, bench strength, and procedural infrastructure will be essential to ensuring the Code’s statutory deadlines are met consistently. The existing avoidance framework is preserved: preferential and undervalued transactions remain subject to avoidance provisions, and the existing provisions governing fraudulent and wrongful trading continue to apply.

IBBI Discussion Paper (June 2026)

Building on the Code’s framework, the IBBI’s June 30, 2026 discussion paper proposes measures to screen projects at the threshold, segregate project funds, establish possession pathways, streamline homebuyer claims through a Form CA-R process, introduce technical project reviews, expand monitoring committees to include RERA representatives, and strengthen IBBI-RERA coordination. These proposals remain consultative until adopted as binding regulations. If finalized, they would operationalize the Code’s project-wise architecture.

What Stakeholders Should Do Now

Homebuyers

File claims promptly upon the resolution professional’s invitation and participate actively in committee of creditors proceedings. Monitor the IBBI’s consultative proposals on buyer-preference mechanisms, which will directly affect whether plans offer possession or refund.

Lenders

Recalibrate recovery models to reflect the dissenting-creditor formula. Nominate an insolvency professional with project-level expertise when filing applications. Where multiple lenders hold security over the same asset, coordinate early a joint sale requires approval from lenders holding at least 66% of the asset’s value.

Developers

Pursue settlement before the resolution professional issues the first invitation for resolution plans the withdrawal window closes at that point. Assemble a complete project record and ensure all service providers can deliver it on demand. If the creditor-initiated process commences, treat full cooperation as a condition for maintaining management’s position.

Investors and Landowners

Condition project-level bids on thorough diligence of clean-slate coverage, approval validity and remaining tenure, title chain, development rights, and the contractual basis of any security interest. Preserve evidence supporting landowner and guarantor claims before committing capital.

Conclusion

The IBC Amendment Act, 2026 reorients real estate insolvency from enterprise-wide liquidation toward project-level completion. Whether these reforms fulfil their potential depends on timely commencement notifications, well-crafted subordinate legislation, and the institutional capacity to enforce the Code’s ambitious deadlines.

The contents of this article are intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Views in this article are the personal views of the author.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.