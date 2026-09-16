Scope Of NCLT In Examining Questions Of Fraud In Insolvency Proceedings

A critical issue that has arisen in recent jurisprudence is whether, and to what extent, the NCLT can examine allegations of fraud in the insolvency process. While the IBC aims at swift resolution, the presence of fraudulent intent in initiating or conducting insolvency proceedings challenges this efficiency

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1. Introduction

The National Company Law Tribunal (“NCLT”), established under the Companies Act, 2013 and vested with powers under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“Code”), serves as the adjudicating authority in corporate insolvency resolution processes (“CIRP”). A critical issue that has arisen in recent jurisprudence is whether, and to what extent, the NCLT can examine allegations of fraud in the insolvency process. While the IBC aims at swift resolution, the presence of fraudulent intent in initiating or conducting insolvency proceedings challenges this efficiency.

The enactment of the Code marked a paradigm shift in India's approach to corporate insolvency. The Code envisages a creditor-in-control model, wherein the insolvency process is time-bound and overseen by an impartial Resolution Professional, with adjudication handled by the NCLT.

However, the increasing invocation of IBC proceedings with allegedly fraudulent or malicious intent has raised important legal questions. Chief among them is whether the NCLT, which operates under a summary mechanism, has the jurisdiction to examine complex allegations of fraud.

2. Statutory Framework: Fraud and IBC

While the primary focus of the IBC is on corporate debt resolution, it does not turn a blind eye to fraudulent conduct. The following provisions are particularly relevant:

2.1 Section 65 – Fraudulent or Malicious Initiation of Proceedings

Section 65 penalizes persons who initiate insolvency proceedings fraudulently or with malicious intent, either to defraud creditors or for any purpose other than the resolution of insolvency.

"If any person initiates the insolvency resolution process or liquidation proceedings fraudulently or with malicious intent for any purpose other than for the resolution of insolvency, or liquidation, as the case may be, the Adjudicating Authority may impose upon such person a penalty..."

2.2 Section 66 – Fraudulent and Wrongful Trading

Section 66 empowers the Resolution Professional to approach the NCLT to seek contribution from directors or partners who:

Carried on business with intent to defraud creditors, or

Knew or ought to have known no reasonable prospect of avoiding insolvency.

2.3 Sections 43 to 51 – Avoidance of Vulnerable Transactions

These sections deal with preferential, undervalued, fraudulent, and extortionate transactions. Upon application by the Resolution Professional, the NCLT may pass orders to reverse such transactions.

2.4 Section 70 – Punishment for Misconduct

This section provides for imprisonment and fines for officers of the corporate debtor who conceal, destroy, falsify, or fraudulently remove documents or property.

3. Judicial Recognition: Powers of NCLT in examining questions of Fraud

While the primary focus of the IBC is on corporate debt resolution, it does not turn a blind eye to fraudulent conduct. The following provisions are particularly relevant:

3.1 Innoventive Industries Ltd. v. ICICI Bank1: The Hon’ble Supreme Court held that the NCLT’s role at the admission stage is limited to determining:

The existence of a financial or operational debt,

Default in payment of such debt, and

Completeness of the application.

Nevertheless, the summary nature of proceedings does not imply that fraud cannot be looked into. Fraud vitiates all transactions, and this principle applies with equal force in insolvency law.

Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd. v. State of Karnataka2: The Hon’ble Supreme Court clarified that:

"Fraudulent initiation or conduct of insolvency proceedings under the IBC can certainly be examined by the NCLT or NCLAT under Sections 65 and 66 of the IBC."

However, it also noted that NCLT cannot adjudicate on disputes involving matters of public law or where another statutory forum is designated.

Phoenix ARC Pvt. Ltd. v. Spade Financial Services Ltd.3: The Hon’ble Supreme Court allowed the NCLT to disregard fraudulent transactions and sham claims in the CIRP process. The Court recognized that:

"The NCLT is not precluded from looking into fraud in transactions forming the basis of the insolvency resolution process."

When Can the NCLT Examine Allegations of Fraud?

Based on the statutory scheme and judicial interpretation, the following scenarios permit the NCLT to examine allegations of fraud:

4.1 Fraudulent Initiation of CIRP (Section 65)

If insolvency is initiated with ulterior motives, such as to oust management, avoid liabilities, or pressurize settlements, the NCLT may reject the application and impose penalties.

4.2 Fraudulent or Preferential Transactions (Sections 43–51, 66)

The NCLT has jurisdiction to reverse transactions found to be, Preferential (Section 43), Undervalued (Section 45), Extortionate (Section 50) or Fraudulent (Section 66).

4.3 Misrepresentation or Suppression of Material Facts

Filing petitions with fabricated documents, incorrect claims, or suppression of liabilities can warrant rejection of the petition and penal action under Sections 65 and 70.

5. Limitations of the NCLT in Dealing with Fraud

Despite the powers discussed above, the NCLT's ability to deal with fraud is not unfettered. 5.1 Lack of Civil or Criminal Jurisdiction

The NCLT cannot:

Record oral evidence extensively,

Conduct cross-examination of witnesses,

Try offences under the Indian Penal Code or Prevention of Corruption Act.

Serious fraud requiring detailed forensic examination must be referred to civil courts or enforcement agencies such as the SFIO, CBI, or ED.

5.2 Summary Nature of Admission Proceedings

At the threshold stage, NCLT is only required to assess documentary evidence. It may not have the institutional competence to conduct full-fledged trials on fraud allegations.

6. Role of RPs

RPs plays a critical role in bringing fraudulent conduct to light. Under Section 25 of the IBC, the RP is duty-bound to:

Examine the transactions of the corporate debtor,

File avoidance applications before the NCLT,

Preserve the value of the debtor’s estate.

RP thus acts as the bridge between discovery of fraud and judicial action by the NCLT.

7. Balancing Expediency and Justice

The IBC is designed to be a time-bound mechanism, with a strict 330-day cap on resolution (as per the 2019 Amendment). However, this efficiency must not come at the cost of justice.

Courts have cautioned against misuse of "fraud" as a delaying tactic, while also ensuring that the insolvency process is not hijacked by fraudulent actors. A balanced approach is necessary, wherein prima facie fraud is examined by the NCLT and complex fraud is referred to appropriate forums.

8. Conclusion

The NCLT, though a tribunal of limited jurisdiction, is empowered to deal with fraud within the contours of the IBC. Sections 65, 66, and related provisions give it the authority to reject fraudulent insolvency applications, undo sham transactions and penalize parties misusing the insolvency process.

However, the NCLT must tread carefully to preserve the summary nature of IBC proceedings and avoid transforming itself into a civil or criminal court. Where deeper inquiry is needed, the appropriate course is referral or parallel proceedings before competent forums.

Ultimately, ensuring integrity within the insolvency ecosystem is essential for the IBC to achieve its objectives. Fraud must not find refuge in the procedural rigor of insolvency law and the NCLT remains a key bulwark against such misuse.

Footnotes

1. Innoventive Industries Ltd. v. ICICI Bank reported in (2018) 1 SCC 407

2. Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd. v. State of Karnataka reported in (2020) 13 SCC 308

3. Phoenix ARC Pvt. Ltd. v. Spade Financial Services Ltd reported in (2021) 3 SCC 475

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