Pre-Distress Restructuring: Working Capital Oxygenation, Supply-Chain Contracting, And Equity Preservation

Narrowing options are what turn an ordinary cash-timing gap into a forced equity surrender. The same tools that could close it early become unavailable, one by one, the longer a company waits. This piece traces that sequence through an Indian alcbev company whose 2026 settlement, covering thousands of crores across lenders, suppliers and statutory authorities, cost the founding family a 17.8% equity stake. The pressure had been building for years before formal negotiations began.

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Narrowing options are what turn an ordinary cash-timing gap into a forced equity surrender. The same tools that could close it early become unavailable, one by one, the longer a company waits. This piece traces that sequence through an Indian alcbev company whose 2026 settlement, covering thousands of crores across lenders, suppliers and statutory authorities, cost the founding family a 17.8% equity stake. The pressure had been building for years before formal negotiations began.

When growth used up the cash it was generating

The company had been expanding its core product in its hospitality operations. That expansion required more inventory and left more cash tied up in receivables. Customers were often taking 90 to 120 days to pay, while suppliers and lenders continued to expect payment on much shorter timelines. Suppliers and lenders, meanwhile, still expected to be paid on their usual, much shorter timelines. That gap meant the business could remain viable while still running short of cash because payments were arriving later than its own obligations fell due.

Receivables financing could have brought forward money already owed by customers, while inventory-backed funding could have used stock as security to meet seasonal production requirements.Each would still have required review against the company’s contracts, licences and existing security arrangements. Longer-term funding aligned with the cash cycle of brewing and expansion could also have reduced the need for repeated short-term refinancing.

A separate pressure compounded this. Around four years earlier, the company changed its name, with an eye toward future capital-market plans. The corporate change itself was straightforward. But the company operated across multiple states, each with its own excise licensing requirements. The relevant licences therefore had to be re-registered or approved under the new name before sales could continue. Sales reportedly stopped across key markets for months while that played out. Several crore rupees of inventory reportedly became unsaleable, while production capacity remained underused during the same period.

The point is not that the name change itself was a mistake. The corporate filing is only one part of the process. Where a business holds licences across several states, the required approvals should be identified and sequenced before the change takes effect, rather than addressed individually after the fact.

When suppliers ended up carrying the company’s cash shortage

The regulatory disruption didn’t pause the company’s other obligations like packaging, storage, payroll, and interest kept accruing regardless. Over time, suppliers who hadn’t been paid were, in effect, financing the company without having agreed to it. What began as an unpaid amount eventually became a question of whether the supplier relationship and the company’s ability to maintain production could continue.

One packaging supplier later claimed around several crore rupees, relating to lakhs of customised bottles it had manufactured, delivered or held across three locations, and never been paid for. By late 2026, the supplier had issued a formal insolvency demand. Such a demand can precede an application by an operational creditor to commence insolvency proceedings if the underlying debt remains unpaid and the statutory requirements are met.

Earlier in the timeline, there was greater scope to distinguish a temporary disruption in sales from a longer-term inability to pay, and to negotiate around the resulting cash shortage. Payment cycles could have been revised to match when sales actually resumed. A structured repayment plan could have kept the relationship intact while spreading the amount owed over time. Some suppliers might have accepted longer-dated instruments instead of immediate cash. None of these arrangements would have been automatic. They would still have required agreement on value, the necessary approvals and supplier consent. But the scope for negotiation is considerably wider before a supplier stops supplying and begins formal recovery.

When the debt itself started making the company’s decisions

Once the cash shortage began affecting the company’s loan arrangements, the consequences stopped being purely commercial. Most lending agreements contain covenants that restrict further borrowing, the use of cash and other actions if specified financial thresholds or contractual conditions are breached. If a payment is missed, those agreements often let lenders enforce rights they’d been holding in reserve: calling on security, invoking guarantees, or acting on share pledges. Financing arrangements may also be linked through cross-default provisions, so enforcement by one lender can trigger consequences under a separate facility with another lender. Once those rights become exercisable, decisions that were previously within the company’s control may require lender consent.

Before those rights are triggered, the company generally has more room to negotiate. Covenants can sometimes be revised against a realistic cash-flow forecast rather than the assumptions used when the debt was originally raised. Short-term debt can be extended into longer repayment periods. Interest payments can sometimes be deferred. Part of the debt can be converted into equity or another form of longer-term capital, which eases the immediate cash pressure, though it does change who owns how much of the company.

Each option depends on a credible cash-flow forecast that accounts for licensing delays, supplier repayment timelines and other known pressures on cash.The company should also have reviewed its security documents, guarantees and pledged assets together, so that it is clear which assets remain available for negotiation and where a default under one facility could trigger consequences under another. Once a default occurs, lenders may acquire enforcement rights that were not previously available, while the range of terms open for negotiation with other stakeholders becomes narrower.

When trouble at the parent reached into a business the company had bought separately

A few years earlier, the company had acquired a business in a different part of its operations, paying for it with shares rather than cash. The acquired business became a wholly owned subsidiary, and its shares were later pledged as security for borrowing at the parent level.

When the parent later defaulted on that borrowing, the lender invoked its rights over those subsidiary shares. A court subsequently restricted any further transfer of the shares while the resulting dispute was heard. The result was that a financing problem at the parent level reached directly into a separate business through the pledge of its shares.

Separating the subsidiary’s finances and assets from those of the parent at the outset can reduce this exposure. Borrowing at the parent level does not necessarily place a valuable subsidiary at risk. The extent of that exposure depends on the financing documents and how the group was structured. Separate bank accounts, approval requirements for transfers to the parent, and negotiated limits and consent rights around any share pledge can preserve that separation before the financing is tested. None of these measures guarantees protection during distress. They can, however, preserve the distinction between the two businesses and leave more options available if financing pressure arises. Those protections become far harder to put in place once a lender has already exercised its rights over the pledged shares.

When only ownership itself was left to negotiate with

By 2026, smaller interventions were no longer enough. Reaching an agreement meant coordinating roughly thirty stakeholders around a settlement covering close to INR 1,000 crore, with equity, voting rights, guarantees and board representation all forming part of the negotiations.

At this stage, ownership itself becomes part of the restructuring. Lenders may ask for stronger voting or board rights in exchange for giving the company more time or easier repayment terms. New investors coming in may want more oversight before committing fresh capital. Founders may need to give up part of their stake in exchange for having personal guarantees released or restructured. The eventual allocation of ownership and control depends on the terms each stakeholder is prepared to accept.

Acting earlier could not have guaranteed a different outcome. It could, however, have left more alternatives available when the restructuring was negotiated, including retaining more ownership, protecting specific assets, limiting changes to board representation or reducing personal guarantee exposure.

The distress didn’t start with a missed payment

The company’s distress did not begin with a single default. It began with cash being absorbed by inventory, receivables and expansion spending. A regulatory disruption then hit sales and left inventory stranded. Suppliers went unpaid for long enough that some began pursuing formal recovery. The company’s financing arrangements then exposed a subsidiary’s shares to a financing problem that had originated at the parent level. By the time these pressures converged, the eventual settlement required changes to equity ownership, voting rights and board representation to secure agreement among thirty stakeholders.

With each stage, the range of available choices became narrower. Working-capital pressure is easier to address before unpaid vendor balances accumulate. A settlement with suppliers is easier to reach before formal recovery proceedings begin. Debt can generally be restructured with more room for negotiation before a lender’s enforcement rights become exercisable. And protections around a subsidiary’s assets are easier to put in place before pledged shares are actually enforced against.

Pre-distress restructuring is therefore not simply about finding emergency cash after the position has deteriorated. It is about addressing liquidity, creditor rights and exposure across the group while the company still has meaningful choices available, rather than waiting until most of those choices have disappeared.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.