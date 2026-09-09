Classification Of Corporate Guarantees As Financial Debt Under The Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code

A May 2026 ruling has clarified that corporate guarantees backed by security qualify as 'financial debt' under Section 5(8) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. This article analyses the legal reasoning, its implications for resolution applicants, financial creditors, and corporate groups, and the broader impact on insolvency restructuring and credit markets in India.

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Introduction

In April 2026, a significant ruling under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) clarified that liabilities arising from corporate guarantees can constitute “financial debt” under Section 5(8) of the Code. This decision has important consequences for how liabilities arising from corporate guarantees are treated during corporate insolvency resolution processes. The classification of a claim as “financial debt” or “operational debt” has profound implications for the rights of creditors, voting rights in the Committee of Creditors, and the manner in which resolution applicants must account for such liabilities.

Corporate guarantees are widely used in Indian corporate finance, particularly within group companies and in project financing structures. The legal treatment of these guarantees in insolvency has been the subject of significant judicial consideration. The April 2026 ruling provides further clarity on the treatment of liabilities arising from corporate guarantees as financial debt and is likely to influence the structuring of future financing arrangements as well as the conduct of ongoing resolution processes.

Section 5(8) of the IBC and the Definition of Financial Debt

Section 5(8) of the IBC defines “financial debt” to mean a debt along with interest, if any, which is disbursed against the consideration for the time value of money. The definition includes several illustrative categories, such as money borrowed against payment of interest, bonds, debentures, and amounts raised under transactions having the commercial effect of a borrowing. The provision also includes any liability in respect of a guarantee or indemnity for any of the items referred to in the definition.

The interpretive question that has arisen in multiple cases is whether a corporate guarantee, particularly one that is secured or contingent, falls within the scope of “financial debt”. The treatment of guarantee liabilities under Section 5(8) has been considered by the Supreme Court in a series of decisions. In State Bank of India v. Doha Bank QPSC, the Supreme Court held that the liabilities arising from the corporate guarantees in question constituted financial debt within the meaning of Section 5(8), and consequently recognised the appellant lenders as financial creditors entitled to participate in the insolvency resolution process. The decision reinforces the distinction between the requirement of disbursement in determining financial debt and the specific inclusion under Section 5(8)(i) of liabilities arising in respect of guarantees for qualifying financial obligations.

Implications for Resolution Applicants and Corporate Groups

The classification of corporate guarantees as financial debt has direct consequences for resolution applicants. During the resolution process, resolution applicants must account for claims arising from qualifying corporate guarantees in accordance with the applicable insolvency framework. Their recognition as financial debt may affect the composition of the Committee of Creditors, the assessment of claims, the valuation of the corporate debtor, and the structure of resolution plans. This may affect the valuation of the corporate debtor, the structure of the resolution plan, and the negotiations with the Committee of Creditors. Resolution applicants will need to conduct more thorough due diligence on contingent liabilities arising from guarantees and factor them into their bids.

For corporate groups, the ruling may influence how intra-group guarantees are structured and disclosed. Parent companies and group entities providing guarantees for subsidiaries or affiliates will need to be more conscious of the insolvency implications of such arrangements. At the same time, the ruling may also provide greater certainty and protection to lenders who have relied on corporate guarantees as security, potentially improving credit availability for corporate borrowers.

Broader Policy Considerations

The ruling aligns with the broader objectives of the IBC to ensure timely resolution, maximise asset value, and protect the interests of financial creditors. By recognising the relevant liabilities arising from corporate guarantees as financial debt, the decision promotes greater clarity in the recognition of liabilities within the insolvency process and strengthens the position of creditors whose claims arise from qualifying guarantee obligations.

At the same time, the ruling highlights the need for careful drafting of guarantee documents and security arrangements. Parties to such transactions must be mindful of the insolvency consequences and ensure that documentation clearly reflects the commercial substance of the arrangement. The decision may also prompt legislative or regulatory clarification on related issues, such as the treatment of performance guarantees, bank guarantees, and other contingent liabilities in insolvency proceedings.

Conclusion

The May 2026 ruling classifying corporate guarantees backed by security as financial debt under Section 5(8) of the IBC represents an important clarification that enhances the coherence and effectiveness of India’s insolvency framework. By ensuring that such liabilities are properly recognised and accounted for in resolution processes, the decision promotes greater transparency, protects creditor interests, and contributes to more accurate valuation and restructuring outcomes. As corporate finance practices and insolvency jurisprudence continue to evolve, this ruling is likely to serve as a significant precedent guiding the treatment of contingent and guarantee-related liabilities in future cases.

References

State Bank of India and Others v Doha Bank QPSC and Another 2026 INSC 423. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, Section 5(7) and (8). China Development Bank v Doha Bank QPSC and Others 2024 INSC 1029. Indian Contract Act 1872, Section(s) 126 and 128. Laxmi Pat Surana v. Union Bank of India (2021) 8 SCC 481. Anuj Jain, Interim Resolution Professional for Jaypee Infratech Ltd v. Axis Bank Ltd (2020) 8 SCC 401. Innoventive Industries Ltd v. ICICI Bank (2018) 1 SCC 407. Swiss Ribbons Pvt Ltd v. Union of India (2019) 4 SCC 17. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, Section 21. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, Section 30(2). Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, Section 31. Committee of Creditors of Essar Steel India Ltd v Satish Kumar Gupta (2020) 8 SCC 531. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, Report of the Working Group on Individual Insolvency (2018) https://ibbi.gov.in/uploads/resources/20180419_Individual_Insolvency_Report.pdf. Companies Act 2013, Section 186.

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